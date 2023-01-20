Former Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell releases statement thanking team, fans
On Thursday, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell released a statement saying they were moving on from Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator. Following the news on Thursday, Donatell released a statement thanking the Vikings and their fans.
“First and foremost, I want to thank my wife, Shari, and our family for all of their love and support.
Special thanks to all of the players and coaches for their efforts in winning 13 games and the NFC North title.
I am thankful for the opportunity that Kevin gave me at the Vikings organization. What a wonderful environment the Wilf family has provided for Kevin, Kwesi, and the entire organization to compete for a championship.
Many thanks to the extraordinary fans. It was special to witness first-hand one of the finest fan bases in the NFL.
All the best to the Vikings as they move forward with all the positive momentum from this season. Best of luck”
The Vikings’ defense ranked 31st in the NFL this season under Donatell, which is why the Vikings chose to move on. Now the Vikings are on the hunt for a new defensive coordinator.
There is a lot of pressure on O’Connell now to ensure he finds a good replacement that provides the team with stability. When Mike Zimmer was the head coach, there was a revolving door with offensive coordinators. O’Connell needs to ensure that doesn’t happen with defensive coordinators.
