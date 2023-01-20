ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

'I'm really excited to see where this team is going'

Manchester United have clear direction and signs of progress despite their narrow defeat at Arsenal. That's the view of our panel on the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate. "Manchester United have come a long way under Erik ten Hag," said Liam from the podcast. "I'm really...

