ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss lands commitment from North Texas CB DeShawn Gaddie

By Alex Weber
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zsfie_0kLjEq1R00
(Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Once again, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is hitting the Transfer Portal hard. After nabbing a pair of top quarterbacks, the Rebels are now getting some help on the defensive side of the ball in cornerback DeShawn Gaddie, who announced Friday he was transferring to Ole Miss for his final season after playing at North Texas the last four years.

Here was his announcement:

Gaddie finished his North Texas career one tackle shy of 150 with 149. This past year, he recorded 61 tackles and 13 pass breakups. A productive and experienced defensive back is heading to the Sip.

Gaddie played high school football at Arlington (TX) Lamar, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1324 overall recruit in the 2019 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

Transfer portal background information

The NCAA Transfer Portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

The process of entering the portal is done through a school’s compliance office. Once a player provides written notification of an intent to transfer, the office enters the player’s name in the database and everything is off and running. The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player’s request and that request cannot be refused.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship no longer has to be honored. In other words, if a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school is not obligated to provide a scholarship anymore.

The database is a normal database, sortable by a variety of topics, including (of course) sport and name. A player’s individual entry includes basic details such as contact info, whether the player was on scholarship and whether the player is transferring as a graduate student.

A player can ask that a “do not contact” tag be placed on the report. In those instances, the players don’t want to be contacted by schools unless they’ve initiated the communication.

The portal has been around since Oct. 15, 2018 and the new calendar cycle within the portal begins each August. For example, the 2021-22 cycle started Aug. 1. During the 2020-21 cycle, 2,626 FBS football players entered the transfer portal (including walk-ons). That comes after 1,681 entered during the 2019-20 cycle and 1,709 during the abbreviated 2018-19 cycle. In comparison, 1,833 Division I basketball players entered the portal during the 2020-21 cycle after totals of 1,020 in 2019-20 and 1,063 in 2018-19.

Track transfer portal activity

While the NCAA transfer portal database is private, the On3 Network has streamlined the reporting process tracking player movement.

If you find yourself asking, ‘How can I track transfer portal activity?’ our well-established network of reporters and contacts across college athletics keeps you up to speed in several ways, from articles written about players as they enter and exit the transfer portal or find their new destination, to our social media channels, to the On3 Transfer Portal.

The transfer portal wire provides a real-time feed of player activity, including basic player profile information, transfer portal ranking and original On3 Consensus recruiting ranking, as well as NIL valuation (name, image and likeness).

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and senior national college football reporter Matt Zenitz’s Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mana Taimani, JUCO OT from California, announces SEC commitment

Mana Taimani is headed to the SEC to continue his college football career. The JUCO product from California announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Monday. He shared the big news on social media. Starting in October, Taimani announced scholarship offers from Texas State, UNLV, Liberty, Auburn, Oklahoma State and...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brandon Mack, former Ole Miss DL, announces transfer destination

Brandon Mack has found a new home after the former Ole Miss defensive lineman entered the transfer portal in November. Mack announced on social media that he would transfer to Houston. The former 3-star recruit played in 6 games primarily on special teams last season, and made 1 tackle on...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

College Basketball Player Reportedly Involved In Fatal Accident

Ole Miss freshman forward Malique Ewin was reportedly involved in a fatal car accident that took the life of a man visiting the Rebels' campus. The 6-foot-10 Georgia native has missed each of Mississippi's last three games for "personal reasons" according to head coach Kermit Davis. But it doesn't ...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss men's basketball player involved in fatal car incident, per report

Ole Miss freshman men’s basketball player Malique Ewin was reportedly involved in a fatal automobile accident that resulted in the death of a man visiting the school’s campus. Ewin has missed the Rebels’ last 3 games. Coach Kermit Davis has cited “personal reasons” for the freshman’s absence....
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Trio of Ole Miss arms named to SEC Pitcher of the Year watchlist

On D1Baseball.com's SEC Pitcher of the Year watchlist, three Ole Miss arms are present in the form of sophomore lefty Hunter Elliott, junior righty Jack Dougherty and righty Grayson Saunier, who has yet to throw a pitch for the Rebels. Elliott went from freshman bullpen arm to starring on the...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Visitor to Ole Miss Killed in One-Vehicle ‘Incident’

The University of Mississippi Police Department is investigating a one-car vehicle incident that resulted in the death of a visitor to campus. The incident happened on Jan. 13 and involved an Ole Miss student and a visitor to campus. The victim, the visitor, sustained severe injuries and was taken by...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Calhoun County murder trial set to begin on Tuesday

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County murder trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Ricco Simmons is charged with capital murder. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said Simmons fled to the Detroit, Michigan area in September 2020. Simmons was returned to Mississippi on the capital murder indictment in...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Water Valley man arrested in Oxford for intimidating witness

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Water Valley man already charged with one crime in Oxford finds himself in trouble there again. On January 4, an individual went to the Oxford Police Department to report receiving threatening phone calls. The investigation, in that case, led to the arrest of Robert...
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Inmate Dies Inside the Lafayette County Detention Center in Oxford, Mississippi

Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered life-saving measures. Medical response personnel also responded, assumed life-saving measures and the inmate was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital. Ultimately, medical personnel pronounced the male inmate deceased at approximately 6:20 pm. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Investigators along with the Mississippi Bureau...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Saltillo principal issues statement about threats

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - The principal of Saltillo High School issued a statement on Sunday about threats made over the weekend. WTVA contacted the school district and the Saltillo Police Department but have not received any more details about what supposedly happened. This story will be updated as more information...
SALTILLO, MS
wtva.com

Bruce mourning death of mayor

BRUCE, Miss. (WTVA) - Bruce Mayor Rudy Pope died Tuesday morning while in hospice care in Oxford. He was 76 years old and was serving his third term as mayor. The city made the announcement on its Facebook page and WTVA 9 News confirmed. Sandra Pope said her husband died...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Four shot outside Tunica casino

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured outside a casino after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said. Tunica deputies received a 911 call from one of the victims saying that she and several people she was with had been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four people […]
TUNICA, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mom left grieving after son shot to death in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Memphis mom was left grieving after hearing the news that her son was gunned down in a Collierville neighborhood. Tawanda Scaife said her son’s life was apparently only worth $250 to the gunmen. Scaife said once the people responsible are in custody, she doesn’t even believe jail time for them is fair.
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Vehicle burglar wanted in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is asking for help locating the person responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries. The burglaries happened on Sunday in the area of South Thomas Street. Police provided two surveillance images showing at least one individual standing next to a truck, possibly in a...
TUPELO, MS
actionnews5.com

Former Desoto County School employee charged with child exploitation

DESOTO, Miss. (WMC) - A Desoto County School employee has been charged with child exploitation, according to Desoto Sheriff’s Department. On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, a detective received a Cyber Tip from the Internet Against Crimes Data System (IDS). After being reviewed by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, the...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
83K+
Followers
99K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy