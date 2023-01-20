ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

Border officials warn travelers to stop egg smuggling attempts

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV)— Customs and Border Protection officials are seeing an increase in people trying to smuggle eggs across the U.S.-Mexico border. Trying to bring uncooked eggs from Mexico into the U.S. without telling a CBP officer is illegal. It could lead to a fine of up to $10,000.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Man Rescued Trying To Hop Border Wall | US/Mexico Border

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-21-23 9:10 pm LOCATION: South of Cactus Rd along Border Rd CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The U.S. Border Patrol found a lone male stuck on top of the 30 foot secondary wall of the border. He used a makeshift ladder (seen in the video) to climb the walls. Firefighters were called in and they were able to get a ladder up to the male who climbed down. He suffered no injuries and was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

23-Year-Old Sentenced to Eight Years for National City Jewelry Store Robbery

A young man who pleaded guilty to orchestrating an armed robbery at a National City jewelry store was sentenced Monday to eight years in federal prison. Trenelle Cannon, 23, of San Diego, admitted to his role in the March 26, 2019, holdup, which included “instructing other individuals on what materials to obtain for the armed robbery and instructing them on what to do during the robbery,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
onscene.tv

Suspect Speaks Out After Attacking Japanese Church | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-23-23 10:30 am approx LOCATION: 1920 E St CITY: San Diego DETAILS: A SDPD officer was sitting in his patrol vehicle doing reports in the parking lot of the San Diego Japanese Christian Church. A male walked through the parking lot with a concrete block. The suspect yelled at the officer “You want to arrest me”? The male then walked up to the front doors of the church and threw the concrete block through the door and started to kick the panels out of the door and then broke the announcement board on the wall. The officer called for back-up and the male was arrested. The damages are in the $4-$5000 range. The male will face felony vandalism and possible hate crime charges. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
News Channel Nebraska

Meth-related charge lands Santee woman in prison for 10 years

SANTEE, Neb. -- A sentence of 10 years in prison was given to a Santee woman for a meth-related charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 29-year-old Alitia Tikluk, of Santee, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Monday. She was charged for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and will serve 120 months in prison with a four-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
SANTEE, CA
Times of San Diego

21-Year-Old Sentenced Over 23 Years for Mount Hope Shooting, Dragging Death

A man who pleaded guilty to killing another man who was shot and dragged by a car in Mount Hope was sentenced Monday to nearly two dozen years in state prison. Fernando Arellano, 21, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the June 20, 2021, death of 56-year-old San Diego resident David Aviles, who police found pinned beneath a car at 4100 F St. at around 8:15 p.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Conviction, Death Sentence Overturned for Man Convicted of 3 San Diego Killings in 1985

The California Supreme Court overturned the murder convictions and death sentence Monday for a man found guilty of murdering three people in San Diego nearly 40 years ago. Billy Ray Waldon was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder, as well as arson, robbery, sex crimes and other offenses for an alleged crime spree committed across a two-week period in December 1985.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Sheriff Advisory Expanding Access to Naloxone

Overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in our county. We all need to do everything we can so this doesn’t happen to another son, daughter, parent, grandparent, wife or husband, partner, sibling, best friend, co-worker or even a stranger. Anyone Can Save A Life. Naloxone is a...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Menifee Mom Charged with Fleeing with Kids into Mexico

A 41-year-old Menifee woman accused of fleeing with her two children during a child custody exchange and leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit into Mexico, where she eluded capture for one night, was charged Thursday with two counts of child concealing and other offenses. Katheryn Rose Broersma was arrested...
MENIFEE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy