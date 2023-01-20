Grand Nordic Corner: Snow Mountain Ranch race shows how much fun competition can be

Read full article on original website
Central sweeps Grand Junction in hoops
A packed house got to watch Grand Junction and Central square off in hoops. The Grand Junction girls were looking for their first win of the season but Central proved to be too much. Central runs away with this one, 58-20. Grand Junction is still looking for its first win of the season.
I've skied for over 30 years but skipped it this winter to try snowshoeing instead. Here are 5 things that surprised me.
Insider's author tried snowshoeing for the first time in Deer Valley, Park City, Utah, and was surprised it was easy to learn and cheaper than skiing.
Best Skiiing In Idaho: Your Guide For Best Mountains and Dates for Peak Snow Conditions
Best Skiiing In Idaho: Your Guide For Best Mountains and Dates for Peak Snow Conditions. Idaho is an excellent destination for skiing enthusiasts, thanks to its spectacular sceneries and more than 16 ski resorts. The state is not crowded, it’s safe, and has plenty of hot springs to unwind after skiing sessions.
The 8 Best Ski Resorts in the U.S.
Not everyone wants to spend a winter vacation skiing or snowboarding. But what makes the U.S.’s best mountain destinations so spectacular is that there’s so much else to do, meaning you never have to fasten planks to your feet if you don’t want to. Whether you’re interested in designer shopping, a see-and-be-seen après-ski scene, locavore dining, or exploring historic towns and villages, the best ski resorts in the U.S. have got you covered. Oh, and don’t forget the exceptional views and cozy, bucolic surroundings.
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Makes Mad Dash for Massive Yellowstone Elk Herd
This grizzly bear‘s ability to effortlessly plow through thick Yellowstone National Park brush is as impressive as his pursuit of 50+ elk. Well-known Yellowstone wildlife photographer Deby Dixon has amassed some amazing footage in her time with the park. One of her most impressive stints of grizzly bear footage is now going viral as a result with over 6 million views.
After 20 years of skiing, I finally learned how to ski
I finally bit the bullet and took a ski lesson after 20 years on the slopes, and I only wish I’d done it sooner
Vedder River Campground Opens Camping Reservations for 2023 Camping Season
Camping season is upon us! Outdoor enthusiasts in the Chilliwack (British Columbia, Canada) area get ready as Vedder River Campground opens reservations for the upcoming season. The Vedder River Campground, managed by the Fraser Valley Regional District, opened its reservations for the 2023 camping yesterday, January 16. “Online reservations are...
Wyoming High School Skiing Scoreboard: Jan. 27-28, 2023
Both disciplines of skiing will be in action during this sixth weekend of the 2023 high school season. Downhill skiers head north of the border into southern Montana, while it’s back to the trails on Casper Mountain for the cross-country skiers. Alpine Skiing. The Cody Invite is at the...
Chucking bombs, saving lives and fresh tracks: a day in the life of ski patrol
We spent the day with Verbier ski patrol learning everything they do to control avalanche risk, rescue injured skiers and keep the mountain safe
How to pole plant: find rhythm and flow in your skiing
We consult a pro skier to find out exactly how to pole plant to unlock your best turns ever
Vail vs Verbier: two ritzy resorts face off
In the battle of Alps vs Rockies skiing experiences, we compare two of the ritziest ski resorts to see how they compare when it comes to terrain, snow, scenery and pricing
