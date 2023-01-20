ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central sweeps Grand Junction in hoops

A packed house got to watch Grand Junction and Central square off in hoops. The Grand Junction girls were looking for their first win of the season but Central proved to be too much. Central runs away with this one, 58-20. Grand Junction is still looking for its first win of the season.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

