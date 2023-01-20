Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
msn.com
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
NASDAQ
2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life
A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
NASDAQ
You Could've Become a Millionaire With Just $1,000 Invested in This Warren Buffett Stock
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was founded in 1976, and in just four short years it went from a humble start-up with a dream of producing personal computers to a publicly listed company. Today, it's the most valuable listed company in America, with a market capitalization of $2 trillion. It even has...
If You Have Not Received a Refund Check From Wells Fargo Bank Here is How You Can Submit a Claim
If you are a current Wells Fargo customer, or a former customer Wells Fargo may owe you a refund. To determine if you qualify, If you had a Wells Fargo account between 2011 and 2022, you might be one of the 16 million customers who qualify for damages, says the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
REVEALED: Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Lost 1.7M Shares Once Worth More Than $150M In FTX Cryptocurrency Collapse
Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen lost a combined 1.7 million shares once worth more than $150 million when the cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed late last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come two months after FTX Trading filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11, a 68-page document listing the company’s numerous investors and shareholders was released on Monday.Included in that list were hundreds of individuals such as Brady and Bündchen who hold a majority of shares in the now-defunct and bankrupt FTX.According to the newly released document, Brady holds a whopping 1.1 million common shares...
msn.com
Here's the Average Social Security Check for All 66 Million Beneficiaries in 2023
In November, just shy of 66 million people -- most of whom are seniors aged 62 and over -- collected a Social Security benefit. For most of these recipients, this isn't just a check they've earned through decades of work. It's a necessary source of income that helps seniors pay their bills during retirement.
Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring
Millions of households on low incomes will receive fresh cost-of-living support from this spring, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has announced further details on the payments schedule.The next round of support for households was previously unveiled in the autumn statement, building on payments made to more than eight million people in 2022.The new £900 cash support for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The £900 payment will be...
decrypt.co
Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors
Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
msn.com
Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks
The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
CNET
SSI Recipients Aren't Getting a January Check. Here's Why
If you were thinking your Supplemental Security Income check would arrive in the mail this month, think again. SSI recipients aren't getting one in January, but can expect one next month. Because SSI recipients received two checks in December, there won't be a check arriving this month. We'll explain why below.
rigzone.com
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
5 ways to make thousands a month in passive income in 2023
Dropshipping, asset sharing, and investing in crowdfunded real estate are a few ways entrepreneur Jen Glantz plans to make passive income in 2023.
Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy
The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
msn.com
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure
Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Business Insider
A college student raked in a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after investing $25 million in the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in August 2022. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it weeks later. Bed Bath & Beyond, a meme stock, surged as high as $27 and ended the...
Your Susan B Anthony coin may be worth $16,800 – the ‘confusing’ detail that make so valuable
YOU may want to check your spare change as a Susan B Anthony (SBA) dollar coin has sold for $16,800. After 20 years of being out of production, the U.S. Mint decided to bring the coin back but made an error in the process. As we’ve stated time and time...
The Winner Of The Mega Millions $1.1 Billion Will Only Get To Keep About $358 Million After Taxes
Another drawing for the Mega Millions Jackpot happens Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 and it has reached a high of $1.1 billion, and people across the nation are dreaming of what they'd do with such an immense sum of money. But if the winner takes the lump sum cash payout, they won't receive $1.1 billion; after taxes, it will be significantly less.
Comments / 0