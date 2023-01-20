Read full article on original website
Coca-Cola Consolidated: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Coca-Cola Consolidated COKE. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share. On Thursday, Coca-Cola Consolidated will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 50 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
This Tesla Analyst Must Be On 'Hallucinogenic Drugs,' Says Value Investor In Response To Morgan Stanley's Value Proposition
As Tesla Inc TSLA shares continued to slip toward Morgan Stanley's bear case, analyst Adam Jonas started to wonder if Tesla was leaning into value territory. A member of CNBC's "Halftime Report" panel suggested Jonas must have been on LSD or another psychoactive drug that produced altered states of consciousness when he started thinking about the Elon Musk-led company as a value play.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 6.87% to $142.59 going into the close of Monday's session. The stock may be up amid overall market strength, the recent reaction to the company's price cuts and CEO Elon Musk's ongoing trial over his 2018 'funding secured' comments. Tesla To Report...
Cramer's E-Commerce Recommendations Include 6 Stocks, But Why Didn't Amazon Make The Cut?
E-commerce companies experienced a slowdown in their businesses in 2022 following the pandemic boost they received in the previous two years. The poor fundamental performance impacted their stock prices. Some e-commerce stocks are still investment-worthy, according to CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer. “There are still e-commerce plays that I’m...
Your Financial Fortune Predictions For Chinese New Year 2023: The Year Of The Rabbit
Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, marks the start of Lunar New Year celebrations in China and Vietnam. For the two respective countries, China will enter the year of the water rabbit, while Vietnam will celebrate the year of the cat. Chinese New Year celebrations kick off on Sunday and will take...
Marathon Petroleum Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call On January 31, 2023 At 11:00 AM ET
Marathon Petroleum MPC will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on January 31, 2023, to discuss Q4 2022 earnings results. How to Attend Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Conference Call. Follow this link to access the live webcast. To listen to the call, dial (US) or (International) What Is an...
Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Apex Crypto Is Heading To '$220,000+ This Cycle,' Says Max Keiser
Trader, podcaster, and Bitcoin BTC/USD evangelist Max Keiser says that the world’s largest digital currency has bottomed out in this cycle and is well on its way to crossing the $220,000 price point. Speaking with journalist Daniela Cambone, he noted that billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper has already set...
Why Bill Ackman Says This Company Could Be The Next Berkshire Hathaway
WeCommerce and Tiny are merging to create a unique technology holding company. Bill Ackman has compared Tiny's management team to Berkshire Hathaway's. WeCommerce Holdings Ltd WECMF has announced a definitive agreement to combine with Tiny in a merger deal that is expected to create a profitable new technology holding company.
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Quest Diagnostics
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Quest Diagnostics DGX stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Insiders Buying Applied Digital And 2 Other Penny Stocks
The Dow Jones closed higher, snapping a three-session losing streak on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a...
Bitcoin Holds Above $22K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting This Level After 'Giga God' Candle Squeeze
Major coins remained more or less steady on Sunday evening after cryptocurrency lender Genesis held $5.1 billion in liabilities following its freeze on withdrawals in November. Cryptocurrency Gains Price. Bitcoin -0.20% $22,781. Ethereum +0.74% $1,639. Dogecoin +4.71% $0.089. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value Bitcoin BTC/USD held itself...
PTC's Recent Transparency & Conservative Framework Change This Analyst's Tune To Positive Side
KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino upgraded PTC Inc PTC from Sector Weight to Overweight with a $155 price target. The analyst acknowledged that the company's clear cloud strategy, growing capabilities, and LT commitment has helped drive share gains and enabled the company to maintain above-market growth in CAD and PLM for the past three years and will continue.
Catalyst Pharma Shares Take A Hit As Teva Files For Generic Version Of Its Lead Product
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc CPRX has received a Notice Letter stating that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA submitted an abbreviated marketing application to the FDA for a generic version of Firdapse in the U.S. In the Notice Letter, Teva states that it intends to market a generic version of Firdapse before...
Chipmaker Wolfspeed Weighs Domestic Chip Factory Worth Over $2B: Report
U.S. power chip maker Wolfspeed, Inc WOLF eyed a factory in Germany worth over €2 billion ($2.17 billion). The German auto supplier ZF will hold a minority stake, Reuters reports citing a newspaper. Production will likely begin in four years at the site in the small southwest German state...
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Enovix
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Enovix ENVX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Enovix. The company has an average price target of $21.9 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $19.00.
5,000 Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets
What happened: $104,684,927 worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: #. $104 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 356Zz26iW3tYd1xWJjVGa8CPbjC9W5EW9f. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $3,631 (2 ETH) In The SandBox
What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $3,631, which is 2.41x the current floor price of 0.9199 Ether ETH/USD. The estate consists of 166,464 plots of land –– each plot is 2,500 square feet in the metaverse. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
Ethereum Whale Just Transferred $47M Worth of ETH Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $47,639,516 of Ethereum ETH/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 0x02008fa7bf4ebcb623bd58d41632e0ab3b991f2c. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Abnormally large cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges...
10 Most Promising Crypto to Invest in for High Growth
--News Direct-- Looking for the most promising cryptocurrency to buy right now, in terms of upside potential over the coming months and years?. If so, this article explores and analyzes 10 of the most promising cryptocurrency to invest in for 2023. Read on to discover crypto with the best future...
Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $24M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $24,504,016 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: #. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
