High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Tuesday’s games, Davis hands Fremont rare Region 1 loss
Davis hands Fremont rare Region 1 loss
Boys basketball roundup: Home teams cruise to victory in the BWAC
Here are some notable results from Tuesday's boys basketball games in the Blue Water Area. Imlay City 83, Algonac 46 Zander Nash dropped a game-high 26 points as the Spartans...
Girls Basketball: Gray breaks Bedford rebounding record in win over Lincoln
TEMPERANCE – Bedford’s girls basketball team was shorthanded on the front line Tuesday night. Maddie Heneger and Katie Morse were hurt. Nyah Mullins was sick. Victoria Gray made sure the...
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (Jan. 16-22)
Every week, SBLive compiles the best high school basketball performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff. Now, you get to decide which one rises above the rest. Here are the nominees for SBLive's National Girls Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 16-22. Voting closes ...
Gaylord competitive cheer continues to improve, places third overall in St. John's
ST. JOHNS ― No matter the sport, coaches across high school athletics have to find the strengths and weaknesses of each new team they are in charge of. Sometimes, athletes need more help with the fundamentals to be able to compete at the varsity level. Other times, athletes come in with the fundamentals...
Sources: Anthony Davis (foot) set to rejoin Lakers on Wed.
Lakers star Anthony Davis will return to the lineup Wednesday barring any setback during his pregame warmup, sources told ESPN.
Central sweeps Grand Junction in hoops
A packed house got to watch Grand Junction and Central square off in hoops. The Grand Junction girls were looking for their first win of the season but Central proved to be too much. Central runs away with this one, 58-20. Grand Junction is still looking for its first win of the season.
