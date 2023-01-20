ST. LOUIS — Lea Rachel is an author. She has written a number of fiction and non-fiction books, her latest – just published in October, 2022 – is a semi-autobiographical memoir titled “Seeking Forgiveness.” It tells the story of a white mother who adopts a Black child and finds she has no idea what she is doing. Mirroring Rachel’s own life, this action-packed, fast-paced novel provides a glimpse into the experience of a what it is like raising an inter-racial family in the United States today.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO