Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KSLA
2 vigils being held for victims of mass shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the wake of a mass shooting in Shreveport that left multiple juveniles hurt, a couple of prayer vigils are being held in support of the victims. Terrence Winn’s organization, PIPE (Priority Intention Practical Exchange), is hosting a prayer vigil Thursday, Jan. 26 at 4:30 p.m. at Quik Pack Grocery (formerly Tumanella) on the corner of David Raines and MLK Drive. Winn spent more than 30 years in Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola and was released in 2020. Since then, he has been working to make Shreveport a better place.
KSLA
Gunfire outside Wingstop in Bossier City
Art from the show can be seen and purchased until Jan. 28. The goal is to raise $2,500 for the charter bus and breakfast for the students. Alexander will return to court for sentencing on March 14. Bossier student art show taking place at Bossier Arts Council. Updated: 2 hours...
KSLA
Organization hopes to lessen impaired driving deaths
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The last week of January is known as National Passenger Safety Week, and one organization is encouraging people to speak up when a driver is intoxicated or distracted. Passengers make up 62% of traffic deaths. This issue is becoming more critical as deaths on roadways continue...
KSLA
Huntington High raising money to send students on college tour
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Huntington High School and Steeple Chase Baptist Church are partnering to ensure a group of students gets to experience college life. This spring, a group of juniors from Huntington will tour the Texas Southern University campus in Houston. The collaboration is an effort to expose students to different possibilities and places outside of their community.
KSLA
Bossier art show gives students chance to exhibit creativity
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Students are showcasing their creativity in the Bossier Parish Student Art Show!. The show features art from students in 1st-12th grade. The art council says some of the pieces took up to a month to create, using different mediums like painting, markers and crayons. Attendees...
KLTV
KSLA
‘Sad and depraved’: Shreveport minister reacts to mass shooting that injured multiple juveniles
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA is now learning more about a mass shooting that shattered a peaceful Sunday afternoon in Shreveport’s Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood. Forty-one shots were fired Sunday, Jan. 22 at a home near Sugar Street at Northside Road. Eight people, including three small children, were injured in the mass shooting. Two of the victims have life-threatening injuries, according to police. As of Monday afternoon, the Shreveport Police Department is still hunting multiple gunmen.
ktalnews.com
KTBS
KSLA
KSLA
LSU Health Shreveport welcomes new chancellor; more about him
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Health Shreveport recently brought in a new chancellor for the hospital. He began his new position this January. David Guzick most recently worked at the University of Florida as senior vice president of health affairs. “Well, I’m feeling really excited about this new position because...
KSLA
Public weighs in on slashing of SporTran budget in Bossier City; mayor expresses disappointment in timing
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City residents had their say Tuesday, Jan. 24 at a city council meeting that got underway late in the afternoon. And council members decided to postpone their final vote on whether to significantly cut funding to SporTran bus services. SporTran is funded by both Bossier City and the City of Shreveport.
KTBS
2 Webster Parish educators part of statewide program to help new teachers
MINDEN, La. —Lakeside Jr./Sr. High School English Teacher Josh Beavers and Minden High School English Teacher John Dillon were selected to be part of a new statewide initiative to help new teachers with issues they may face in the classroom. The New Teacher Experience is a pilot program in Louisiana that has a goal to retain teachers.
Shreveport Child Shot by Her Younger Brother
Detectives with Shreveport Police Department’s Youth Services Division are investigating a shooting incident in west Shreveport that left a 9-year-old girl injured. On January 23, 2023, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 6400 block of Faust Drive on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located a 9-year-old juvenile female that had been shot at least once and sustained injuries to her arm and abdomen. The child was transported to a local hospital where her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.
iheart.com
gotodestinations.com
Egg-cellent: Best Breakfast in Shreveport – 2023
If you’re looking for the best breakfast in Shreveport, you’re in luck! From cozy diners to classic southern cafes, Shreveport has it all. Whether you’re looking for a hearty southern breakfast to start your day, a light and fresh meal, or something a little more creative, you’ll find it in Shreveport’s bustling breakfast scene.
KTBS
Shreveport police chief to Sugar Street gunmen: 'We're coming after you'
SHREVEPORT, La. -- "We're coming after you." That's the warning from Police Chief Wayne Smith who Monday afternoon gave City Council members an update on a Sunday afternoon shooting that left eight people with gunshots. Smith was talking about the gunmen who fired at least 40 gunshots into the home...
KSLA
New I-49 inner-city connector study corridor would avoid historic Allendale neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A new Interstate 49 inner-city connector is something that’s been talked about for more than a decade. And Allendale Strong has been vocal about its opposition to the highway coming through Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood. “Allendale is a historic neighborhood. An inner-city neighborhood and...
KTBS
Dunams must spend 95 years in prison
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man convicted of two armed robberies in December must spend the next 95 years in prison, a Caddo District Judge ruled this week. Kenyon Lee Dunams, 32, also led police on a high-speed chase through central Shreveport when they attempted to arrest him following the October 2020 crime spree. He was convicted Dec. 8.
YAHOO!
