KSDK
Motivational Monday: STL Fit Finds shares healthy hotspots
ST. LOUIS — Hoping to stay on track with your New Years Resolutions?! STL Fit Finds has all of the resources you need to navigate healthy living in the Lou! Monday morning, creator Firth Metzger, joined Mary in studio to share local businesses and influencers who are a perfect option to having a healthier new year.
KSDK
St. Louis mother shares her story of interracial adoption in latest novel, 'Seeking Forgiveness'
ST. LOUIS — Lea Rachel is an author. She has written a number of fiction and non-fiction books, her latest – just published in October, 2022 – is a semi-autobiographical memoir titled “Seeking Forgiveness.” It tells the story of a white mother who adopts a Black child and finds she has no idea what she is doing. Mirroring Rachel’s own life, this action-packed, fast-paced novel provides a glimpse into the experience of a what it is like raising an inter-racial family in the United States today.
KSDK
The 314 Market event
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis has a thriving art and culture scene that is being brought to the forefront Jan. 26 at The Hawthorn. (2231 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO 63103) More than 50 vendors in art, fashion, photography and more will be on display. STL Bucket List and...
KSDK
St. Louis community reeling over the loss, recalls the joy of Bob Kramer's Marionnettes
Chris Peimann with The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries said, "It's just a St. Louis institution. Bob and Dug are this duo that go hand-in-hand."
KSDK
Loop Ice Carnival celebrates 16th year in University City
Saturday, Jan. 21, was the first time it's returned since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. It brought an influx of people to the area to celebrate.
KSDK
Career Central: Schnucks hosting 2-day hiring event
Eatwell Market by Schnucks will host a two-day hiring event for their next location in Chesterfield. It is set to open this spring.
KSDK
Adventure awaits center stage with Metro Theater Company’s premiere of magical musical
ST. LOUIS – One college student's creative expression of emotions has blossomed into a beautiful culmination of pirates, mermaids and a whole lot of action!. Metro Theater Company presents the new, magical musical, Spells of the Sea. At the center of Spells of the Sea is Finley Frankfurter, the...
KSDK
City Foundry Week: Exploring the Food Hall
ST. LOUIS — It’s crazy to think that not long ago, City Foundry was this mega building with a lot of aspiration, but now it’s home to fun, entertainment, and a go to staple for restaurants, like Surreste. Surreste is a showcase of regional cuisine from the...
KSDK
Are snow days a thing of the past? Here's how schools decide
Parts of the St. Louis area could see several inches of snow Tuesday into Wednesday. So, how do schools decide on a snow day?
KSDK
Insurance issues for Kia, Hyundai owners in St. Louis
Progressive and State Farm are declining to open new policies on Kias and Hyundais. It's all based on where they live and the make and model of their vehicle.
KSDK
'Glass Forest Terrariums' making plant ownership easy and fun
ST. LOUIS — Looking to beat cabin fever? How about adding some greens to your home! Glass Forest Terrariums offers low-maintenance living plants under glass to greenify any space. The local business makes plant ownership easy and fun!. Chief Leaf Officer, Liz Heisler, joined Mary in studio to how...
KSDK
St. Louis native Kamryn Babb overcomes 6 knee surgeries to author inspiring football moment
A football phenom out of CBC, Kam Babb's football journey was harder than most. He tore his ACL in both knees, twice, but never gave up his dream.
KSDK
Search underway for mountain lion in Franklin County
A mountain lion was hit Monday night off Highway 100 in Franklin County. The mountain lion is nowhere to be found at this time.
KSDK
Here are three tips to make filing your return easier in 2023
ST. LOUIS — Once again, tax season is upon us. And while some may groan at the thought of having to file their returns, TaxAct - a leading DIY software provider believes no matter your tax bracket, everyone should be empowered to do their own taxes. Having helped more...
KSDK
String of carjackings in south St. Louis 'possibly connected,' police say
Three carjackings happened last night in south St. Louis. Police are looking for the suspects after saying they are all "possibly connected."
KSDK
Storm Alert: Wet snow early Wednesday morning with slushy, sloppy roads
ST. LOUIS — A strong upper-level system is creating major weather impacts for central portions of the United States into Wednesday. While the upper-level system and its associated storm track are historically quite favorable for major winter storms in our area, the general lack of cold air will likely lead to more of a heavy, wet snow.
