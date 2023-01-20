ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

This Tesla Analyst Must Be On 'Hallucinogenic Drugs,' Says Value Investor In Response To Morgan Stanley's Value Proposition

As Tesla Inc TSLA shares continued to slip toward Morgan Stanley's bear case, analyst Adam Jonas started to wonder if Tesla was leaning into value territory. A member of CNBC's "Halftime Report" panel suggested Jonas must have been on LSD or another psychoactive drug that produced altered states of consciousness when he started thinking about the Elon Musk-led company as a value play.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: General Motors, Netflix, Ally Financial And Famous Tesla Bear And Bull Debate

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Stocks and Bonds Are Sending Different Messages. One of Them Is Wrong," by Nicholas Jasinski, looks at the two different signals that stocks and bonds are giving for what's ahead in 2023, with stocks poised for a soft landing, while bonds are expecting an imminent recession.

