ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

New Hulu Shows and Movies in February 2023

The best new shows and movies on Hulu in February includes the true crime docuseries Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence. And with a title like that, you know it's at least going to be watchable. But Hulu also is the place to go for next-day streaming of two shows that are on their final season. ABC's A Million Little Pieces and FX's Snowfall both hit the streamer in February month as they bow out.
ALASKA STATE
TVGuide.com

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 23

Netflix is saying hello to Wisconsin. That '90s Show is No. 1 on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list on Monday, Jan. 23, leaving Ginny & Georgia in second place. And a pair of reality shows join the list: Bling Empire spin-off Bling Empire: New York hails a cab to the No. 6 spot, and a new season of Bake Squad comes in at No. 9. Over on the Top 10 Movies list, the South Korean sci-fi film JUNG_E rockets to No. 1, and kids' movie The Bad Guys joins the ranking in ninth.
GEORGIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Nia Long & Terrence J Link Up After Beyoncé’s Concert In Dubai

Several social media users have been clowning Ime Udoka as the “You People” actress continues to get her lick back following his cheating scandal. Nia Long’s recent heartbreak isn’t stopping her from living her best life. In the latter half of 2022, the 52-year-old uncovered the truth about her ex-fiancé, Ime Udoka’s infidelities in their relationship. Much to the pleasure of several famous figures, she left the basketball coach behind in wake of all the drama.
Hypebae

The 'Girls Trip' Cast To Reunite for a Sequel Taking Place in Ghana

The girls are back. Girls Trip co-screenwriter Tracy Oliver has shared some insight on a forthcoming sequel, which will possibly take place in West Africa. “It’s officially happening,” Oliver told Variety about the film starring Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Jada Pinkett Smith. “I can say that.”
GoldDerby

2023 Oscar nominations: Full list of nominees in all 23 categories

The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday, January 24 live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. Riz Ahmed, who won  the Oscar last year for Best Live Action Short Film for “The Long Goodbye” and was nominated for lead for “Sound of Metal” in 2021, and “M3gan” star and executive producer Allison Williams read off the names of the nominees in all 23 categories. The announcement aired live on ABC during “Good Morning America” and was live-streamed online via the Oscars website, accessible at both Oscar.com and Oscars.org. In addition to the film academy’s main website, the nominations streamed live...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Bustle

Zach’s Bachelor Premiere Cut Out A Chaotic Moment

During the premiere episode of Season 27 of The Bachelor, Zach Shallcross had to choose between dinosaurs and dragons as part of a contestant’s compatibility quiz. While neither creature was present on Night 1, there was a different kind of behemoth: a pig named Henry. Contestant Mercedes Northup brought...
IOWA STATE
ETOnline.com

Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Rock Matching Looks With Baby Royce

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma love a matching moment! Wilson took to her Instagram Story over the weekend to share photos of her and Agruma in coordinating Valentino outfits as they posed with baby Royce. The sweet snaps see Wilson in a black and beige printed wrap dress while Agruma...
toofab.com

2023 Oscar Nominations and Snubs -- The Full List

Jimmy Kimmel will host this year's event, held in March. On Tuesday morning, "Sound of Metal" star Riz Ahmed and "M3GAN" star Allison Williams were tapped to announce the nominations for the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Angela Bassett made history, becoming the first actor from a Marvel movie to be...
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani Spends All Day In The Garden 'In Full Glam' Look — See Photo!

Gwen Stefani didn't seem to mind spending time in the great outdoors while sporting some makeup. On Sunday, January 22, the rockstar, 53, took a video of herself outside, writing, "Gardening all day in full glam while in prayer. Thank you for this day my father." In the photo, the blonde babe wore some heavy mascara and eyeliner as she rocked a green jacket, gold hoop earrings and gardening gloves. In another snap, she posted a wine glass with the caption: "Thank you for Sunday's." As OK! previously reported, the "Don't Speak" songstress, who is married to Blake Shelton, found...
HOLAUSA

Charlotte Casiraghi makes appearance following pregnancy reports

Charlotte Casiraghi stepped out for the second day of the 45th International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo. The 36 year old joined her aunt Princess Stephanie of Monaco, who is president of the festival, at the event on Saturday, January 21. RELATED: Princess Stephanie’s daughter-in-law shows...
Hypebae

Gabrielle Union Teases Forthcoming 'Bring It On' Movie

Gabrielle Union is teasing a new Bring It On movie. The actor, who starred in the 2000 film with Kirsten Dunst, revealed a forthcoming film is in the works, but it could be a while until it’s released. “We’ve been developing a sequel forever,” she told Variety. “But for...
Hypebae

"Unholy" Singer Sam Smith Banned From Tinder and Hinge — Here's Why

Leading dating apps, Tinder and Hinge accidentally booted musician Sam Smith off of their apps in a hilarious mistake. In a recent interview with ET Canada, Smith revealed they haven’t had the best luck with dating apps. “I did Tinder once; I think I got chucked off of Tinder. I got chucked off of Hinge because they thought that I wasn’t me.” They admitted they failed to verify their accounts, which has become essential in the age of the Tinder Swindler and other sexploitation debacles.
Hypebae

Schiaparelli's Spring 2023 Paris Couture Week Show Was All About the Animals

Schiaparelli‘s decadent Spring 2023 showcase at Paris Couture Week is already the show of the season, and it’s only just begun. After Kylie Jenner was seen in attendance wearing the brand’s soon-to-be viral lion head gown and Doja Cat arrived in a head-to-toe red ensemble, we knew that the show was going to be big, but we didn’t realize it’d be this big.
Hypebae

Chloë Bailey Announces Her Upcoming Debut Solo Album, 'In Pieces'

Chloë Bailey has announced her upcoming debut solo album, In Pieces. “In Pieces. My debut album. March 2023,” she captioned a teaser trailer on social media. The visuals feature the singer in an all-red latex outfit as she holds a gold heart and a brain on each arm, acting as a human balance.
Hypebae

Hailey Bieber Cuts Her Hair Into the Most All American Girl, Preppy "Box Bob"

Hailey Bieber has rid herself of her signature expensive brunette goddess tresses for a chic, all-American girl bob. As Bieber is undoubtedly one of the most influential figures in the beauty community, there will be no surprise that everyone will be rocking this specific hairstyle all of 2023. The Rhode Skin founder chose to reveal the new look in a TikTok video, showing off her chic middle part and textured ends. In the clip, the star pairs the moment with an off-duty leather bomber jack, black sweats and blue kicks. The entire vibe sets the tone for American girls all over, cementing the fact that girls in the U.S. have their own sense of style that’s daring enough to be copied. For those looking to replicate this hairstyle exactly, ask your stylist for a “box bob” at your next appointment. This bob style keeps neck cleavage in rotation and is more about the classic and sharp shape and less about layers. If you have more of an angled and structured face, this cut is great for enhancing those features.

Comments / 0

Community Policy