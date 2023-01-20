Read full article on original website
KXL
New Funding To Make School Zones Safer
Salem, Ore. – Oregon Department of Transportation commissioners approved $32.4 million in grant funding for 26 Safe Route to School Projects. “This is dedicated to things like sidewalks, curb ramps, flashing pedestrian beacons, all kinds of road improvements around schools and around neighborhoods that serve schools,” said Shelley M. Snow, Strategic Communications Coordinator at Oregon Department of Transportation.
yachatsnews.com
Oregon Coast CC plans to ask voters in May to approve $32 million bond for new workforce training center, other projects
NEWPORT – The Oregon Coast Community College board intends to ask Lincoln County voters in May to approve a $32 million bond to replace one expiring next year. The bond would be used to build a facility on its Newport campus to house new trades programs and make upgrades to facilities on that campus and at satellite campuses in Waldport and Lincoln City. The bond would be for no more than 21 years.
kezi.com
Oregon State Pinball Championship returns after two-year hiatus
EUGENE, Ore – For the first time in two years, the Oregon State Pinball Championships is making a grand return, and it's happening in Eugene. The top 24 players in Oregon all have a chance at the $5,000 prize. Many players like Adam Jones are excited the championship is...
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon Sees Sharp Decline In Population For First Time Since 1983
Long before our world drastically changed in 2020, Americans have made a habit of packing up in search of a better quality life. It wasn’t too long ago, Oregon was the number one place to move to in 2016. In fact, for three years in a row, more people were moving to Oregon than anywhere else in the country. You could say our secret was out. Oregon was number one and seemingly favored for not only its vast beauty with endless outdoor activities, but its rich diversity.
philomathnews.com
Finalists announced for director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality
Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality will be run by either interim Director Leah Feldon or former Democratic congressional candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The two finalists for director of the department were announced Thursday at a meeting of the state Environmental Quality Commission. The final decision will be made by the five, governor-appointed members on the commission following in-person interviews with the candidates in February.
Oregon makes good impression on a star in-state prospect
One of the next big stars in the Pacific Northwest is Lakeridge athlete Ansu Sanoe out of the 2026 class. Despite playing just one year of high school football, he already.
West Linn interim mayor calls out ODOT on tolling plans
After West Linn Mayor Jules Walters resigned in December, the city appointed one of its youngest city leaders ever.
tualatinlife.com
Tualatin among 13 cities suing oregon to halt new climate regulations
Tualatin joined 12 other Oregon cities and one county in a lawsuit against the state seeking to stop or slow the implementation of new Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities rules that mandate quick and substantial changes to some areas of land use and transportation. The suit, filed in the state...
James Schroeder, longtime Medicaid-focused clinician and health care executive, is new head of Oregon Health Authority
Gov. Tina Kotek appointed a 20-year health care veteran earlier this month to lead the Oregon Health Authority, at least temporarily. James Schroeder, who most recently served as CEO of the state’s largest Medicaid insurer, Health Share of Oregon, is her choice for interim director. “James brings over 20...
focushillsboro.com
A Prohibition On Gay Pride And Other Displays Is Lifted By The Oregon School Board
After reaching a deal with a teachers’ union in court, an Oregon school district quietly lifted its prohibition on teachers wearing Black Lives Matter or LGBT pride pins. A town of only 25,000 people in the heart of Oregon’s wine country, Newberg, Ore., has found itself at the center of a national debate between liberals and conservatives over public education. Twenty-five miles (forty kilometers) to the southwest of Portland is where you’ll find Newberg.
police1.com
Bottleneck at Ore. police academy leaves recruits waiting months for basic training
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police hired 80 new officers in the past year, but more than half of them haven’t even started their training. They must wait up to five months for a seat in one of the state’s police basic training academy classes. After hiring practically...
Phys.org
Latest climate assessment says Oregon is getting warmer
The Sixth Oregon Climate Assessment—a legislatively mandated biennial assessment of the state of Oregon-related climate change science and the likely effects of climate change on the state's natural and human systems—was released in January by the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute, housed at Oregon State University. More than 60 collaborators from around the state contributed to the report, including Portland State researchers Paul Loikith, Andrés Holz and Andrew Fountain.
theashlandchronicle.com
Oregon’s Bee-Themed License Plate Now Available
New Oregon bee-themed license plate supports pollinators. There’s a new way to be a pollinator protector in Oregon: Buy a bee-themed license plate to bring attention to beneficial insects and support Oregon State University Extension research on native bees. Each Pollinator Paradise license plate ordered sends $35 to OSU’s...
WWEEK
Oregon Department of Justice Is Investigating the Taft Home and Its Former Operator
WW has learned the Oregon Department of Justice’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is conducting an ongoing investigation into a residential home for low-income and disabled seniors that shut down in December 2021, displacing its 70 vulnerable residents, at least two of whom ended up homeless. The investigation is now...
yachatsnews.com
How a Lincoln City startup took advantage of Oregon DEQ program with lax oversight to net $1.8 million
Behind a convenience store on Oregon Highway 18 near Sheridan, three electric vehicle charging machines sit wrapped in plastic. They have been there since April and have never charged a single car. But Merlin Thompson earlier this year convinced the state they had, collecting nearly $2 million in a scheme...
Eater
10 Food Bills to Follow in Oregon’s 2023 Legislative Session
The 2023 Oregon legislative session kicked off this week in Salem. Over the next five months, lawmakers will consider hundreds of proposed bills, many of which could impact how people access, handle, produce, and consume food. Here’s a look at 10 food-related bills to follow this session:. Food insecurity...
State elections officials chose not to investigate residency complaint against new Democratic state representative
State election officials opted not to investigate a complaint alleging that a new Democratic state representative doesn’t actually live in the district he represents, citing the complaint’s proximity to the November election. Hai Pham, a pediatric dentist and Vietnamese refugee, was elected in November to represent the strongly...
mybasin.com
NEW LOCAL PHONE SCAM
The U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon has received reports that people purporting to be court staff have called members of the public and falsely claimed that their targets failed to respond to a jury summons or subpoena and owe a fine. Please be advised that the staff...
Massive sinkhole swallows up chunk of Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area
A sinkhole 20 feet wide and 15 feet deep has formed at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area in the northwest corner of the park’s sand dune.
