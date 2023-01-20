Read full article on original website
nwi.life
The Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos announce grand opening details for their new hotel at Four Winds South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – January 23, 2023 – The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians’ Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that their new 23-story hotel tower at Four Wind South Bend will open to the public on Wednesday, March 1. Media attended a preview of the hotel today and the new structure features 317 rooms including 83 suites, as well as Cedar Spa, Edgewater Café, Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center, an outdoor swimming pool on the third floor, and terraces with spectacular views. Four Winds Casinos also announced that the first live musical performance at Four Winds South Bend’s new Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center will feature Parmalee, one of Country Music’s most successful acts, on Saturday, March 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show start at $59 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, January 27 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
abc57.com
Four Winds Casino still looking for employees, as hotel expansion sets date for grand opening
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Four Winds Casino staff took a walkthrough of the nearly finished hotel expansion, set to open its doors at 10:00am on March 1. “We think that we’ll be able to provide a Four Winds Style guest experience whether you’re a gamer or whether you’re a non-gamer,” said Four Winds CEO Frank Freedman. “And that’s what we’re really hoping to accomplish here.”
abc57.com
Benton Harbor next in line to host career-based workshops, courtesy of Michigan Works!
BENTON HARBOR, Mich.- Michigan Works! in Benton Harbor will be the next in line to host a series of workshops focusing on employment and career development. Starting Jan. 30, workshops will run from 1-2 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. on both Mondays and Tuesdays. Topics will include developing a unique resume,...
WNDU
When sandwiches fly; Jimmy John’s delivery driver tosses sandwich at customer’s house
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new video captured on a Ring doorbell cam shows a delivery driver from a popular sandwich chain tossing a customer’s order to their door. Jimmy John’s is known for their Freaky Fast, Freaky Good sandwiches, but on Saturday night around 9 p.m. on Sutherland Lane in South Bend, this airmail delivery might not be what the longtime customer expected.
abc57.com
All focus is on a snowy Wednesday
The forecast is cloudy and quiet through Tuesday. A key factor to watch is how much temperatures rise above freezing. Mid-30s may not seem like much, but it could be warm enough that snowfall is more slushy on roads Wednesday. Snow is likely to fall most of Wednesday, starting in the morning and lasting through the afternoon. Most should plan for around four inches, there is a great chance of more than four inches of snow from Plymouth to Warsaw to Fort Wayne. The greatest uncertainty right now is where that +4 line will be. The pattern the rest of the week is fairly active, with bouts of light snowfall.
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in Indiana
Indiana is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Hoosier State.
abc57.com
Community Task Force meeting Tuesday night with South Bend School Corporation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Community School Corporation (SBCSC) is hosting a Community Task Force meeting Tuesday night from 5:00 to 6:30pm in Classroom B at the St. Joseph County Library downtown. The focus of the meeting will be on the Facilities Master Plan with Fanning Howey LLC,...
News Now Warsaw
Snowfall prediction: 5 to 7 inches in Warsaw Wednesday
WARSAW — Meteorologist Matt Rudkin is predicting five to seven inches of snowfall is possible in Warsaw Wednesday. Unlike many storms, this system storm will likely dump more snow to the south and to the east of Kosciusko County. Kosciusko County is under a weather advisory for much of...
abc57.com
Elkhart Community Schools Focus Groups
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --Elkhart Community Schools will be partnering for a long-term study. All of the buildings for Elkhart Schools were evaluated by a group called School I-Q so far, and the district would like to hear from you as well. Next month on February Seventh and Eighth, there will...
abc57.com
Uptick in robberies prompting reminders for safety, vigilance across South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - In a span of less than 48 hours, South Bend Police responded to seven different robberies across South Bend over the weekend. Because of this, officers are reminding residents to stay vigilant to prevent a robbery from happening to them. Despite arrests and a heightened police...
abc57.com
Strategic facilities planning underway as South Bend student population declines
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- The South Bend Community School Corporation brought together a task force once again, discussing what to do with all the district's schools and declining student population. In 2007, South Bend had 25,000 students. Now, that number is less than 15,000. Plus, every high school except Adams is...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Indiana should be on your list of places to eat.
WNDU
3 hurt in crash on South Bend’s south side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Saturday night on South Bend’s south side. Police were called around 6:10 p.m. to the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood Drive, where they found three cars involved in a crash, plus a fourth damaged by debris.
abc57.com
Missing South Bend woman found
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department has confirmed that 33-year-old Katherine Rivera of South Bend has been found. Rivera was last seen on Wednesday and was reported missing on Friday. Police have confirmed that she is safe.
abc57.com
39-year-old missing man from South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police are searching for 39-year-old Pablo Ramos III, who stands at 5'8", weighs 240 pounds, and was last seen near the 200 block of N. Niles Avenue on January 9. Ramos has black hair with brown eyes and a black, thin mustache, and was...
Developer Takes a High-End Approach to Low-Income Housing in South Bend
Jordan Richardson was working as a developer in South Bend, Indiana, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, emphasizing social disparities and highlighting the impact of a family’s social environment on their well-being and quality of life. “I saw some things that, in my mind, were directly correlated to poverty, especially...
abc57.com
Berrien Community Foundation awards $190,000 toward community projects
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - The Berrien Community Foundation (BCF) awarded $190,000 in grant money for projects benefiting families and communities across the county. BCF's For Good Grant aims to support community needs, ranging from children and education, to libraries and environmental sustainability. Applications are reviewed by community volunteers and BCF's...
abc57.com
South Bend Common Council supports decision to cancel January 23 meeting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Members of the South Bend Common Council issued a response Tuesday to address the cancellation of Monday's Common Council Meeting, denouncing City Clerk Dawn Jones's decision to host a press conference on the matter. The response was signed by Vice President Sheila Niezgodski, Committee of the...
WNDU
South Bend City Clerk responds to cancelation of Common Council meeting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones held a press conference in response to the cancelation of Monday night’s Common Council meeting, where a resolution calling for reparatory justice was set to be heard. Earlier this month, the Common Council temporarily pulled the resolution, saying...
MetroTimes
Travel through time in this Benton Harbor home
We love a home with character, and this 1930s turret home in Benton Harbor has a lot of it — all for $249,000. Located at 1900 Colfax Ave., this four-bedroom home features an Italian marble fireplace, original light fixtures throughout, and a sunroom off of the main living room.
