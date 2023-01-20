Read full article on original website
Where to Eat in New Orleans2foodtrippersNew Orleans, LA
Are The Real Housewives of New Orleans Coming To Bravo?Florence CarmelaNew Orleans, LA
Fresh food market opening new location in Louisiana next weekKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Stevie Nicks is hitting the road on a solo tour that includes New Orleans stopTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans takes the top spot on Tripadvisor's list of "Best Food Destinations"Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Louisiana Turns to Supplements, Not Coffee for Caffeine According to Study
In Louisiana, and especially in Acadiana, coffee is as serious as food and religion. New Orleans is actually credited with inventing coffee breaks. All this being said, it seems like Louisianians' first choice for a pick-me-up is no longer coffee according to a new study. These days, the choices of...
Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday
After a gray and very gumbo-Esque weekend of weather across Louisiana this past Saturday and Sunday, today's forecast is dawning much brighter. However, for residents of Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Morgan City, and eastern sections of Acadiana tomorrow may not be so calm and so quiet. The Storm Prediction Center...
Another Sign on Vehicle in New Orleans Goes Viral After Recent Break-Ins
There's more to read here. Someone in New Orleans has left a sign on their vehicle window in hopes of deterring any potential criminal. The city of New Orleans has had HUNDREDS of vehicles broken into and stolen since the beginning of the new year and now citizens here hope that signs on vehicles deter any future break-ins.
Powerball Wins in Louisiana – $50,000 Winner Sold
Lottery players in Louisiana have had a very big weekend. Friday night's Mega Millions game generated a $40,000 winner that was sold in Louisiana. And, we have now confirmed that the Powerball drawing from last night, Saturday January 21, also produced a big money prize winner off of a Louisiana sold ticket. That prize is worth $50,000.
Louisiana School Worker Charged – Sold Pot Edibles to Students
A cafeteria worker at a Louisiana High School has been charged for allegedly selling homemade baked goods infused with marijuana to students. The worker who was employed by a temporary staffing firm to help with cafeteria work at Jewel M. Sumner High was taken into custody on Friday. Chief Jimmy...
Entergy to Add $5.50 to Your Bill for Next 15 Years for Hurricane Ida Repairs
If you are an Entergy customer in Acadiana, get ready for your monthly bill to go up soon. The Louisiana Public Service Commission recently approved Entergy Louisiana's request to finance $1.5 billion in storm costs related to Hurricane Ida and, of course, that means some of the costs are once again getting passed along to their customers.
Mandeville Representative Richard Nelson Enters Louisiana Governor’s Race
MANDEVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - A new, fresh face is entering the race to be Louisiana's next governor with a message that it's time to replace "leaders who are stuck in the past." At the age of 36 years old, State Representative Richard Nelson of Mandeville has put his name...
Sean Payton Next Team Betting Odds
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is a major subject of discussion in the sports media world. After quitting his position as head coach for the Saints a little over a year ago, he worked as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports for a few days during the season, with his sights set on becoming a coach of another franchise.
