Latest Horror News: One of the creepiest movies of 2023 has already emerged as an MCU staple shines under the horror spotlight
Happy Monday, murder mavens! After a relaxing, relatively quiet weekend, gorehounds are patiently gearing themselves up for an entire year of spooktacular projects — many of which will be carefully examined and explored in each daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. As far as today’s roundup is concerned, however, there is truly an overabundance of chilling goodies that we are proudly ready to present to you. From a worthy 2023 horror contender already rearing its head to an MCU superstar entering the spooky world, it’s a roundup that certainly won’t disappoint.
A pulse-pounding new horror feature has convinced everyone that Dave Bautista can do no wrong
From creating havoc across the galaxy in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy catalog to undoubtedly surpassing Dwayne Johnson in theatrical popularity, Dave Bautista has proven time and time again that he is a force to be reckoned with in the Hollywood bubble. And with the upcoming launch of a fresh-faced horror extravaganza, the entire world is now wholeheartedly convinced that the wrestler-turned-actor can seemingly do no harm in any genre.
The middle chapter that let the world know a classic trilogy was coming overthrows the streaming order
Nobody was expecting particularly great things from Rupert Wyatt’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which came little more than a decade after Tim Burton’s maligned reimagining, leading many to question why the iconic sci-fi franchise was being dusted off and rebooted again. Of course, the opening chapter knocked it right out of the park, but it was Matt Reeves’ Dawn of the Planet of the Apes that announced to the world we were staring one of the all-time great trilogies in the face.
Justin Roiland’s actions have left a stain not just on ‘Rick and Morty’ but everything the creative has ever touched
Last year was when many of our once beloved stars fell from grace as they either did something that shocked us, such as Will Smith’s now infamous slap or because behavior both past and continuing that had once been kept hidden had finally come to light such as the much talked about Ned Fulmer from the Try Guys. Now, 2023 doesn’t seem to be slowing down when it comes to our stars disappointing us, with Rick and Morty co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland.
Zoe Saldana has made box office history thanks to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
If you want to become one of the highest-grossing and most financially viable franchises ever, there is one simple trick: cast Zoe Saldana. The actress has now made box office history off the back of Avatar: The Way of Water. Perhaps the box office should just be adorned with Saldana’s...
Netflix’s newest sci-fi blockbuster puts the apocalypse on hold by instantly seizing the #1 spot
Virtually any Netflix original that boasts plenty of stylish action and CGI-driven spectacle is destined to make a splash on the platform’s viewership charts, so it’s not exactly a shock to discover that Yeon Sang-ho’s JUNG_E has instantly become the number one most-watched movie on the platform.
Review: ‘Kids vs. Aliens’ is a horror sci-fi that proudly wears its influences on its blood splattered, neon-drenched sleeve
Imagine a 12-year-old boy, hopped up on Mountain Dew, creating a shared universe with all his action figures and pitting them in a battle to the death after a binge watch of The Goonies and Independence Day, and you might get where Kids vs. Aliens is coming from. Violent, crude,...
‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ theory suggests the big bad’s variants are hunting for Phase Four MacGuffins
Phase four of the MCU has introduced us to a whole host of powerful new objects whilst season one of Loki, completely seemed to nullify the power of the Infinity Stones. Many of these new objects of power seem to have a link to time, and one Reddit user is wondering if Kang’s various variants are potentially on the hunt for them.
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ writer boldly disses Thanos as nothing more than ‘a big purple CGI guy’
Having spent years as a looming presence on a floating space chair for years before becoming firmly established as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s end-of-level boss, it goes without saying that Infinity Saga big bad Thanos is one of the franchise’s greatest-ever villains. Josh Brolin may have been strapped...
Marvel fans get real over the chances of the MCU’s least-loved heroes returning for ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
As Marvel Studios moves into Phase Five of the Cinematic Universe of its superhero films, fans are naturally apt to wonder about the direction of the multi-billion dollar franchise. Now that Phase Three ended on the 2019 blockbuster Avenger’s Endgame’s conclusion of its popular characters’ story arcs; Robert Downey, Jr’s Tony Stark has died, Chris Evans’ Captain America passed his mantle on to the next generation of heroes, and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk has come to find peace with his tempestuous emotional nature.
All types of Infected ‘zombies’ in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’
Since its premiere, HBO’s The Last of Us has proven its worth as the upcoming hit show on the platform, following closely to House of the Dragon‘s own existential highs. The series adaptation of the popular video game by the same title received immediate recognition for picking up one of the most beloved PlayStation Exclusives in addition to its star-studded cast. Albeit with the touch-and-go reception from fans with adamant opinions upon announcement, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are proving to be the perfect Joel and Ellie for this action-driven series.
An acclaimed war story that quietly bombed spectacularly hard flies high on 4 major streaming services
When it comes to naming and shaming the biggest box office bombs of any given year, the ire generally tends to be focused on the movies that ended up being panned by critics in addition to cratering in theaters, which has in turn given the acclaimed Devotion something of a free pass.
Netflix’s latest gripping war story changes the course of history on the Top 10 in 72 countries
Netflix has quietly become one of the go-to destinations for gripping war stories over the course of the last few years, and it’s fitting that today has seen the Norwegian epic Narvik: Hitler’s First Defeat become one of the streaming service’s most popular movies. Not only has...
Jason Momoa confirms the return of a DC cult hero in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’
Jason Momoa has been whipping up a frenzy among the DCU fandom for several days now, and very little of it has had anything to do with James Wan’s long-awaited sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The star of the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever made has been playing...
DC’s Arrowverse writers have joined the team on ‘Daredevil: Born Again’
Marvel’s upcoming Disney Plus series, Daredevil: Born Again, received a helping hand from those in DC. Former writers of the DC’s CW Arroverse shows have teamed up with Marvel Studios to work on the upcoming superhero series that’s scheduled for release next year. Cosmic Circus reported that...
‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ gets exciting production update
Huge news has emerged from the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew team after the series spent months in production. The team has announced that production for the upcoming Star Wars series has finished shooting and is now ready for post-production. Skeleton Crew‘s second-unit coordinator, George Cottle posted a video on Instagram...
‘The Last of Us’ creators break down that nightmare-fueled Clicker kiss from episode two
There are few emotions quite as palpable and forceful in humans like disgust, with the second episode of The Last of Us delivering some truly disconcerting imagery. The second chapter gave probably the most compelling horror we’ll see in the series, with “Infection” showing our first proper look at Clickers in action, as well as the truly mesmerizing ASMR-like “click” they espouse. Dangerous, deadly, and disgusting, but it only got better from there in the very final moments.
The star-studded $80 million remake of a spine-tingling classic hasn’t gotten any more popular over time
If you were to hand the director of back-to-back box office smash hits a substantial budget and a star-studded cast to remake an iconic property utilizing cavernous practical sets and cutting-edge CGI, you’d expect the end result to be at least half decent. And yet, 1999’s The Haunting was an interminable bore.
By the middle of next week, James Cameron will have directed 3 of the 4 highest-grossing movies ever made
Fresh off hitting $2 billion at the global box office – making James Cameron the first filmmaker in history to direct three movies to reach the mythical number – the next record in his sights is one held by… well, Avatar. Sequel The Way of Water has...
Brie Larson channels ‘The Nutcracker’ by twerking in a tutu, Tchaikovsky presumably rolls in his grave
When Tchaikovsky first composed The Nutcracker in 1892, we’ve got the feeling he wouldn’t have imagined a world where Academy Award-winning actress and Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero Brie Larson would be putting forth a homemade audition tape that involves her shaking her ass in a tutu. And yet, here we are.
