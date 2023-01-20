Read full article on original website
Men’s spa employee receives disturbing email
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police were dispatched to Jonpaul’s Salon and Spa for Men on Medlock Bridge Road Jan. 13 in response to harassment from a customer. A woman told police a “disgruntled” customer sent an email in regard to how one of the employees made him upset. The woman was not sure who the customer could be because they have two customers with the same name. The customer sent an email talking about political standpoints and race and how his life was hard when growing up, the police report said.
Narcotics charges filed following traffic stop
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta couple has been arrested on multiple drug distribution charges after they were found in possession of a large quantity of illegal drugs during a traffic stop, Forsyth County Sheriff’s officials said. Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Buford Highway Jan. 9, after...
Business owner reports altered check amount
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta business owner reported that she was defrauded of nearly $7,000 by thieves who forged a check written to another business. Alpharetta police reports said the owner of Designer Cosigner on North Main Street reported Jan. 9 that a check from the business had been stolen and deposited by scammers.
Card from man’s wallet used to buy items at store
MILTON, Ga. — A man reported he lost his wallet Jan. 15 at Providence Park and later received a bank notification for a $1,011 charge that had been declined at Kroger on Ga. 9. When the man went to Kroger to obtain information, he was informed that the card...
Woman receives invite to work as scammer
MILTON, Ga. — A victim of identity fraud spoke to Milton Police Jan. 16 about a man she met through Instagram and who had engaged in trying to steal her money. The man asked that they switch to WhatsApp, then informed the woman that he was in the U.S. military and needed money to pay for a nanny back home. The woman sent $50 on Venmo to the “nanny.”
Alpharetta Rotary hosts summit on human trafficking scourge
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Faith, a human trafficking survivor, was 4 years old when someone first put a price tag on her. Her mother would not hand her over to her relatives unless she was given something in return, whether it was a car or payment for utility bills. “That...
Sandy Springs secures land for Mt. Vernon Highway projects
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs officials this week secured a property key to finalizing the Johnson Ferry Road/Mt. Vernon Highway improvement project, initiated by the city’s 2016 transportation sales tax. At the Jan. 17 Sandy Springs City Council meeting, councilmembers approved the purchase of 1.8 acres on...
Milton buys more land to expand park space
MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council approved a $1.4 million contract for additional recreational space at its Jan. 18 meeting. In an email, Milton Parks and Recreation Director Tom McKlveen said he had been working to acquire the 4.86 acres of land on Hopewell Road since last year. The city’s general fund and impact fees will be used to pay for the purchase in full, he said.
Cost for Wills Park facility climbs by 23 percent
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council voted unanimously to approve a change order that will raise the cost of constructing the new Wills Park maintenance facility by 23 percent over its originally approved contract. The building was part of a list of projects listed for funding in a...
Alpharetta to consider array of zoning cases
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta developers presented plans for a Mexican restaurant on Main Street; three single-family homes between Cricket Lane and Cumming Street; and a multi-use development off Haynes Bridge Road in a Jan. 11 Community Zoning Information Meeting. The single-family home development at 133 Cumming St. attracted the...
Notice of Community Meeting
Reason for meeting: Applicant is requesting a rezoning to allow for a climate-control self-storage facility at 4470 Chamblee Dunwoody Road. Location of meeting: Azalea Ballroom at the DoubleTree Hotel, 4386 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30341. Date: January 26, 2023. Time: 7:00 P.M.
Golf cart dealer keys in on Milton’s slow, simple lifestyle
MILTON, Ga. — If you’ve ever been out on the road in any of the dozens of golf cart friendly cities, you might have asked, “Why would anyone chose to drive around in one on the street?”. They’re slower than a car and are almost always open...
Alpha Loop website funded, Tech Alpharetta shares 2022 job stats
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Development Authority looked back at accomplishments from 2022 and upcoming partner projects at its Jan. 17 meeting. The Development Authority approved $20,000 in funding to help launch a website for the Alpha Loop Foundation in an effort to boost the organization’s ability to fundraise and provide information to the community.
Winnie Hargis
Winnie Mae Agnes Douglas Hargis, 85, of Gainesville, GA ascended the stairs to heaven on January 16, 2023. Winnie Mae was born in Allentown, PA September 3, 1937 and moved to Panama City, Florida at one years old. She grew up in “the Cove” and graduated from Bay High School in 1955. Winnie Mae graduated from Florida State University in ’59 and was a proud member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. It was at FSU in her Senior year she found her life calling as an advocate. After finding out she had a birth defect that fused the bones of her left ear leaving her hearing impaired, she was told she was not capable of being an elementary school teacher. Winnie Mae advocated for herself, fought the FSU education department who did not want to allow her to graduate and won by earning a Bachelor Science degree in elementary education.
NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION AND QUALIFICATION FEES
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 7th day of November 2023, a non-partisan general election will be held in the City of Alpharetta, Georgia to elect the Mayor of the City of Alpharetta and three (3) Members of the City Council (Posts 4, 5, and 6). Pursuant to O.C.G.A....
Johns Creek ushers in Year of the Rabbit
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A red, ornate lion costume paraded across the stage at Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater in Newtown Park, effortlessly operated by two performers raising and lowering its body. The lion dance, one of several cultural performances at the Johns Creek Lunar New Year celebration Jan. 21, is...
Public Notice: 2023 Public Meeting Calendar
**Meetings held at 7:00 pm at City Hall - 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097**. As set forth in the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, the City of Johns Creek will assist citizens with special needs given proper notice (7 working days) to participate in any open meetings of the City of Johns Creek. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office via telephone (678-512-3212) or email at allison.tarpley@johnscreekga.gov should you need assistance.
Perimeter mayors speak at panel event
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul and Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch were the featured speakers Jan. 12 at the annual Leadership Sandy Springs Evening with the Mayor. The mayors took the stage at Newell Brands in Sandy Springs to participate in a question and answer panel...
ELECTION QUALIFYING FEE
Mayor - $35.00. For additional information you may contact City Hall at 770-993-4231.
