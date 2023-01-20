ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez Shoots Down The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Dating Rumors: 'I Like Being Alone Too Much'

You might not want to start workshopping ship name combos for Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart (Drewlena? Gogart?) just yet. A couple days after rumors began to swirl that the Only Murders in the Building star was dating the Chainsmokers musician, Gomez took to her Instagram Stories to set the record straight.

“I LIKE BEING ALONE TOO MUCH,” she wrote Thursday (Jan. 19), according to Entertainment Tonight . “#iamsingle.” The 30-year-old “Rare” singer had written the message over a black and white hilltop nature landscape, though she reportedly deleted the post quickly after uploading it.

Before Gomez shut it down, speculation over her possible courtship with the “Closer” musician had started making rounds a few days prior, when the pair was spotted bowling together in New York City. Photos of the bowling alley hangout were published on Page Six , which reported that the two had been seen “making out” and interacting with fans.

The dating rumors were ill-timed, however, as they surged just days after Taggart and his Chainsmokers bandmate Alex Pall raised eyebrows with a revelation that they had joined in on threesomes together in the early days of their career. “They were never planned,” Pall recalled of those days on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast.

“It was also the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms,” he continued. “In Europe they have the two beds, they don’t even split them apart … so it’s almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios.”

Though she may not be dating anyone at the moment, it’s not like Gomez doesn’t have anything going on right now — she’s started working on season three of Only Murders and recently teased that her new album is in the works.

