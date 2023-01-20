SOUTH BEND, Ind. – January 23, 2023 – The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians’ Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that their new 23-story hotel tower at Four Wind South Bend will open to the public on Wednesday, March 1. Media attended a preview of the hotel today and the new structure features 317 rooms including 83 suites, as well as Cedar Spa, Edgewater Café, Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center, an outdoor swimming pool on the third floor, and terraces with spectacular views. Four Winds Casinos also announced that the first live musical performance at Four Winds South Bend’s new Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center will feature Parmalee, one of Country Music’s most successful acts, on Saturday, March 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show start at $59 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, January 27 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO