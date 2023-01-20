ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wfmd.com

Area Police Searching For Burglary Suspect

He broke into three auto dealerships late month. Suspect in Mt. Airy Burglaries (Photo from Md. State Police) Mount Airy, Md (KM) Maryland State Police are trying to learn the identity of a burglary suspect who was involved in three commercial break-ins last month. He’s an African-American male, about 6-feet to 6’4″ tall, about 300 pounds. He has a dark complexion and walks with a pronounced limp.
MOUNT AIRY, MD
Nottingham MD

Authorities responding to Towson incident, heavy police presence expected

—— TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating an incident in Towson. At around 3 p.m., the Baltimore County Police Department said that officers were on the scene of an incident along Goucher Boulevard near Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue. Residents can expect a police presence in this...
TOWSON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man dead after fleeing Baltimore City police, carjacking driver in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — A man believed to have been wanted in a shooting fled from Baltimore City police, carjacked a driver in Towson and died by suicide, police said. Baltimore City police released a statement Tuesday night, saying the helicopter unit, around 1:25 p.m, spotted a vehicle that was wanted in connection with a shooting on Jan. 16.
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police arrest suspect in first homicide of 2023

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man has been arrested in connection with the first homicide of 2023 that left a 17-year-old girl dead, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say they arrested 26-year-old Andre Bailey at a retail store in Harford County on Friday. Online court records show Bailey faces first and second degree murder charges, first and second degree attempted murder charges, and assault and firearms charges.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Parkville business robbed, vehicle stolen in Hillendale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. Sometime between 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17 and 6 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, an individual broke into several storage containers in the area of Pfeffers Road at Bradshaw Road in Kingsville (21087). The suspect stole heavy-duty equipment and diesel gas.
PARKVILLE, MD
Nottingham MD

15-year-old killed in Baltimore County shooting

MILFORD MILL, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a fatal shooting that left a teenager dead on Saturday night. At just after 9 p.m. on January 21, officers responded to the unit block of Shadwell Court (21244) for reports of a shooting. When they arrived at the location, authorities...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

