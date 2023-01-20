Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Pfizer: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Pfizer PFE. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 41 cents per share. On Thursday, Pfizer will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 41 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga
Coca-Cola Consolidated: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Coca-Cola Consolidated COKE. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share. On Thursday, Coca-Cola Consolidated will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 50 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 6.87% to $142.59 going into the close of Monday's session. The stock may be up amid overall market strength, the recent reaction to the company's price cuts and CEO Elon Musk's ongoing trial over his 2018 'funding secured' comments. Tesla To Report...
Cramer's E-Commerce Recommendations Include 6 Stocks, But Why Didn't Amazon Make The Cut?
E-commerce companies experienced a slowdown in their businesses in 2022 following the pandemic boost they received in the previous two years. The poor fundamental performance impacted their stock prices. Some e-commerce stocks are still investment-worthy, according to CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer. “There are still e-commerce plays that I’m...
This Tesla Analyst Must Be On 'Hallucinogenic Drugs,' Says Value Investor In Response To Morgan Stanley's Value Proposition
As Tesla Inc TSLA shares continued to slip toward Morgan Stanley's bear case, analyst Adam Jonas started to wonder if Tesla was leaning into value territory. A member of CNBC's "Halftime Report" panel suggested Jonas must have been on LSD or another psychoactive drug that produced altered states of consciousness when he started thinking about the Elon Musk-led company as a value play.
Benzinga
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Quest Diagnostics
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Quest Diagnostics DGX stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Enovix
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Enovix ENVX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Enovix. The company has an average price target of $21.9 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $19.00.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: General Motors, Netflix, Ally Financial And Famous Tesla Bear And Bull Debate
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Stocks and Bonds Are Sending Different Messages. One of Them Is Wrong," by Nicholas Jasinski, looks at the two different signals that stocks and bonds are giving for what's ahead in 2023, with stocks poised for a soft landing, while bonds are expecting an imminent recession.
Insiders Buying Applied Digital And 2 Other Penny Stocks
The Dow Jones closed higher, snapping a three-session losing streak on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a...
Tesla Over Anything And Everything: Analyst Says Retail Investors' Tech-Sector Priorities Clear Amid Market Meltdown
The tech space saw a brutal sell-off in 2022, with negative sentiment proving contagious and hurting the broader market too. Undeterred by the weakness, retailer investors made a beeline for one stock. What Happened: One tech stock that saw steady buying by retail investors through the market downturn in 2022...
moneytalksnews.com
When Do You Pay Capital Gains Tax and How Does It Work?
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. When you sell an investment for a profit, the Internal Revenue Service wants its cut. Capital gains are the profits you make when you sell a stock, mutual fund or other taxable asset. You’ll owe capital gains taxes if that...
This Analyst With 86% Accuracy Rate Boost PT On Netflix; Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
US stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points during the session. Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
