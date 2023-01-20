ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 4

Related
BYU Newsnet

BYUSA 2023-24 election candidates begin their campaigns

Six candidates have begun their campaigns for 2023-24 BYUSA elections taking place in early March. Running together in pairs are Savanna Shiman and Claire Johnson, Fritz Morlant and Gabe Abello and Lexie Awerkamp and Seth Allred. Savannah Shiman and Claire Johnson. Shiman and Johnson both have multiple years of experience...
PROVO, UT
890kdxu.com

6 Weirdest Things Found in Utah Public Restrooms

What are the weirdest things found in Utah public restrooms? There are plenty. I was actually shocked when I got the answers to this question. I compiled a list and tried to keep it clean, but these are restrooms. Apparently everyone thinks that what happens in the restroom, stays in the restroom. I wish that were true, and that you kept it to your own stall, and cleaned up after yourself.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah

OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Baby Names So Unpopular Even Utah Won’t Use Them

Utah has earned itself a reputation for coming up with unique baby names. It's often been observed that all you have to do to turn a normal name into a Utah name is to misspell it, and then throw in a y. Mykel. Dayvid. Jordynn. Jaymz. Or just name your...
UTAH STATE
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Stellar Senior Living Acquires 103-Unit Anthology of South Jordan in Utah

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Stellar Senior Living has acquired Anthology of South Jordan, a 103-unit seniors housing community in South Jordan, a suburb of Salt Lake City. The new owner has changed the name to Copper Creek Senior Living. The property offers independent living, assisted living and memory care services.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
890kdxu.com

The Hottest And Coldest Spots In Utah

Utah is a state of great beauty and all sorts of climates. Northern Utah can get extremely cold, I'm looking at you Vernal, and also extremely hot. Britannica.com classifies Utah as an arid state. Northern Utah is affected by air masses from the northern Pacific Ocean and continental polar air. Southern Utah, by contrast, has a warm, almost dry, subtropical climate. Utah is a state with low humidity, speaking from experience, you’ll want a humidifier and a lot of lotion, and four seasons. In Utah, the average temperature in July is in the low 70s F, while in the winter, the average temperature is just below freezing. After some looking around on the internet, I’ve found both the hottest and coldest places in Utah.
UTAH STATE
etvnews.com

First Week of the Legislature Brings Controversial Bills

Last week was one of the busiest opening weeks that I have experienced. The week involved the Governor’s State of the State speech, floor time voting on bills, committee meetings, several early morning caucus meetings and meetings with groups that have requests. We also had several training meetings at noon over lunch.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Town Names of Utah – The Board Game

OK, you're at the Arizona/Utah state line. 'Wanna play the Utah Town Name board game? You may lose to the locals but who knows? We should play for money. Lets see how you do when you try to correctly pronounce these names around Utah. Being the charitable people we are,...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

If You Say These Words… You’re Definitely From Southern Utah!

If you say these words, you're DEFINITELY from Southern Utah!. Blue Hairs: People who are old. They probably have white hair, which they would probably use a blue shampoo to make it bright. "We waited for an hour at Chuck-A-Rama! All the Blue Hairs invaded!" Utah Road Block: When a...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Parents voice concern at protest against school choice bill

SALT LAKE CITY — More than one hundred people protested at the Utah Capitol on Monday night against H.B. 215 Funding for Teacher Salaries and Optional Education Opportunities. The bill would give up to $8,000 to help pay for school options other than public school. It also offers a raise to public school teachers.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Layton aquarium fined after animals bite guests

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has fined SeaQuest, an interactive aquarium in Layton, after multiple incidents of the animals biting guests, according to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).
LAYTON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy