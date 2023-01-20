An Ohio architect, his fiancée, and two of her relatives who went missing Christmas Day in Mexico have been confirmed dead. The death of José Gutiérrez, who was in Mexico for the holidays visiting his fiancée Daniela Pichardo, was announced Tuesday by his employer Champlin Architecture in a Facebook post. “We will all miss him more than words can express,” the company wrote. Last week, local authorities in Mexico found four bodies and a van riddled with bullet holes in the state of Zacatecas, according to local news outlets. Three of the four bodies were identified as Pichardo, her sister...

OHIO STATE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO