Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent...
Main Line Media News
Lower Providence contractor accused of stealing nearly $500,000 from customers in 6 counties
NORRISTOWN — A Lower Providence business owner is accused of home improvement fraud during which he allegedly stole nearly $500,000 from 64 homeowners in six counties, including taking payments from homeowners for the purchase of home backup generators that were never installed. Joseph Ford, 53, of the 3400 block...
The State of Two Bucks County Malls Could Affect Property Taxes, School Districts, and Local Businesses
Two of Bucks County’s most popular malls have seen various changes over the past few years, and these might begin to affect their surrounding areas. James McGinnis wrote about the malls and their economic impact for the Bucks County Courier Times.
chestercounty.com
Southern Chester County Chamber of Commerce announces the 2023 Outstanding Citizen of the Year
The Southern Chester County Chamber of Commerce announced this week that Luis Tovar is the 2023 Outstanding Citizen of the Year Award recipient. Tovar will receive recognition at the Chamber’s annual Chairman’s Gala on Saturday, March 18 at Longwood Gardens. Tovar is an active member of the Kennett...
timespub.com
Spotlight: Bucks County Area Agency on Aging
The Bucks County Area Agency on Aging provides quality services that support, respect and advocate for older adults age 60+ and their families. Our programs and services enable residents to remain in their homes as long as possible, keep them connected to the community and protect them from abuse and exploitation.
Unexpected Illness During Abroad Trip Leaves Bucks County Family in Need of Help
A Bucks County family is asking for help after their son took a turn for the worst while the family was out visiting another country. Bill Spadea wrote about the family and their son for New Jersey 101.5.
glensidelocal.com
Bids sought for former Greenleaf at Cheltenham parcels
Cheltenham Township recently announced that it is seeking sealed bids for the sale of Township-owned retail property. The property is commonly known as Montgomery County Tax Map Parcels. It was known for six decades as the Cheltenham Square Mall and was later redeveloped into Greenleaf at Cheltenham in 2018. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, it sold for $69.5 million in July 2022 to Paramount Realty of Lakewood, New Jersey.
morethanthecurve.com
Almost 35-acre campus with five office buildings for sale in Plymouth Meeting
A five-building, almost 35-acre office campus in Plymouth Meeting has been listed for sale. The campus is located at 600-660 West Germantown Pike, which is across Hickory Road from the Plymouth Meeting Mall. According to the listing for the property,. The five buildings were constructed between 1986 and 1990. 50%...
Sheriff’s Office Mourns Passing of Bikkel, the Only Bomb-Sniffing K-9 in Montgomery County
The Jan. 20 meeting of the Montgomery County Commissioners in Norristown included a heartfelt pause to remember Bikkel, a Montgomery County K-9 officer. Rachel Ravina chronicled the emotional moment in The Reporter. Bikkel, 10, was a Belgian Malinois, a sturdy, hardworking European herding dog whose appearance is often confused with...
Hey Lucky Traveler, Wawa’s Bringing Its Stores to You
A Wawa “Travel Center” is coming, according to Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens. Gheysens announced Wawa’s new direction at a Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia’s 2023 Economic Outlook, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal.
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature.
With More Locations Closing, Regal Downingtown Now One of Few Remaining Regal Cinemas in Southeastern PA
Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, is planning to close 39 movie theaters throughout the country, including two in the Philadelphia suburbs, but the sole Chester County location is not among them, writes Michael Tanenbaum for the Philly Voice. The nation’s second-biggest movie theater chain announced in September that...
Upper Darby pet-friendly shelter already at capacity, expanding services
A new, pet-friendly homeless shelter in Upper Darby is working to build community connections to offer more services at its facility. Breaking Bread Community has only been open a month, but it’s already maxed out its capacity of 17 beds. The shelter is unique, as it allows couples to...
One of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Wineries Is in Chester County
Fifty-five years ago, the passage of the Limited Winery Act allowed for the production and sale of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive. The law that was officially named Act 272 created an industry that exceeds 300 wineries today, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association website.
local21news.com
Missing York Co. man found dead in Delaware state
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Red Lion native has been found dead in Delaware according to Pennsylvania State Police. Daniel Hesketh, 38-years-old, was last seen Jan. 14 in Colerain Township in Lancaster County. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Delaware State Police started an investigation into a dead man found...
delawarepublic.org
Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware grapples over leadership
The Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware has become more visible in recent years, especially after receiving official state recognition in 2016. But less visible has been the behind-the-scenes battle over leadership of the tribe, a battle that remains unresolved and is now becoming more public. Delaware Public Media’s Paul Kiefer...
phillyyimby.com
Permits Issued for 7101 Woodland Avenue in Elmwood Park, Southwest Philadelphia
Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story, 22-unit mixed-use building at 7101 Woodland Avenue in Elmwood Park, Southwest Philadelphia. The development is proposed on the western corner of the intersection of Woodland Avenue and South 71st Street. Designed by Mass Architecture Studio, the building will span 34,285 square feet, of which around 14,200 square feet will be used for business and medical office space. Project features will include a green roof, as well as parking for nine cars and ten bicycles. Permits list Andrew Ferguson as the contractor and indicate a construction cost of $3.5 million.
WGAL
Pennsylvania SPCA removes 21 dogs from breeder's property in Gap, Lancaster County
GAP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania SPCA says it rescued 21 dogs from a breeder's property in Lancaster County over concerns for their welfare. The group said it was acting on a tip from the Bureau of Dog Law that the animals were living in unsanitary conditions and had improper housing.
How a competitive pinball community popped up in Delaware
Marianne and Chad fell in love with pinball (and each other). Now, they are growing a community of players in Delaware!
