'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
NASDAQ

2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023

Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Lost 1.7M Shares Once Worth More Than $150M In FTX Cryptocurrency Collapse

Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen lost a combined 1.7 million shares once worth more than $150 million when the cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed late last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come two months after FTX Trading filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11, a 68-page document listing the company’s numerous investors and shareholders was released on Monday.Included in that list were hundreds of individuals such as Brady and Bündchen who hold a majority of shares in the now-defunct and bankrupt FTX.According to the newly released document, Brady holds a whopping 1.1 million common shares...
msn.com

Here's the Average Social Security Check for All 66 Million Beneficiaries in 2023

In November, just shy of 66 million people -- most of whom are seniors aged 62 and over -- collected a Social Security benefit. For most of these recipients, this isn't just a check they've earned through decades of work. It's a necessary source of income that helps seniors pay their bills during retirement.
The Independent

Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring

Millions of households on low incomes will receive fresh cost-of-living support from this spring, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has announced further details on the payments schedule.The next round of support for households was previously unveiled in the autumn statement, building on payments made to more than eight million people in 2022.The new £900 cash support for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The £900 payment will be...
decrypt.co

Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
msn.com

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
CNET

SSI Recipients Aren't Getting a January Check. Here's Why

If you were thinking your Supplemental Security Income check would arrive in the mail this month, think again. SSI recipients aren't getting one in January, but can expect one next month. Because SSI recipients received two checks in December, there won't be a check arriving this month. We'll explain why below.
rigzone.com

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall

Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...

