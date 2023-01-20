NFL Divisional Playoffs: Here are 3 keys to New York Giants’ victory vs. Philadelphia Eagles Saturday night

Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Cooks Who Care Launches Break the Ice Nights, a Community Driven Charity Dinner SeriesMarilyn Johnson
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL: Eagles player says his car was stolen in Philadelphia after victory over Giants
Less than 48 hours after the Philadelphia Eagles laid a beating on the rival New York Giants in Saturday’s divisional round playoff contest, one Eagles player is reportedly without his wheels. Defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson took to social media on Monday to announce that his Kia had been stolen in the “city of brotherly love”.
Island grid product Jeff Stoutland is man behind Philadelphia Eagles’ powerful ground game
The Mack truck that ran over the New York Giants last Saturday in the NFC divisional round of the NFL playoffs was driven by a Staten Island football product. That’s right, former Port Richmond HS player and football lifer Jeff Stoutland is the offensive line coach and run game coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, which rang up 268 rushing yards on 44 carries during host Philly’s 38-7 thrashing of Big Blue.
Packers-Aaron Rodgers trade ‘a very real scenario’ | Jets a good fit? What would it cost?
Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Green Bay Packers could trade their franchise quarterback, winner of multiple NFL MVP Awards, at the tail end of his career to the New York Jets. It happened in 2008 with Brett Favre, a three-time MVP. It could happen again 15...
Mike Francesa slams ‘embarrassing’ Giants performance vs. Eagles: Do they ‘have any pride?’
The first half isn’t even over and Mike Francesa has seen enough. With the New York Giants trailing the Philadelphia Eagles, 21-0, in the second quarter of their NFC Divisional Playoff Game Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field, the former WFAN host turned to Twitter to air his grievances. Eagles...
Giants’ Joe Schoen on Daniel Jones: ‘We’re happy he’s going to be here’
Giants general manager Joe Schoen dodged plenty of questions Monday, at his season wrap-up press conference. But he made one thing quite clear: Pending free agent quarterback Daniel Jones will be back with this team in 2023 — and obviously beyond that. Schoen answered pretty much every question about...
Island product Lou Anarumo helps Bengals flatten Bills | What social media is saying about him
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Soon after Lou Anarumo’s Cincinnati Bengals’ defense held the Buffalo Bills to a season-low 10 points Sunday in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, social media took to praising the defensive coordinator, a Susan Wagner High School product. The 27-10 victory, the franchise’s career-high...
Mike Francesa’s parting shots on ‘manhandled’ Giants, ‘rattled’ Daniel Jones
Mike Francesa will not go quietly into the night. The former WFAN host, who unloaded on the New York Giants during and after Saturday’s 38-7 divisional playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, had more to say on his BetRivers podcast. Want to bet on the NFL?. And Numbah One...
Panthers vs. Rangers predictions + FanDuel promo code for $150
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Four big matchups in the NHL on Monday night where a win could prove to be helpful come playoff time means now is...
Good riddance to Aroldis Chapman who unforgivably bailed on Yankees | Klapisch
It’s not often you come across a ballplayer whose career crashed and burned like Aroldis Chapman’s, but news that the once-feared closer has landed with the Royals represents the ultimate cautionary tale. An ego might be an asset on the way up, but it’s guaranteed to ruin an aging star on the way down.
