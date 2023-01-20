ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Talk Radio 960am

Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today

Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Powerball Wins in Louisiana – $50,000 Winner Sold

Lottery players in Louisiana have had a very big weekend. Friday night's Mega Millions game generated a $40,000 winner that was sold in Louisiana. And, we have now confirmed that the Powerball drawing from last night, Saturday January 21, also produced a big money prize winner off of a Louisiana sold ticket. That prize is worth $50,000.
LOUISIANA STATE
Sean Payton Next Team Betting Odds

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is a major subject of discussion in the sports media world. After quitting his position as head coach for the Saints a little over a year ago, he worked as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports for a few days during the season, with his sights set on becoming a coach of another franchise.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Lafayette, LA
