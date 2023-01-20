ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Former Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell releases statement thanking team, fans

By Matt Anderson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KD2i0_0kLj8s6e00

On Thursday, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell released a statement saying they were moving on from Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator. Following the news on Thursday, Donatell released a statement thanking the Vikings and their fans.

First and foremost, I want to thank my wife, Shari, and our family for all of their love and support.

Special thanks to all of the players and coaches for their efforts in winning 13 games and the NFC North title.

I am thankful for the opportunity that Kevin gave me at the Vikings organization. What a wonderful environment the Wilf family has provided for Kevin, Kwesi, and the entire organization to compete for a championship.

Many thanks to the extraordinary fans. It was special to witness first-hand one of the finest fan bases in the NFL.

All the best to the Vikings as they move forward with all the positive momentum from this season. Best of luck”

The Vikings’ defense ranked 31st in the NFL this season under Donatell, which is why the Vikings chose to move on. Now the Vikings are on the hunt for a new defensive coordinator.

There is a lot of pressure on O’Connell now to ensure he finds a good replacement that provides the team with stability. When Mike Zimmer was the head coach, there was a revolving door with offensive coordinators. O’Connell needs to ensure that doesn’t happen with defensive coordinators.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Should Say ‘Goodbye’ to Hometown Hero

After losing to the New York Giants just over a week ago, the Vikings entered their offseason. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah started by signing players to future contracts and parting ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. He is now in the stages of finding candidates for interviews for the vacant position.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings WR Heads to Steelers

Seven Minnesota Vikings players from the 2022 practice squad watched their contracts expire Monday as the franchise opted not to offer them ‘futures’ deals. Accordingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers swooped and snatched one Vikings player — wide receiver Dan Chisena. Joe Rutter from TribLIVE.com tweeted Monday, “Steelers have...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

Shailene Woodley recalls ‘s—ty’ fallout of Aaron Rodgers split as speculation over QB’s future mounts

The past year was filled with personal and professional challenges for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his former fiancée, Shailene Woodley. In a new interview with Net-A-Porter, the “Big Little Lies” star, 31, opened up about “the darkest, hardest time in [her] life” as she filmed the upcoming Showtime series, “Three Women,” while appearing to grapple with her split from Rodgers, 39, in early 2022. “It was hard to film because I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life; it was winter in New York, and my personal life was s—ty, so it felt like a big pain bubble...
GREEN BAY, WI
Sportscasting

Firing DC Leslie Frazier is Bills’ 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss

Bills: Firing DC Leslie Frazier is 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss The Buffalo Bills came into the 2022 season as the Super Bowl favorites. They go out as no better than the third-best team in the AFC. That's because the Cincinnati Bengals absolutely embarrassed the Buffalo on its home field in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, 27-10. With the Western New York snow falling and Damar Hamlin in attendance, the Bills could do nothing offensively or defensively. Joe Burrow and the Bengals destroyed Buffalo and are now the AFC team that is the challenger to Patrick Mahomes...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Skip Bayless throws temper tantrum after 49ers beat Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have a noisy fanbase; they are, after all, "America's Team." However, there might not be a louder fan than FS1's Skip Bayless. Heading into the Cowboys-49ers matchup, Bayless had complete confidence in Dallas. The "Undisputed" host even tweeted a prediction after Dallas' 31-14 wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Short Timer Lands with Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals dominated the Buffalo Bills last weekend in the AFC’s Divisional Playoff round, winning by a final score of 27-10 and punctuating Buffalo’s season with a whimper. From the end of last year’s Super Bowl until Sunday afternoon, the Bills were oddsmakers’ favorites to hoist a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Five-star Georgia safety spotted wearing Ohio State gear

Although it may seem like a small gesture, when a recruit wears a team’s gear, in this case for Ohio State, you can definitely read into the situation. This has gone both ways for the Buckeyes recently. We saw former commit Kayin Lee wearing Auburn attire during his state championship game only to see him flip to the Tigers during the early signing period. Not what Ohio State wanted to see.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It's past time for the Buffalo Bills to reconsider their offensive approach

In the end, any team based primarily on the efforts of one player, no matter how great that player may be, is doomed. The Buffalo Bills just found that out the hard way. While the Cincinnati Bengals, who beat the Bills 27-10 in the divisional round to advance to their second straight AFC Championship game, has built their team on both sides of the ball over time, Buffalo’s primary construct, with all due respect to a bunch of really good players on that roster, has been to put too much in the hands of quarterback Josh Allen, and assume that it will all work out.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

208K+
Followers
259K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy