ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

Alabama basketball battles complacency amid winning streak

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Winning has a price, and like a high-stakes poker game, every victory just ups the proverbial ante. For Alabama basketball, its eight-game winning streak has procured plenty of perks including the team's best ranking in over 20 seasons. While fans are busy submitting vacation requests throughout March in the hopes that the team will make a deep tournament run, Alabama head coach Nate Oats remains present.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Scarlet Nation

Where Alabama basketball is ranked following wins at Vanderbilt, Missouri

For the first time in over 20 years, Alabama inches closer to the top of the Associated Press Poll. However, it's not the football team that's nearing the top of the rankings — this time it's the squad that inhabits Coleman Coliseum. For the first time since the 2002-03 season, the Alabama men's basketball team is ranked No. 2 in Monday's AP Top 25.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy