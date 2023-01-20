Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
'I'm really excited to see where this team is going'
Manchester United have clear direction and signs of progress despite their narrow defeat at Arsenal. That's the view of our panel on the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate. "Manchester United have come a long way under Erik ten Hag," said Liam from the podcast. "I'm really...
Cricket-Door open for Stokes to end ODI retirement and play World Cup - Mott
LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The door is open for test captain Ben Stokes to end his retirement from one-day internationals and join England's title defence at the 50-overs World Cup in India later this year, white-ball coach Matthew Mott said.
Comments / 0