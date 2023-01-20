ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Comments / 8

Allen Demery
4d ago

 ‘The Klan is going to come and beat up on our tribe. We’ve got to show them something,’”...... Don't start nothing...... won't be nothing. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
7
Dirkson Sanders
3d ago

for the life of me I don't understand why the Government 👀 let these mf terrorist go about freely...me being a combat vet would have love to have there

Reply(2)
2
Related
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Five North Carolina Family Members Vanished On Trip To Visit Relatives In Alabama. What Really Happened?

4-year-old Brentanny Nicole Hughes was one of four siblings. She had a twin brother, Brent Hughes, and sister and brother, 11-year-old Sarena Glenn and Brandon Floyd. The children lived on Winter Park Drive with their mother, Robby Ann Floyd, and stepfather, Jason Allen "Shane" Floyd, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Jason was Brandon's father.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Victims identified in Robeson County quadruple shooting

RED SPRINGS, N.C. — Four people were shot and three have died from a shooting on Tuesday afternoon in Robeson County. James Beauregard, Sierra Wherry and Donald Williams died in the shooting in Red Springs. The fourth shooting victim, Equilla Biggs-Williams, is currently at a hospital. Wherry, according to...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Officials: 3 schools in Darlington County placed on lockdown

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three schools in Darlington County were placed on lockdown Tuesday, according to officials. Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology, Darlington Adult Education and the Darlington County Intervention School were placed on a brief lockdown while law enforcement investigated a situation in the school’s surrounding neighborhoods, officials said. Law […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man convicted on fentanyl, heroin and firearm charges

A federal jury convicted Jarrell Raeshon Bordeaux, of Fayetteville, on charges of conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 100 grams or more of heroin, distributing heroin and fentanyl, and possessing five firearms in furtherance of his drug trafficking crimes, according to a January 13, 2023 press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

County Crime Report: Jan. 24

LAURINBURG — A resident of Corona Avenue reported to the police department on Monday that a 9mm Highpoint pistol and a 32-inch TV were stolen from the residence. LAURINBURG — Galilee United Methodist Church reported to the police department on Monday that someone forced entry through a window and stole a 32-inch TV.
LAURINBURG, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy