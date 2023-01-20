Express Analysis/Wrap Video: Win at Minnesota

Purdue's Braden Smith (Photo: Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS — Purdue’s improbable season to this point now has the distinction of including the greatest start in school history, as the third-ranked Boilermakers improved to 18-1 with a dominant 61-39 win at Minnesota Thursday night. Here’s our GoldandBlack.com post-game analysis and Wrap Video.

BRADEN SMITH’S IMPACT

It’s not overstatement to say this: Braden Smith has transformed Purdue.

“Transformed” may not be the right way to put it since this is such a new team otherwise, but there’s no question that from a basketball perspective, he’s given Matt Painter something Painter’s never really had before and his competitiveness and such have been central to the demeanor that’s made this team as successful as it’s been. Yes, Zach Edey has been the driving force behind Purdue’s success this season, unquestionably, but Smith and classmate Fletcher Loyer aren’t far behind in terms of how they’ve impacted the Boilermakers for the better.

The basketball part first: Smith has made Purdue so dynamic offensively with the savvy with which he runs pick-and-roll. He’s made Edey a better player in that regard. Purdue’s had effective pick-and-roll guards before but none with the balance of Smith’s skill set, between his ability and desire to playmake for others but also get his own when need be.

That’s the key here, as Smith’s 19 points tonight underscore. When Smith commands respect as a scorer in ball screens, then that opens up things for Edey, like all those lob dunks against Penn State a few weeks back or the threes 4 men Caleb Furst and Mason Gillis get.

And when Smith pulls up for threes off that high ball screen like he did at Minnesota — and he’s more than shown this season that he can make them, and will — then defenses get extended even further out, opening up the floor and theoretically making Purdue even harder to guard all over the floor. A defense that has to run out to meet the point guard beyond the arc is a defense that’s essentially already scrambling.

Smith’s DNA as a point guard has always been about facilitating first and foremost. It’s part of what’s made him the trust point guard Painter’s ever had at Purdue, with Lewis Jackson being the only other player worth mentioning in that conversation.

The question in the preseason — and a valid one — was whether or not Smith would be aggressive enough looking for his own scoring to make defenses pay mind to him. He’s answered that question and then some. It’s been a talking point for Painter with him ever since he showed up on campus, another indication that this team, and specifically those freshmen, listens.

This was a businesslike game for Purdue, and Smith had that look in his eye from the outset tonight. Purdue wasn’t messing around at the Barn, and it was the freshman point guard who embodied that as much as anyone.

Again, this was a game in which stats didn’t matter all that much, warped by game conditions. But Smith’s 19-seven-and-seven line and the way in which he posted it did justice to his impact on this game, and more broadly, his impact on Purdue’s season.

NOTHING PERSONAL, JUST BUSINESS

Purdue really, really, really wore the label of Big Ten front-runner well tonight. That was the biggest and most important happening from Minnesota.

This was the classic moment where a great team — particularly a young one — could have shown up and gone through the motions, knowing full well a less-than-optimal effort still likely would be enough.

Nope.

Purdue was sharp as it’s been in any game this season, and at both ends of the floor, and it really never let up, even when the scoreboard merited flipping on cruise control.

Look at that blocked shot by Caleb Furst. Minnesota had nine points late in the first half — nine — and had a five-on-three fast break, before Furst’s absolutely supreme effort denied the Gophers even that.

Just a really businesslike and relentless game for Purdue with contextual relevance as the Big Ten race unfolds. If this is how Purdue is going to act every game, then that speaks to its ability to be consistent, which speaks to its ability to avoid the sorts of upsets that so often shape conference championship races.

CAN ZACH EDEY BE DEFENSIVE PLAYER-OF-THE-YEAR?

Probably not. He may not have the counting stats (tons of blocks) nor the preseason buzz nor the team superlatives, as the Boilermakers are much better defensively, but won’t be nationally relevant in that regard.

But if you want to see the sort of impact a DPOY-worthy player should make, watch this game. Because not only did Edey physically dominate Minnesota but he psychologically dominated Minnesota, for the second time this season.

It’s more a credit to Edey than an indictment of Trey Kaufman-Renn, but Purdue was a wholly different team defensively and Minnesota a wholly different team offensively when Edey was on the bench.

Edey’s not going to win Defensive Player-of-the-Year in the Big Ten, but he had better be on that All-Defense team when March hits.