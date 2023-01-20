For the first time in over 20 years, Alabama inches closer to the top of the Associated Press Poll. However, it's not the football team that's nearing the top of the rankings — this time it's the squad that inhabits Coleman Coliseum. For the first time since the 2002-03 season, the Alabama men's basketball team is ranked No. 2 in Monday's AP Top 25.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO