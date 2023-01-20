Read full article on original website
Top Speed
This Custom Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Is Bonkers, But In A Great Way
The Hunter 350 is Royal Enfield’s newest addition to its largely successful 350cc roster, and the newbie is slowly but steadily gaining popularity. With fame also comes the attention of custom bikemakers, and K-Speed is one of the first shops to jump on the opportunity. As a result, the Thailand-based garage has transformed a Royal Enfield Hunter 350 into a bulked-up scrambler, which just might be the craziest RE Hunter yet.
Carscoops
A Trio Of Exceptionally Cool Mid-Century Chrysler Ghia Show Cars Up For Sale
Automotive enthusiasts are often obsessed to the point of distraction by high performance and racing pedigree, and that allows unbelievably lovely classics like this trio of Chrysler Ghia show cars to go underappreciated. Set to roll across the auction block later this month, they may now get some of the attention they richly deserve.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The Indian FTR 1200 Sport Is Pretty Amazing
Just as Harley-Davidson shook the motorcycling world with the Pan America adventure bike, so did equally traditional manufacturer Indian when it announced the flat track-inspired FTR1200 in 2019. As far from a large, heavy cruiser as it is possible to get, the FTR1200 recalled the pre-war glory days of flat track racing in America, when Indian and Harley-Davidson went head-to-head on the dirt ovals, although the style of the FTR1200 was more reminiscent of the 1960’s and ’70’s flat track racers, which is ironic as Indian played no part in those years. For 2023, Indian has launched a more road-focussed FTR1200 and it further enhances the FTR’s reputation.
Top Speed
The Maeving RM1: An Inexpensive Hand-Built Electric Cafe Racer With Class
Introducing a new brand to the market in this day and age can surely be a risk. As electric vehicles become more available and widely used, there is a new push forward with electric motorcycles as well. While some people aren't too thrilled about the shift, others seem to embrace the inevitable changes coming to the two-wheeled world, and Maeving (falling into the latter category) jumped right in. Enter the RM1. With a brilliant blend of old-school café racer style and new-age tech, this bike is a show-stopper and trend-setter all at the same time. So what makes this bike unique? And is the industry ready for a new spin on a classic machine? Let's have a closer look at the business, the bike, and the brand.
Car of the Week: The 1934 Tatra T77 Is a Czech Wonder. Now a Fully Restored Model Is up for Grabs.
RM Sotheby’s comes to Florida’s Amelia Island on March 3 for an auction replete with automotive treasures old and new. Among the most unusual cars on the auction house’s docket is a rare and exceptionally restored Tatra T77, one of very few remaining and certainly one of just a handful to come to market in contemporary times. Tatras are an automotive outlier and an acquired taste, but connoisseurs of design find few cars are as engaging and as historically significant as those made by the Czechoslovakian marque. Founded as a car manufacturer in 1897, the company is best known for the...
Top Speed
Meet The New And Snazziest Harley-Davidson Nightster Yet
The Nightster is the youngest Harley-Davidson cruiser at the moment, as it’s been on sale for just nine months. But this hasn’t stopped the MoCo from amping things up. For 2023, the Nightster now comes in a new Special variant ripe with a number of updates that make it the snazziest Nightster to date. For reference, the Nightster moniker first came out 16 years ago in 2007, before being discontinued in 2012, and then resurrected in 2022 with the current Nightster.
Earliest Known 1963 Chevy Corvette Stingray Goes To Auction
The headliner for the Mecum Auctions Kissimmee 2023 auction event is the earliest known second-generation Chevrolet Corvette known to be sold to the public. Mecum expects the first Corvette Stingray, built in 1963, to sell between $600,000 and $800,000 at the end of its event, currently running until January 15.
New Lamborghini V12 Supercar Shows Off Cool Third Brake Light In Spy Video
Lamborghini’s Aventador successor will debut soon. A new spy video captures the supercar covered in a thin camouflage wrap, but it also reveals an intricate third brake light for the first time, which isn’t the car’s wildest design feature. The third brake light sits above the new...
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why You Should Own The Harley-Davidson Breakout 117
Harley-Davidson's 120th anniversary came with an impressive selection of new models, updates, and changes. Among them was the valiant return of its modern softail chopper, the Breakout. When it was first introduced in 2013, the Breakout was literally the breakout bike of the year as a CVO before the standard model was released. It was flashy, powerful, and a certified head-turner. It enjoyed its time as Harley's factory chopper for a new age before being discontinued in 2020, breaking many hearts in the process. But the newer 2023 version is a bit different when compared to its predecessors. It's bolder. It's faster. It's more muscular. But, more importantly... it's back! So if one of your New Year's resolutions is tearing down the road in this lean, mean, concrete-burning machine, here are ten reasons why that is a great idea!
6 Cool Cars Up For Grabs At Mecum's Largest Collector Car Auction
The world's largest collector car auction kicked off today in Kissimmee, Florida. Mecum Auctions is hosting the occasion from today to 15 January, and the collection of cars up for grabs is insane. Several main attractions include a 1969 Lockheed 1329 Jetstar private jet and many examples of fine old-school...
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini Countach with 155 miles, original tires heads to auction
Imagine buying a factory-fresh Lamborghini, parking it, and then never driving it for decades. That's essentially what the owner, or in this case owners, of this 1990 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition did. (It also happened to a McLaren F1, which seems even crazier.) The car, which bears chassis number...
MotorAuthority
Carroll Shelby's 1968 Ford Mustang Black Hornet headed to auction
A 1968 Ford Mustang from Carroll Shelby's personal collection is up for grabs. Nicknamed Black Hornet, it's scheduled to be auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson at the company's Scottsdale, Arizona, event to be held Jan. 21-29. In the 1960s, Shelby American worked closely with Ford to develop new Mustang variants, keeping...
Top Speed
Hear What Jay Leno Thinks Of The American-Made Rivian R1S Electric SUV
Comedian and former The Tonight Show host Jay Leno loves cars - so much so that a great deal of his wealth is tied up in his eclectic collection of vehicles, and he now hosts Jay Leno's Garage, which is also available as a YouTube channel. In one of Leno's latest episodes, the car-collecting comedian took a cruise in a Rivian R1S, an all-electric SUV that the company is touting as an "electric adventure vehicle" ready to take on all types of terrain "in all weather." Surprisingly, Leno had nothing but praise for the Rivian R1S.
Freethink
Startup’s bladeless flying car is designed to reach Mach 0.8
Seattle-based startup Jetoptera is designing vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) vehicles with bladeless propulsion systems — potentially making the future of urban flight quiet, safer, and faster. The challenge: The proportion of the global population living in cities is expected to increase from 50% today to nearly 70% by...
MotorAuthority
One-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible heads to auction
A unique 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible is set to cross the block at an RM Sotheby's auction in Phoenix, Arizona, on Jan. 16. The Monaco Orange droptop is the only one of its kind. It's one of just two factory-documented ZL-1 Corvettes built for 1969, and the only convertible to get the ZL-1 treatment, an option that added a race-derived 427-cubic-inch V-8 engine to the C3 'Vette.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Blends Chinese Swagger With American Engineering
When you think about the Chinese motorcycle market, your mind automatically wanders into the world of doppelgangers. But that’s not all there is to it, and there are plenty of folks that respect original engineering and just want to customize it rather than recreate it into cheap copies. Jessica Chen from Inca Custom shop is one such person, and as a result, she has tricked out a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, so it blends Chinese swagger with pure American engineering.
Top Speed
This Electric Scooter Has An Ingenious Trick Up Its Sleeve
Electric two-wheeler companies are constantly pushing the flag pole in terms of technology to stand out in the growing market. And this time, it’s an Indian start-up called Liger Mobility which has created the world’s first auto-balancing electric scooter. The technology does precisely as it sounds, allowing the scooter to stay upright without any rider input (or side stand), whether at a signal or while making a quick stop.
papermag.com
'White Lotus' Scammer Besties Land Their First Fashion Campaign
"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see January's biggest fashion news. Italian actresses and real-life best friends Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco, who played Mia and Lucia in the second season of the hit HBO series The White Lotus, landed their first fashion campaign for SKIMS, which is celebrating the launch of their new Valentine's Day shop featuring their Fits Everybody and Silk collections designed in romantic tones with vintage-inspired lace detailing.
WANE-TV
Rare 1930 Lancia Dilambda cruises into Jay Leno’s Garage
(Motor Authority) – Many classic cars rarely turn a wheel, but that’s not the case with this 1930 Lancia Dilambda. Owner Filippo Sole drove this Italian convertible across America, and recently appeared on an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” to talk about his experience. That...
Carscoops
For $300k, You Could Buy A New V12 Maybach And Then Some, Or This 4-Pot Pretend Maybach Van
Maybach makes some of the most luxurious cars on the planet, rivaling the likes of Bentley and Rolls-Royce, but sometimes one might want that level of opulence with a bit more room. For that, there’s this Mercedes-Benz Luxury Metris, a Mercedes Metris van converted into a faux-Maybach, but for $300,000, is it worth it?
