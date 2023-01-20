Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?AlexCapSan Diego, CA
Sunset is the perfect time to over the stunning San Diego Bay.MoonSan Diego, CA
Maya’s Cookies Launches 2023 Black History Month CollectionVegOut MagazineSan Diego, CA
See whales up close like never before in San Diego.MoonSan Diego, CA
The Future of Short-Term Rentals in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Related
ABC 15 News
Border officials warn travelers to stop egg smuggling attempts
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV)— Customs and Border Protection officials are seeing an increase in people trying to smuggle eggs across the U.S.-Mexico border. Trying to bring uncooked eggs from Mexico into the U.S. without telling a CBP officer is illegal. It could lead to a fine of up to $10,000.
Pedestrian border crossing still not delivering customers to mall next door
The manager of a sports memorabilia shop who did not want to provide her name, said she has been disappointed by the numbers as they were expecting more clients to return and drive up profits, shoppers who use Ped West to cross the border.
Dozens arrested in 10-month long drug investigation
Authorities arrested 70 people after a 10-month long investigation into an alleged drug trafficking ring in the northern end of Clairemont.
Mastermind of National City jewelry store robbery sentenced to federal prison
A man who pleaded guilty to orchestrating an armed robbery at a National City jewelry store was sentenced Monday to eight years in federal prison.
onscene.tv
Man Rescued Trying To Hop Border Wall | US/Mexico Border
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-21-23 9:10 pm LOCATION: South of Cactus Rd along Border Rd CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The U.S. Border Patrol found a lone male stuck on top of the 30 foot secondary wall of the border. He used a makeshift ladder (seen in the video) to climb the walls. Firefighters were called in and they were able to get a ladder up to the male who climbed down. He suffered no injuries and was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
police1.com
San Diego settles in-custody death case for $12M after judge threw out previous award
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County will pay $12 million to the widow and children of Lucky Phounsy, who died after being beaten, repeatedly shocked with a stun gun, and hogtied in a struggle with sheriff's deputies nearly eight years ago. The settlement ends a long-running case that focused...
23-Year-Old Sentenced to Eight Years for National City Jewelry Store Robbery
A young man who pleaded guilty to orchestrating an armed robbery at a National City jewelry store was sentenced Monday to eight years in federal prison. Trenelle Cannon, 23, of San Diego, admitted to his role in the March 26, 2019, holdup, which included “instructing other individuals on what materials to obtain for the armed robbery and instructing them on what to do during the robbery,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Wage theft claims are rising again in San Diego, but prosecutions are rare
Wage theft, when employers withhold wages or other benefits from employees, is widespread in San Diego County and on the rise again after a pandemic dip, according to experts and data from the state labor department. Despite those trends, a new law enacted a year ago to make it easier...
onscene.tv
Suspect Speaks Out After Attacking Japanese Church | San Diego
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-23-23 10:30 am approx LOCATION: 1920 E St CITY: San Diego DETAILS: A SDPD officer was sitting in his patrol vehicle doing reports in the parking lot of the San Diego Japanese Christian Church. A male walked through the parking lot with a concrete block. The suspect yelled at the officer “You want to arrest me”? The male then walked up to the front doors of the church and threw the concrete block through the door and started to kick the panels out of the door and then broke the announcement board on the wall. The officer called for back-up and the male was arrested. The damages are in the $4-$5000 range. The male will face felony vandalism and possible hate crime charges. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
News Channel Nebraska
Meth-related charge lands Santee woman in prison for 10 years
SANTEE, Neb. -- A sentence of 10 years in prison was given to a Santee woman for a meth-related charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 29-year-old Alitia Tikluk, of Santee, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Monday. She was charged for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and will serve 120 months in prison with a four-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police Release Footage of Deadly Encounter With Man Suspected of Killing Pharmacy Worker
Warning: This story contains graphic videos and images. The San Diego Police Department released footage from a deadly Jan. 17 encounter with a murder suspect in Crest on Monday. Footage from the department's helicopter and responding officers' body-worn cameras show officers opening fire on, and killing, 77-year-old Frank Brower. Bower...
21-Year-Old Sentenced Over 23 Years for Mount Hope Shooting, Dragging Death
A man who pleaded guilty to killing another man who was shot and dragged by a car in Mount Hope was sentenced Monday to nearly two dozen years in state prison. Fernando Arellano, 21, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the June 20, 2021, death of 56-year-old San Diego resident David Aviles, who police found pinned beneath a car at 4100 F St. at around 8:15 p.m.
Conviction, Death Sentence Overturned for Man Convicted of 3 San Diego Killings in 1985
The California Supreme Court overturned the murder convictions and death sentence Monday for a man found guilty of murdering three people in San Diego nearly 40 years ago. Billy Ray Waldon was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder, as well as arson, robbery, sex crimes and other offenses for an alleged crime spree committed across a two-week period in December 1985.
northcountydailystar.com
Sheriff Advisory Expanding Access to Naloxone
Overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in our county. We all need to do everything we can so this doesn’t happen to another son, daughter, parent, grandparent, wife or husband, partner, sibling, best friend, co-worker or even a stranger. Anyone Can Save A Life. Naloxone is a...
Treasure Trove of Guns and Drugs found in Encinitas Apartment
The guns and drugs were found following a welfare check by authorities
mynewsla.com
Menifee Mom Charged with Fleeing with Kids into Mexico
A 41-year-old Menifee woman accused of fleeing with her two children during a child custody exchange and leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit into Mexico, where she eluded capture for one night, was charged Thursday with two counts of child concealing and other offenses. Katheryn Rose Broersma was arrested...
Authorities Name Man with Handgun Killed by Police After Traffic Stop Near Chicano Park
A man fatally wounded at the end of a short vehicle pursuit by San Diego Police Department officers – the second killing by SDPD officers in four days – was identified Saturday. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department named the dead man as Christopher Dearman, 37. His city...
San Diego County Agrees to Pay $12 Million in Wrongful Death Settlement
San Diego County will pay $12 million to the family of a man who died following his arrest by San Diego County sheriff’s deputies nearly eight years ago, according to a settlement agreement finalized this week. The settlement stems from a lawsuit brought by the family of 32-year- old...
2 arrested, illegal firearms and drugs seized in search at Encinitas home
A search warrant for a man's Encinitas apartment was served, and detectives seized 28 firearms, four firearm suppressors, metal knuckles, body armor, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
California Reports 1 in 5 New Cars Sold in 2022 were Zero-Emission Vehicles
If you’re seeing more electric vehicles on the roads in San Diego, it’s not an optical illusion. The Governor’s office announced this week that zero-emission vehicles, which include battery electric, plug-in hybrid and fuel-cell vehicles, made up 18.8% of sales in 2022. “California continues to lead the...
Comments / 1