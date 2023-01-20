Read full article on original website
Related
BYU Newsnet
BYUSA 2023-24 election candidates begin their campaigns
Six candidates have begun their campaigns for 2023-24 BYUSA elections taking place in early March. Running together in pairs are Savanna Shiman and Claire Johnson, Fritz Morlant and Gabe Abello and Lexie Awerkamp and Seth Allred. Savannah Shiman and Claire Johnson. Shiman and Johnson both have multiple years of experience...
Opinion: Gov. Cox’s address was most notable for what it didn’t include
Gov. Cox reiterates need for faith and prayer in government. His annual State of the State address hit many of Utah’s biggest challenges, but may be notable for what it didn’t say.
ksl.com
Utah school choice bill advances after debate from state officials, agencies
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah bill that would create a school choice scholarship (also being called a school voucher) and increase teacher salaries advanced to the full Senate on Monday as charter schools from around the state descended upon the state Capitol to celebrate school choice. The bill...
Utahns get criminal records expunged through 'Clean Slate' law
On Tuesday, Utahns with criminal records were offered the chance to get their records expunged under Utah's Clean Slate Law with the help of the NBA and the Utah Jazz.
890kdxu.com
6 Weirdest Things Found in Utah Public Restrooms
What are the weirdest things found in Utah public restrooms? There are plenty. I was actually shocked when I got the answers to this question. I compiled a list and tried to keep it clean, but these are restrooms. Apparently everyone thinks that what happens in the restroom, stays in the restroom. I wish that were true, and that you kept it to your own stall, and cleaned up after yourself.
ksl.com
Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah
OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
890kdxu.com
Baby Names So Unpopular Even Utah Won’t Use Them
Utah has earned itself a reputation for coming up with unique baby names. It's often been observed that all you have to do to turn a normal name into a Utah name is to misspell it, and then throw in a y. Mykel. Dayvid. Jordynn. Jaymz. Or just name your...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Stellar Senior Living Acquires 103-Unit Anthology of South Jordan in Utah
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Stellar Senior Living has acquired Anthology of South Jordan, a 103-unit seniors housing community in South Jordan, a suburb of Salt Lake City. The new owner has changed the name to Copper Creek Senior Living. The property offers independent living, assisted living and memory care services.
ABC 4
‘Social media on notice’: State of Utah to sue social media companies to protect kids
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and the State of Utah have put social media companies on notice with the intent to file a lawsuit in the interest of protecting children online. Neither the full suit nor the timeline as to when it might be...
ksl.com
'Overwhelming' response for radon testing after Lehi woman shares cancer diagnosis story
LEHI — Thousands of Utahns responded to a Lehi woman's plea to test their homes for radon after she was diagnosed with stage four nonsmoking lung cancer. "The response has been overwhelming," said Eleanor Divver, radon coordinator at the Utah Department of Environmental Quality. "People testing and asking questions."
890kdxu.com
The Hottest And Coldest Spots In Utah
Utah is a state of great beauty and all sorts of climates. Northern Utah can get extremely cold, I'm looking at you Vernal, and also extremely hot. Britannica.com classifies Utah as an arid state. Northern Utah is affected by air masses from the northern Pacific Ocean and continental polar air. Southern Utah, by contrast, has a warm, almost dry, subtropical climate. Utah is a state with low humidity, speaking from experience, you’ll want a humidifier and a lot of lotion, and four seasons. In Utah, the average temperature in July is in the low 70s F, while in the winter, the average temperature is just below freezing. After some looking around on the internet, I’ve found both the hottest and coldest places in Utah.
etvnews.com
First Week of the Legislature Brings Controversial Bills
Last week was one of the busiest opening weeks that I have experienced. The week involved the Governor’s State of the State speech, floor time voting on bills, committee meetings, several early morning caucus meetings and meetings with groups that have requests. We also had several training meetings at noon over lunch.
A little too much went wrong and not enough went right for Utah against No. 1-ranked Oklahoma
No. 5 Utah traveled to Oklahoma to take on the top-ranked Sooners and made too many uncharacteristic mistakes in an early season loss.
kjzz.com
Utah House committee rejects bill with stricter rules on transgender youth medical care
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah House committee has voted down a bill that would have prohibited cross-sex hormonal treatments, puberty blockers, and other medical procedures for most transgender youth. House Bill 132, sponsored by Rep. Rex Shipp (R-Cedar City), failed to advance out of the Utah House...
890kdxu.com
Town Names of Utah – The Board Game
OK, you're at the Arizona/Utah state line. 'Wanna play the Utah Town Name board game? You may lose to the locals but who knows? We should play for money. Lets see how you do when you try to correctly pronounce these names around Utah. Being the charitable people we are,...
'Most Incredible Day': Rare Reverse Waterfall Phenomenon Seen In Utah
"Seriously, the most incredible day for such unique conditions."
890kdxu.com
If You Say These Words… You’re Definitely From Southern Utah!
If you say these words, you're DEFINITELY from Southern Utah!. Blue Hairs: People who are old. They probably have white hair, which they would probably use a blue shampoo to make it bright. "We waited for an hour at Chuck-A-Rama! All the Blue Hairs invaded!" Utah Road Block: When a...
kslnewsradio.com
Parents voice concern at protest against school choice bill
SALT LAKE CITY — More than one hundred people protested at the Utah Capitol on Monday night against H.B. 215 Funding for Teacher Salaries and Optional Education Opportunities. The bill would give up to $8,000 to help pay for school options other than public school. It also offers a raise to public school teachers.
BYU Newsnet
BYU students, faculty share tips to reduce plastic waste, be ‘better stewards’
Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and BYU forum speakers Paul Cox and Katharine Heyhoe each spoke in recent months concerning the planet and the duty of each person to be a steward over its protection. BYU Plant and Wildlife Sciences...
Layton aquarium fined after animals bite guests
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has fined SeaQuest, an interactive aquarium in Layton, after multiple incidents of the animals biting guests, according to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).
Comments / 4