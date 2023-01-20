ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

NOLA.com

Suns and Heat to cover as home favorites: Best bets for Jan. 24

Each day, one of our experts at Bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
MIAMI, FL
Inside The Celtics

The Top 5 Plays from Tuesday's Celtics-Heat Game

A dime from Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams having a free roll to the rim, leading to him going full extension for a one-handed flush, and Tatum's getting deep in his bag headline the top five plays from Tuesday's Celtics-Heat game. Boston Turns a Stop into a Layup Playing on the second night of a ...
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NOLA.com

HOMETOWN HERO: SYVBA retires Chris Duhon's jersey

Former Salmen standout Chris Duhon was back in Slidell to take part in honoring his former high school coach Jay Carlin on Jan. 12. That evening Salmen renamed its gym in honor of the longtime coach, but earlier that same day, the former Duke star and nine-year NBA player received an honor of his own when the Slidell Youth Volleyball Basketball Association (SYVBA) retired his jersey.
SLIDELL, LA

