Wisconsin-Northwestern game rescheduled for Monday
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — The Wisconsin-Northwestern basketball game that didn’t take place as scheduled Saturday due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols will happen on Monday instead. The game will take place Monday at 5:30 p.m. Central time at Northwestern and will air on Big Ten Network. Northwestern also announced that it will play at Nebraska on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Central time. That game originally was scheduled for Tuesday. Northwestern already had rescheduled a game at Iowa that was supposed to take place Jan. 18. That game now is set for Jan. 31 at Iowa.
Women’s marches to draw thousands on 50th anniversary of Roe
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Women’s marches demanding the protection of abortion rights are set to draw thousands of people to the streets across the country on Sunday. The day marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision for abortion rights that was overturned by the court last June. The main march will be held in Madison, Wisconsin. Organizers say they chose that location because of an upcoming state Supreme Court election that could determine the balance of power on the court and the future of abortion rights in Wisconsin. Abortions are unavailable in the state due to legal uncertainties faced by abortion clinics.
‘Here again’: Abortion activists rally 50 years after Roe
