Report: Bronny James has three top schools

By Joe Spears
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
2023 four-star Bronny James / Photo by Dan Fritz

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star combo guard Bronny James hasn’t officially named the finalists for his top 3 schools, but there are three that are reportedly at the top.

Per a report by the LA Times’ Luca Evans, James’ top three schools are Ohio State, Oregon and USC. Evans noted that while they’re not the official finalists, another dark horse is still possible to emerge before James makes his final decision.

Evans stated in the report that a person with knowledge of the situation who is not authorized to speak publicly said James will make his decision following the season and that those three schools are expected to be at the top.

James’ father, Lebron James, is a notable Ohio State fan and has stated several times that he wants to play with his son before wrapping up his NBA career.

James is the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in the 2023 On3 Consensus. He is also the No. 7 player in California.

On3 rates James higher than other recruiting services, according to the Industry Comparison. Per On3, James is the No. 29 overall prospect, No. 6 combo guard and No. 5 player in California.

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Ohio State has is the heavy favorite to land a commitment from James at 96%.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.

It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

James has an On3 NIL Valuation of $7.5M, the highest amount in the On3 NIL 100. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

The following is the On3 Scouting Summary for Bronny James:

“Bronny James is a sturdy guard, with a strong frame, long arms, and broad shoulders. The 6-2/6-3 guard is a noted defender at the point of attack. He moves his feet well laterally and plays with a chip on his shoulder. Offensively he does not really show blow-by burst in the half-court, but he attacks closeouts well, and he is strong in the paint. James is good in transition, has a little bit of wiggle there, and can get on the rim. He is explosive in straight lines.

“James needs to tighten his handle in space. One of his biggest areas of improvement is from three, where he has cleaned up his mechanics – especially the release – and gathered his balance. James made 13 threes in six Peach Jam games at a 35 percent clip. He will need to finish better at the rim, especially in traffic. When playing as the primary initiator, he takes care of the ball with a better than 2.5:1 assists to turnover ratio at Peach Jam.”

