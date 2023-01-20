NC State basketball opponent scouting report: North Carolina

North Carolina center Armando Bacot and head coach Hubert Davis (Squire/Getty Images)

NC State basketball 15-4 overall and 5-3 in the ACC and facing an important stretch with three out of four games on the road, including two Quad 1 opportunities. The Pack, currently at No. 26 in the updated Associated Press ranking, could also jump into the rankings with a win Saturday at North Carolina.

The game can be seen on ACC Network with a 5 p.m. tipoff.

Here is a rundown of what to expect from North Carolina.

North Carolina overview

A year ago after 19 games, North Carolina was 13-6 overall and 5-3 in the ACC but lacking quality wins.

This season after 19 games, UNC is 13-6 overall and 5-3 in the conference with just one Quad 1 victory to their credit.

Win No. 13 a season ago was a victory over Virginia Tech at home. That started a stretch where the Heels won 11 of 13 to close the regular season, all of them conference games, including a pair of triumphs over NC State. UNC then went on a memorable run in the postseason to reach the national title game, where the Heels were a half away from capturing the championship.

That success combined with the decisions of every notable eligible player that could return doing so led to massive expectations, including a preseason No. 1 ranking. Yet, UNC got off to a slow start against a challenging schedule, at one point losing four games in a row, to fall out of the top 25.

The Heels are hoping history repeats. The third game of that turnaround stretch last winter came against NC State. North Carolina enters Saturday against the Wolfpack on a two-game winning streak.

Rankings

NCAA’s NET rankings: North Carolina checks in at No. 36 (out of 363 teams). NC State basketball is No. 27.

ESPN’s BPI: The Tar Heels are No. 30. The Pack is No. 36.

KenPom.com: UNC is No. 25. The Wolfpack is No. 36.

Three North Carolina players to watch against NC State basketball

Senior center Armando Bacot: Injuries may slow down the double-double machine more than opponents. He has dealt with shoulder and ankle ailments this season, but he is averaging 17.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 57.9% from the field.

Those numbers are even better when considering he playing just 1 scoreless minute at Virginia before getting hurting his ankle. He has scored at least 20 points in six of his last seven full games.

A season ago, Bacot averaged 23 points and 15.5 rebounds in 2 contests vs. NC State.

Junior guard R.J. Davis: Davis may not be the most talented guard in the UNC backcourt, but he is the most consistent.

He is averaging 16.3 points per game while shooting 38.3% on three-pointers, second best among the regulars. He also leads the Heels with 3.3 assists per contest and shoots a team-best 87.8% at the line.

Junior guard Caleb Love: Arguably the most talented guard on the North Carolina roster, Love has struggled with consistency. He averages 16.3 points per game, but mainly by being a volume scorer. He has attempted a team-high 134 threes, yet is shooting just 27.1% beyond the arc. He is shooting 38.5% overall, and leads UNC with an average of 2.6 turnovers per game.

However, as evident during the Heels’ run to the national title game, Love also has the talent to take over the game Saturday against NC State.

Three things NC State basketball should expect from North Carolina

1. A talented team: The record is not what North Carolina wanted or expected at this point, but the Heels have an enviable mix of talent and experience, and thus far they have not been beaten at home. If Love is shooting well, North Carolina, who leads the ACC in scoring, becomes incredibly difficult to defend for NC State or anyone else.

Adding to the challenges NC State will face, North Carolina has the capacity to put a shorthanded Wolfpack frontcourt into foul trouble. The Heels lead the ACC (by a considerable margin) in free throws attempted.

2. A streaky shooting team: A season ago, UNC made 15 of 27 three-pointers against NC State in the Dean Dome. Aside from Brady Manek, all those players are back.

However, this North Carolina team has been up-and-down shooting beyond the arc. There are signs some of those issues are in the past.

Six of the first 10 games saw UNC make five or less threes and shoot less than 30% beyond the arc in the process. Then in game No. 11, North Carolina made 15 of 31 three-pointers against The Citadel. In the Heels’ most recent outing, UNC went 10 of 29 beyond the arc in a win over Boston College.

3. A team comfortable in high-scoring games: North Carolina leads the ACC in scoring, and NC State is second. Defensively though, UNC is just 13th out of 15 league teams in points allowed per contest. They are bottom-half in the conference in field goal percentage and three-point percentage defense plus turnovers forced.

The only notable stat where UNC does well defensively is rebounding margin (second to Duke).