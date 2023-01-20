Read full article on original website
The Girl Who Was So Wealthy, an Oklahoma Legislature Wanted to Reclassify Her Ethnicity
Sarah Rector, a black American, was so wealthy an Oklahoma legislature decided that her ethnicity should be reclassified as white to match her social status. In the early 1900’s it was rare for black people to be that wealthy. With racial segregation in place it was felt that reclassifying her as white would enable her to associate and travel with people of similar social standing.
Idaho Murder Weapon Will Be Found in One of Two Ways: Ex-FBI Agent
Police previously said that a fixed-blade knife was believed to have been used in the murders of four University of Idaho students.
Missing Ohio architect, fiancée found dead in Mexico
An Ohio architect, his fiancée, and two of her relatives who went missing Christmas Day in Mexico have been confirmed dead. The death of José Gutiérrez, who was in Mexico for the holidays visiting his fiancée Daniela Pichardo, was announced Tuesday by his employer Champlin Architecture in a Facebook post. “We will all miss him more than words can express,” the company wrote. Last week, local authorities in Mexico found four bodies and a van riddled with bullet holes in the state of Zacatecas, according to local news outlets. Three of the four bodies were identified as Pichardo, her sister...
