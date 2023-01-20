ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KSDK

Motivational Monday: STL Fit Finds shares healthy hotspots

ST. LOUIS — Hoping to stay on track with your New Years Resolutions?! STL Fit Finds has all of the resources you need to navigate healthy living in the Lou! Monday morning, creator Firth Metzger, joined Mary in studio to share local businesses and influencers who are a perfect option to having a healthier new year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

St. Louis mother shares her story of interracial adoption in latest novel, 'Seeking Forgiveness'

ST. LOUIS — Lea Rachel is an author. She has written a number of fiction and non-fiction books, her latest – just published in October, 2022 – is a semi-autobiographical memoir titled “Seeking Forgiveness.” It tells the story of a white mother who adopts a Black child and finds she has no idea what she is doing. Mirroring Rachel’s own life, this action-packed, fast-paced novel provides a glimpse into the experience of a what it is like raising an inter-racial family in the United States today.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

The 314 Market event

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis has a thriving art and culture scene that is being brought to the forefront Jan. 26 at The Hawthorn. (2231 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO 63103) More than 50 vendors in art, fashion, photography and more will be on display. STL Bucket List and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

City Foundry Week: Exploring the Food Hall

ST. LOUIS — It’s crazy to think that not long ago, City Foundry was this mega building with a lot of aspiration, but now it’s home to fun, entertainment, and a go to staple for restaurants, like Surreste. Surreste is a showcase of regional cuisine from the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

'Glass Forest Terrariums' making plant ownership easy and fun

ST. LOUIS — Looking to beat cabin fever? How about adding some greens to your home! Glass Forest Terrariums offers low-maintenance living plants under glass to greenify any space. The local business makes plant ownership easy and fun!. Chief Leaf Officer, Liz Heisler, joined Mary in studio to how...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Here are three tips to make filing your return easier in 2023

ST. LOUIS — Once again, tax season is upon us. And while some may groan at the thought of having to file their returns, TaxAct - a leading DIY software provider believes no matter your tax bracket, everyone should be empowered to do their own taxes. Having helped more...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Storm Alert: Wet snow early Wednesday morning with slushy, sloppy roads

ST. LOUIS — A strong upper-level system is creating major weather impacts for central portions of the United States into Wednesday. While the upper-level system and its associated storm track are historically quite favorable for major winter storms in our area, the general lack of cold air will likely lead to more of a heavy, wet snow.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

