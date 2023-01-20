Read full article on original website
Police searching for man who robbed Baltimore County shops armed with machete
WINDSOR MILL, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a man who committed two armed robberies. The first robbery occurred on December 10 at the 7-Eleven located at 8014 Liberty Road in Windsor Mill. The second robbery took place on December 12 at the Cigar House located at 8229 Liberty Road.
DC-area shooting suspect mistakenly released from jail shortly after arrest: police
A Virginia man accused of shooting someone was mistakenly released not long after being arrested, police said.
Suspect shoots himself following failed carjacking in Carney, armed carjacking in Towson
TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County say a suspect fatally shot himself following a failed carjacking attempt in Carney and a successful carjacking in Towson. The incident began in Baltimore City and ended near Goucher Boulevard and Colbury Road at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect traveled into...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Several Burglaries Since Late Last Year
Suspects have been seen with a white minivan. The white minivan the suspects have been using (Photo from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) Frederick, Md (KM) There have been several burglaries in Frederick County since December 22nd, 2022. and the Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Authorities say the subjects involved...
wfmd.com
Area Police Searching For Burglary Suspect
He broke into three auto dealerships late month. Suspect in Mt. Airy Burglaries (Photo from Md. State Police) Mount Airy, Md (KM) Maryland State Police are trying to learn the identity of a burglary suspect who was involved in three commercial break-ins last month. He’s an African-American male, about 6-feet to 6’4″ tall, about 300 pounds. He has a dark complexion and walks with a pronounced limp.
Police: Armed suspect pursuit ends in Baltimore Co., died from gunshot wound
Baltimore County officers are on the scene of an incident along Goucher Boulevard near Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue.
Authorities responding to Towson incident, heavy police presence expected
—— TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating an incident in Towson. At around 3 p.m., the Baltimore County Police Department said that officers were on the scene of an incident along Goucher Boulevard near Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue. Residents can expect a police presence in this...
Woman attacked by four suspects in Rosedale, vehicle damaged during Parkville argument
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this month. At 11 p.m. on Friday, January 13, following an argument in the 8000-block of Ridgely Oak Road in Parkville (21234), a known individual damaged someone’s vehicle before fleeing. Later, the victim observed that property was also missing from inside her home.
Wbaltv.com
Man dead after fleeing Baltimore City police, carjacking driver in Towson
TOWSON, Md. — A man believed to have been wanted in a shooting fled from Baltimore City police, carjacked a driver in Towson and died by suicide, police said. Baltimore City police released a statement Tuesday night, saying the helicopter unit, around 1:25 p.m, spotted a vehicle that was wanted in connection with a shooting on Jan. 16.
Domestic Assault Suspect Hangs Himself At Harford County Detention Center: Sheriff
Authorities say that an inmate at the Harford County Detention Center killed himself in his cell over the weekend. Middle River resident Nathaniel Maurice Powell, Jr., 26, who was placed in custody in January for a domestic assault, was found unresponsive in his cell by prison guards early on Sunday morning during regularly scheduled tours.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police arrest suspect in first homicide of 2023
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man has been arrested in connection with the first homicide of 2023 that left a 17-year-old girl dead, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say they arrested 26-year-old Andre Bailey at a retail store in Harford County on Friday. Online court records show Bailey faces first and second degree murder charges, first and second degree attempted murder charges, and assault and firearms charges.
fox5dc.com
Officer shoots man who was firing weapon in Frederick home while wife was inside: police
FREDERICK, Md. - Police shot a man in his home early Monday morning after they say he was firing a weapon while his wife was inside. Officers were called to the 2600 block of Monocacy Ford Road in Frederick just after 12:30 a.m. for the report of a man firing shots inside his residence.
Weekend crime in downtown Annapolis includes stolen lobster
Several crimes were reported in downtown Annapolis on Sunday, including a live lobster stolen from a tank.
foxbaltimore.com
Man found shot dead in drivers seat of car in Southeast Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police are investigating the death of a man in Southeast Baltimore after he was found in the driver's seat of a car shot in the head, according to police. Police say they were called to the 3200 block of Noble Street just before 10:45 a.m....
CBS News
'They took my baby': Baltimore County community mourns death of 10th-grade student to gun violence
BALTIMORE – A community is mourning the death of another Baltimore County teenager who was killed over the weekend to gun violence. The 15-year-old, a 10th-grade student at Catonsville Center for Alternative Students, was killed Saturday evening in a neighborhood off of Shadwell Court in Windsor Mill. Lamar Leslie-Allen...
fox5dc.com
Police say man shot in DC was innocent bystander; search for suspects continues
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man shot Monday night in southeast D.C. was an innocent bystander and was not the intended target of the shooter. Investigator say the shooting was reported just before 8:55 p.m. in the 2400 block of Pomeroy Road. The victim was conscious and breathing when officers...
Parkville business robbed, vehicle stolen in Hillendale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. Sometime between 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17 and 6 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, an individual broke into several storage containers in the area of Pfeffers Road at Bradshaw Road in Kingsville (21087). The suspect stole heavy-duty equipment and diesel gas.
15-year-old killed in Baltimore County shooting
MILFORD MILL, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a fatal shooting that left a teenager dead on Saturday night. At just after 9 p.m. on January 21, officers responded to the unit block of Shadwell Court (21244) for reports of a shooting. When they arrived at the location, authorities...
local21news.com
Four allegedly spray doe urine on woman in Walmart parking lot in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested four individuals who they say sprayed urine on a woman as they drove by her in a Walmart parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Gettysburg, the incident happened on Jan. 8 at 6:26 p.m. at a Walmart on 1270 York Rd.
Alleged members of West Baltimore's "Wick Squad" drug organization indicted
Nine members and associates of an alleged West Baltimore drug trafficking organization have been indicted, the Maryland Attorney General's Office announced Monday.
