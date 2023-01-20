Read full article on original website
TVGuide.com
New Hulu Shows and Movies in February 2023
The best new shows and movies on Hulu in February includes the true crime docuseries Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence. And with a title like that, you know it's at least going to be watchable. But Hulu also is the place to go for next-day streaming of two shows that are on their final season. ABC's A Million Little Pieces and FX's Snowfall both hit the streamer in February month as they bow out.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 23
Netflix is saying hello to Wisconsin. That '90s Show is No. 1 on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list on Monday, Jan. 23, leaving Ginny & Georgia in second place. And a pair of reality shows join the list: Bling Empire spin-off Bling Empire: New York hails a cab to the No. 6 spot, and a new season of Bake Squad comes in at No. 9. Over on the Top 10 Movies list, the South Korean sci-fi film JUNG_E rockets to No. 1, and kids' movie The Bad Guys joins the ranking in ninth.
The Roy Family Is Back! ‘Succession’ Season 4 Premiere Date, Cast Details and More
They're back and ready to wreak havoc once again! Succession season 3 left viewers with a major cliffhanger as the Roy family continues their civil war going into a fourth season. "Everything I try to do, people turn against me," patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) said in the Succession season 4 teaser trailer released in October 2022. "I'm...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long & Terrence J Link Up After Beyoncé’s Concert In Dubai
Several social media users have been clowning Ime Udoka as the “You People” actress continues to get her lick back following his cheating scandal. Nia Long’s recent heartbreak isn’t stopping her from living her best life. In the latter half of 2022, the 52-year-old uncovered the truth about her ex-fiancé, Ime Udoka’s infidelities in their relationship. Much to the pleasure of several famous figures, she left the basketball coach behind in wake of all the drama.
Hypebae
The 'Girls Trip' Cast To Reunite for a Sequel Taking Place in Ghana
The girls are back. Girls Trip co-screenwriter Tracy Oliver has shared some insight on a forthcoming sequel, which will possibly take place in West Africa. “It’s officially happening,” Oliver told Variety about the film starring Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Jada Pinkett Smith. “I can say that.”
2023 Oscar nominations: Full list of nominees in all 23 categories
The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday, January 24 live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. Riz Ahmed, who won the Oscar last year for Best Live Action Short Film for “The Long Goodbye” and was nominated for lead for “Sound of Metal” in 2021, and “M3gan” star and executive producer Allison Williams read off the names of the nominees in all 23 categories. The announcement aired live on ABC during “Good Morning America” and was live-streamed online via the Oscars website, accessible at both Oscar.com and Oscars.org. In addition to the film academy’s main website, the nominations streamed live...
The Bachelor execs are ‘bracing’ for the worst ratings ever in Zach Shallcross’ season & fear show could be canceled
THE BACHELOR executives are fearing the worst ratings ever for Zach Shallcross’ upcoming season, The U.S. Sun has exclusively reveal. Reality show The Bachelor will begin its 27th season next week, but there are concerns behind-the-scenes that the franchise might soon be scrapped by ABC. Bachelor Zach, 26, was...
Bustle
Zach’s Bachelor Premiere Cut Out A Chaotic Moment
During the premiere episode of Season 27 of The Bachelor, Zach Shallcross had to choose between dinosaurs and dragons as part of a contestant’s compatibility quiz. While neither creature was present on Night 1, there was a different kind of behemoth: a pig named Henry. Contestant Mercedes Northup brought...
Below Deck Midseason Trailer Teases Captain Lee's Return and a Shocking Cameo From Camille
Watch: Below Deck's Captain Lee Promises a "Wild Season" Captain Lee Rosbach is back on the high seas. E! News can exclusively reveal the Below Deck season 10 midseason trailer, and the first look teases Captain Lee's return after he was forced to leave the St. David to seek medical care for a nerve injury.
ETOnline.com
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Rock Matching Looks With Baby Royce
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma love a matching moment! Wilson took to her Instagram Story over the weekend to share photos of her and Agruma in coordinating Valentino outfits as they posed with baby Royce. The sweet snaps see Wilson in a black and beige printed wrap dress while Agruma...
toofab.com
2023 Oscar Nominations and Snubs -- The Full List
Jimmy Kimmel will host this year's event, held in March. On Tuesday morning, "Sound of Metal" star Riz Ahmed and "M3GAN" star Allison Williams were tapped to announce the nominations for the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Angela Bassett made history, becoming the first actor from a Marvel movie to be...
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Baby Malti Enjoy a Casual Family Day in New Snaps on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra shared family snaps taken on a relaxing getaway to Malibu on Instagram. In the pics, she is enjoying a fun day on the beach with her baby girl Malti and her husband, Nick Jonas.
Gwen Stefani Spends All Day In The Garden 'In Full Glam' Look — See Photo!
Gwen Stefani didn't seem to mind spending time in the great outdoors while sporting some makeup. On Sunday, January 22, the rockstar, 53, took a video of herself outside, writing, "Gardening all day in full glam while in prayer. Thank you for this day my father." In the photo, the blonde babe wore some heavy mascara and eyeliner as she rocked a green jacket, gold hoop earrings and gardening gloves. In another snap, she posted a wine glass with the caption: "Thank you for Sunday's." As OK! previously reported, the "Don't Speak" songstress, who is married to Blake Shelton, found...
Charlotte Casiraghi makes appearance following pregnancy reports
Charlotte Casiraghi stepped out for the second day of the 45th International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo. The 36 year old joined her aunt Princess Stephanie of Monaco, who is president of the festival, at the event on Saturday, January 21. RELATED: Princess Stephanie’s daughter-in-law shows...
Hypebae
Gabrielle Union Teases Forthcoming 'Bring It On' Movie
Gabrielle Union is teasing a new Bring It On movie. The actor, who starred in the 2000 film with Kirsten Dunst, revealed a forthcoming film is in the works, but it could be a while until it’s released. “We’ve been developing a sequel forever,” she told Variety. “But for...
Hypebae
"Unholy" Singer Sam Smith Banned From Tinder and Hinge — Here's Why
Leading dating apps, Tinder and Hinge accidentally booted musician Sam Smith off of their apps in a hilarious mistake. In a recent interview with ET Canada, Smith revealed they haven’t had the best luck with dating apps. “I did Tinder once; I think I got chucked off of Tinder. I got chucked off of Hinge because they thought that I wasn’t me.” They admitted they failed to verify their accounts, which has become essential in the age of the Tinder Swindler and other sexploitation debacles.
Zach Shallcross Breaks Down ‘The Bachelor’ Premiere: Why Greer Got the 1st Impression Rose, Madison’s Spiral and More
The Bachelor went back to basics with the season 27 premiere just like Zach Shallcross — who has declared his journey is “no bulls—t” — wanted. The 26-year-old, who currently lives in Austin, Texas, had 30 women show up at the mansion for a chance to explore a connection with him during the Monday, January […]
Hypebae
Schiaparelli's Spring 2023 Paris Couture Week Show Was All About the Animals
Schiaparelli‘s decadent Spring 2023 showcase at Paris Couture Week is already the show of the season, and it’s only just begun. After Kylie Jenner was seen in attendance wearing the brand’s soon-to-be viral lion head gown and Doja Cat arrived in a head-to-toe red ensemble, we knew that the show was going to be big, but we didn’t realize it’d be this big.
Hypebae
Chloë Bailey Announces Her Upcoming Debut Solo Album, 'In Pieces'
Chloë Bailey has announced her upcoming debut solo album, In Pieces. “In Pieces. My debut album. March 2023,” she captioned a teaser trailer on social media. The visuals feature the singer in an all-red latex outfit as she holds a gold heart and a brain on each arm, acting as a human balance.
Hypebae
Hailey Bieber Cuts Her Hair Into the Most All American Girl, Preppy "Box Bob"
Hailey Bieber has rid herself of her signature expensive brunette goddess tresses for a chic, all-American girl bob. As Bieber is undoubtedly one of the most influential figures in the beauty community, there will be no surprise that everyone will be rocking this specific hairstyle all of 2023. The Rhode Skin founder chose to reveal the new look in a TikTok video, showing off her chic middle part and textured ends. In the clip, the star pairs the moment with an off-duty leather bomber jack, black sweats and blue kicks. The entire vibe sets the tone for American girls all over, cementing the fact that girls in the U.S. have their own sense of style that’s daring enough to be copied. For those looking to replicate this hairstyle exactly, ask your stylist for a “box bob” at your next appointment. This bob style keeps neck cleavage in rotation and is more about the classic and sharp shape and less about layers. If you have more of an angled and structured face, this cut is great for enhancing those features.
