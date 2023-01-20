Bobinski, DeCourcy talk Purdue hoops and more on Gold and Black LIVE Replay

Ryan Walters and Purdue A.D. Mike Bobinski at Walters' introductory press conference on Dec. 14, 2022. (Photo: Chad Krockover)

In today’s show our special guests are Purdue athletics director Mike Bobinski and BTN and Sporting News college basketball expert Mike DeCourcy.

Bobinski covers topics ranging from the key ingredients for success for coach Matt Painter’s basketball team, to how Purdue’s recent search for a football coach. The seventh-year Boilermaker administrator talks about why Ryan Walters is the right guy at the right time for Purdue football in addition to interesting conversation about the challenges of NIL.

DeCourcy shares his thoughts on Purdue’s surprising run to date in the 2022-23 season and why the Boilermakers will be a tough out for any opponent in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Also, GoldandBlack.com football beat writer Tom Dienhart provides his perspective on the recent portal additions to Boilermaker football.

