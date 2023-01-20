ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Spotlight: Bucks County Area Agency on Aging

The Bucks County Area Agency on Aging provides quality services that support, respect and advocate for older adults age 60+ and their families. Our programs and services enable residents to remain in their homes as long as possible, keep them connected to the community and protect them from abuse and exploitation.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bids sought for former Greenleaf at Cheltenham parcels

Cheltenham Township recently announced that it is seeking sealed bids for the sale of Township-owned retail property. The property is commonly known as Montgomery County Tax Map Parcels. It was known for six decades as the Cheltenham Square Mall and was later redeveloped into Greenleaf at Cheltenham in 2018. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, it sold for $69.5 million in July 2022 to Paramount Realty of Lakewood, New Jersey.
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
Missing York Co. man found dead in Delaware state

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Red Lion native has been found dead in Delaware according to Pennsylvania State Police. Daniel Hesketh, 38-years-old, was last seen Jan. 14 in Colerain Township in Lancaster County. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Delaware State Police started an investigation into a dead man found...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware grapples over leadership

The Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware has become more visible in recent years, especially after receiving official state recognition in 2016. But less visible has been the behind-the-scenes battle over leadership of the tribe, a battle that remains unresolved and is now becoming more public. Delaware Public Media’s Paul Kiefer...
DELAWARE STATE
Permits Issued for 7101 Woodland Avenue in Elmwood Park, Southwest Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story, 22-unit mixed-use building at 7101 Woodland Avenue in Elmwood Park, Southwest Philadelphia. The development is proposed on the western corner of the intersection of Woodland Avenue and South 71st Street. Designed by Mass Architecture Studio, the building will span 34,285 square feet, of which around 14,200 square feet will be used for business and medical office space. Project features will include a green roof, as well as parking for nine cars and ten bicycles. Permits list Andrew Ferguson as the contractor and indicate a construction cost of $3.5 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

