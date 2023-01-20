Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
NBA All-Star Game 2023: Live Draft Format Revealed; Captains to Pick Teams Before Tip
The NBA is making a slight change to its All-Star Game draft this season. Rather than having the team captains draft the rosters ahead of time, those two players will select their teams live on the same day as the All-Star Game itself, prior to tipoff. The two team captains...
Sources: Anthony Davis (foot) set to rejoin Lakers on Wed.
Lakers star Anthony Davis will return to the lineup Wednesday barring any setback during his pregame warmup, sources told ESPN.
Bleacher Report
Jayson Tatum, Celtics Mocked by NBA Twitter for Late Game Collapse vs. Heat
A disastrous fourth quarter effort that included a 6:28 scoreless stretch, a blown double-digit edge and a turnover with a chance to tie or take the lead in the final seconds led to the Boston Celtics falling 98-95 to the host Miami Heat on Tuesday. The Celtics led 87-77 with...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Wizards Chose Lakers Trade over Suns, Bucks 3-Way Featuring Jae Crowder
The Washington Wizards considered a much different deal involving Rui Hachimura before agreeing to a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported the Wizards were in negotiations with the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. Hachimura would've landed in Phoenix, with Jae Crowder going to the Bucks. The Wizards would've received three second-round picks and salary filler.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Raptors' Siakam, Anunoby Would Only Be Traded for 'Enormous' Return
The Toronto Raptors may be struggling this season, but don't expect them to shop Pascal Siakam or O.G. Anunoby ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor: "League sources doubt that the Raptors will move Siakam or Anunoby unless the return is enormous—think two or three unprotected first-round picks or young players of near-equal talent—but it's more probable that Fred VanVleet or Gary Trent Jr. will be moved since they are less talented and can become free agents this summer."
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Rivals Eye Richaun Holmes as Buyout Candidate If Kings Can't Trade Center
There will be a market for veteran center Richaun Holmes if he becomes available after a buyout, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. Rival teams are reportedly monitoring 29-year-old in case the Sacramento Kings are unable to trade him before the Feb. 9 deadline. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported...
LeBron scores 46 points with 9 3s, but Clippers rout Lakers
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — LeBron James hit a career-high nine 3-pointers while scoring 46 points, but the Los Angeles Clippers hit 19 3-pointers of their own on the way to a comfortable 133-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. James scored at least 40...
Bleacher Report
Clippers Trade Rumors: Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Isaiah Hartenstein Interest LAC
The Los Angeles Clippers have the Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry and Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet on their radar ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor. NBA insider Marc Stein previously reported on Jan. 16 that the Clippers were targeting the Utah Jazz's Mike...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Clippers Reject Calls for Terance Mann; Eye Upgrades at Deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers are resisting trade overtures for Terance Mann, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Stein reported Monday that the Clippers "continue to explore their trade options for upgrades" ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline but that they aren't looking to move Mann. The 26-year-old is averaging...
Bleacher Report
Kyle Kuzma Talks Trade Rumors, Possibly Signing Wizards Contract in Free Agency
Kyle Kuzma is no stranger to trade rumors. So he isn't sweating the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline, even after his teammate Rui Hachimura was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. "Nah," he told The Athletic's Josh Robbins when asked if he worries about the trade deadline. "I've...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Updated Depth Chart, Available Draft Picks After Rui Hachimura Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers added valuable depth Monday with the trade for Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura. Washington will receive Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks in the deal, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski—who first reported the deal—providing additional details on the picks:. Los Angeles has been cautious about...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kevin Durant Hopes to Play in All-Star Game, Won't Rush Back from Knee Injury
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant said he hopes to play in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game but will not rush back from his sprained MCL. "I want to play tomorrow if I can. So that's what my sense of urgency is. Obviously, I don't want to rush anything. I want to make sure I'm 100 percent. But yeah, I want to play. I want to be a part of all these events," Durant told reporters Tuesday.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Mike Conley, Malik Beasley Among Jazz Players Generating Trade Interest
The Utah Jazz underwent massive changes this past offseason by trading away star players Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, but the team reportedly could be looking to make more moves soon. NBA insider Marc Stein reports that there is "no shortage of external interest" in Jazz veteran point guard Mike...
Bleacher Report
Kyle Kuzma Rumors: Wizards PF Not Available for Trade Amid Interest from Suns, More
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is one of the most coveted players on the trade market ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, but it appears the team is not looking to move him. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Washington has informed interested teams such as the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns that Kuzma is not available to be traded "despite his objective to decline next season's player option and test the open market."
Bleacher Report
Report: GM Monte McNair, Kings Agree to Contract Extension Amid Breakout Season
The Sacramento Kings have signed general manager Monte McNair to a contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. McNair had been in the role since 2020, but his previous contract was set to expire at the end of the season. The new deal extends his contract for three years, per Sam Amick of The Athletic.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Eye VanVleet, Rozier, Quickley amid Chris Paul Injury Concerns
As the Phoenix Suns try to get their season back on track, they are exploring several potential trade options at point guard amid Chris Paul's ongoing injury concerns. Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Suns have identified Fred VanVleet, Terry Rozier and Immanuel Quickly as potential targets ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Heat Trying to Trade Duncan Robinson 'Without Success' amid $90M Contract
The Miami Heat have been shopping veteran wing Duncan Robinson around "without success," according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Robinson's value has plummeted this season. The 28-year-old is averaging 6.9 points over 17.9 minutes per game, both of which are his lowest since his rookie season in 2018-19. He's also shooting a career-worst 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Trade Rumors: Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović Is 'Most Often Tied' to Potential Deal
After acquiring Rui Hachimura on Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers may not be done making moves ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanović is the player "most often tied" to the Lakers in a potential deal. However, Buha notes,...
Comments / 0