South Bend, IN

nwi.life

The Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos announce grand opening details for their new hotel at Four Winds South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – January 23, 2023 – The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians’ Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that their new 23-story hotel tower at Four Wind South Bend will open to the public on Wednesday, March 1. Media attended a preview of the hotel today and the new structure features 317 rooms including 83 suites, as well as Cedar Spa, Edgewater Café, Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center, an outdoor swimming pool on the third floor, and terraces with spectacular views. Four Winds Casinos also announced that the first live musical performance at Four Winds South Bend’s new Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center will feature Parmalee, one of Country Music’s most successful acts, on Saturday, March 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show start at $59 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, January 27 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Four Winds Casino still looking for employees, as hotel expansion sets date for grand opening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Four Winds Casino staff took a walkthrough of the nearly finished hotel expansion, set to open its doors at 10:00am on March 1. “We think that we’ll be able to provide a Four Winds Style guest experience whether you’re a gamer or whether you’re a non-gamer,” said Four Winds CEO Frank Freedman. “And that’s what we’re really hoping to accomplish here.”
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

When sandwiches fly; Jimmy John’s delivery driver tosses sandwich at customer’s house

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new video captured on a Ring doorbell cam shows a delivery driver from a popular sandwich chain tossing a customer’s order to their door. Jimmy John’s is known for their Freaky Fast, Freaky Good sandwiches, but on Saturday night around 9 p.m. on Sutherland Lane in South Bend, this airmail delivery might not be what the longtime customer expected.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

All focus is on a snowy Wednesday

The forecast is cloudy and quiet through Tuesday. A key factor to watch is how much temperatures rise above freezing. Mid-30s may not seem like much, but it could be warm enough that snowfall is more slushy on roads Wednesday. Snow is likely to fall most of Wednesday, starting in the morning and lasting through the afternoon. Most should plan for around four inches, there is a great chance of more than four inches of snow from Plymouth to Warsaw to Fort Wayne. The greatest uncertainty right now is where that +4 line will be. The pattern the rest of the week is fairly active, with bouts of light snowfall.
PLYMOUTH, IN
News Now Warsaw

Snowfall prediction: 5 to 7 inches in Warsaw Wednesday

WARSAW — Meteorologist Matt Rudkin is predicting five to seven inches of snowfall is possible in Warsaw Wednesday. Unlike many storms, this system storm will likely dump more snow to the south and to the east of Kosciusko County. Kosciusko County is under a weather advisory for much of...
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Community Schools Focus Groups

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --Elkhart Community Schools will be partnering for a long-term study. All of the buildings for Elkhart Schools were evaluated by a group called School I-Q so far, and the district would like to hear from you as well. Next month on February Seventh and Eighth, there will...
WNDU

3 hurt in crash on South Bend’s south side

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Saturday night on South Bend’s south side. Police were called around 6:10 p.m. to the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood Drive, where they found three cars involved in a crash, plus a fourth damaged by debris.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Missing South Bend woman found

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department has confirmed that 33-year-old Katherine Rivera of South Bend has been found. Rivera was last seen on Wednesday and was reported missing on Friday. Police have confirmed that she is safe.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

39-year-old missing man from South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police are searching for 39-year-old Pablo Ramos III, who stands at 5'8", weighs 240 pounds, and was last seen near the 200 block of N. Niles Avenue on January 9. Ramos has black hair with brown eyes and a black, thin mustache, and was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Berrien Community Foundation awards $190,000 toward community projects

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - The Berrien Community Foundation (BCF) awarded $190,000 in grant money for projects benefiting families and communities across the county. BCF's For Good Grant aims to support community needs, ranging from children and education, to libraries and environmental sustainability. Applications are reviewed by community volunteers and BCF's...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

South Bend Common Council supports decision to cancel January 23 meeting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Members of the South Bend Common Council issued a response Tuesday to address the cancellation of Monday's Common Council Meeting, denouncing City Clerk Dawn Jones's decision to host a press conference on the matter. The response was signed by Vice President Sheila Niezgodski, Committee of the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend City Clerk responds to cancelation of Common Council meeting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones held a press conference in response to the cancelation of Monday night’s Common Council meeting, where a resolution calling for reparatory justice was set to be heard. Earlier this month, the Common Council temporarily pulled the resolution, saying...
SOUTH BEND, IN
MetroTimes

Travel through time in this Benton Harbor home

We love a home with character, and this 1930s turret home in Benton Harbor has a lot of it — all for $249,000. Located at 1900 Colfax Ave., this four-bedroom home features an Italian marble fireplace, original light fixtures throughout, and a sunroom off of the main living room.
BENTON HARBOR, MI

