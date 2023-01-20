An action sequel with a sky-high body count everyone agrees to disagree on ages poorly on streaming

Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
An acclaimed war story that quietly bombed spectacularly hard flies high on 4 major streaming services
When it comes to naming and shaming the biggest box office bombs of any given year, the ire generally tends to be focused on the movies that ended up being panned by critics in addition to cratering in theaters, which has in turn given the acclaimed Devotion something of a free pass.
wegotthiscovered.com
An action sequel that somehow surpassed its game-changing predecessor plays politics on streaming
The DNA of the buddy cop action comedy can be traced as far back as 1982’s 48 Hrs. with Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte, but it was the arrival of Lethal Weapon five years later that set the template the subgenre largely still works to over 35 years later.
wegotthiscovered.com
The sole sequel in a franchise cursed by constant reboots endures as a time capsule of the future that never was
Consistent inconsistency might be an oxymoronic term, but it perfectly sums up everything fans of the Predator franchise have had to endure since the classic 1987 original, with Stephen Hopkins’ cult favorite 1990 follow-up the only true sequel in a sci-fi saga that’s spawned no less than seven movies.
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
TODAY.com
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
wegotthiscovered.com
No, trans people are not trying to cancel Aretha Franklin – the controversy, explained
If you were to believe charlatan and intentionally misleading news outlets, you’d be under the impression the icon singer Aretha Franklin had become canceled by a dastardly mob of “transgenders” who won’t rest until their woke regime is in charge. But here’s the thing — absolutely none of this is true.
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
After Eddie Murphy Said He And Raven-Symoné Were ‘Too Old’ For Dr. Dolittle 3, The Actress Is Weighing In
Raven-Symoné comments on whether or not she and Eddie Murphy were too old for Dr. Dolittle 3.
wegotthiscovered.com
A pulse-pounding new horror feature has convinced everyone that Dave Bautista can do no wrong
From creating havoc across the galaxy in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy catalog to undoubtedly surpassing Dwayne Johnson in theatrical popularity, Dave Bautista has proven time and time again that he is a force to be reckoned with in the Hollywood bubble. And with the upcoming launch of a fresh-faced horror extravaganza, the entire world is now wholeheartedly convinced that the wrestler-turned-actor can seemingly do no harm in any genre.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Rick and Morty’ downfall is even staining the MCU as a major spoiler for ‘The Marvels’ surfaces way too soon
Rick and Morty is about to make a very steep and sudden fall from grace, but it’s threatening to stain the MCU on its way down. Elsewhere, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels have just become that bit clearer for fans as major new details have emerged on both of those upcoming Phase Five movies. But first, prepare yourselves to feel sorry for the most evil man in the universe as Marvel turns its back on its former first-rate foe.
wegotthiscovered.com
An action-packed spy thriller pulled from theaters repays Netflix’s faith by escaping onto the global Top 5
Yeon Sang-ho’s JUNG_E might be sitting pretty as the number one most-watched movie on Netflix this weekend, but another international blockbuster has come in from the cold to make a serious dent on the streaming service’s global charts, with Shantanu Bagchi’s Mission Majnu currently enjoying a stellar first weekend on the platform.
wegotthiscovered.com
A $100 million epic that set sail for glory only to sink disastrously gets washed up on streaming
As you’d expect from a $100 million historical epic helmed by an Academy Award-winning director that roped in a star-studded cast to tell the true story behind one of the most legendary stories in all of literature, In the Heart of the Sea was initially pegged as a potential awards season contender.
wegotthiscovered.com
Justin Roiland’s actions have left a stain not just on ‘Rick and Morty’ but everything the creative has ever touched
Last year was when many of our once beloved stars fell from grace as they either did something that shocked us, such as Will Smith’s now infamous slap or because behavior both past and continuing that had once been kept hidden had finally come to light such as the much talked about Ned Fulmer from the Try Guys. Now, 2023 doesn’t seem to be slowing down when it comes to our stars disappointing us, with Rick and Morty co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland.
wegotthiscovered.com
A blockbuster sci-fi sequel that isn’t ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ scored the biggest box office haul of the weekend
James Cameron has done it again, with Avatar: The Way of Water becoming only the sixth film in history to reach $2 billion at the box office, making the director the only filmmaker to have three features cross that mythical barrier. And yet, it wasn’t even the biggest box office success story of the weekend, with The Wandering Earth II coming roaring out of the gate in China.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: One of the creepiest movies of 2023 has already emerged as an MCU staple shines under the horror spotlight
Happy Monday, murder mavens! After a relaxing, relatively quiet weekend, gorehounds are patiently gearing themselves up for an entire year of spooktacular projects — many of which will be carefully examined and explored in each daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. As far as today’s roundup is concerned, however, there is truly an overabundance of chilling goodies that we are proudly ready to present to you. From a worthy 2023 horror contender already rearing its head to an MCU superstar entering the spooky world, it’s a roundup that certainly won’t disappoint.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans are in mourning after that shocking death in episode two of ‘The Last of Us’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the second episode of HBO’s The Last of Us. The Last of Us is not shying away from killing off main characters, as fans are already traumatized by the second big death in as many episodes. The second episode of the series,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans are out for blood after the Oscars inevitably snubs 2022’s biggest scream queen
Earlier today, the much-anticipated nominations were released for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. From MCU superstar Angela Bassett making Marvel movie history to Brendan Fraser making a memorable Hollywood comeback, there was plenty of content for film buffs to remain ecstatic for. On the other hand, it would be inaccurate to insist that all cinephiles were impressed — seeing as the horror community is in complete shambles after an unbelievable Oscars snub.
wegotthiscovered.com
The middle chapter that let the world know a classic trilogy was coming overthrows the streaming order
Nobody was expecting particularly great things from Rupert Wyatt’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which came little more than a decade after Tim Burton’s maligned reimagining, leading many to question why the iconic sci-fi franchise was being dusted off and rebooted again. Of course, the opening chapter knocked it right out of the park, but it was Matt Reeves’ Dawn of the Planet of the Apes that announced to the world we were staring one of the all-time great trilogies in the face.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ theory suggests the big bad’s variants are hunting for Phase Four MacGuffins
Phase four of the MCU has introduced us to a whole host of powerful new objects whilst season one of Loki, completely seemed to nullify the power of the Infinity Stones. Many of these new objects of power seem to have a link to time, and one Reddit user is wondering if Kang’s various variants are potentially on the hunt for them.
wegotthiscovered.com
A sci-fi flop that got hit with a lawsuit after tanking at the box office re-orbits the streaming charts
As if an underwhelming box office performance and lukewarm reviews wasn’t bad enough, 2001’s forgotten sci-fi mystery K-PAX saw insult added to injury when it got hit with a plagiarism lawsuit after the fact. The cosmic caper finds Kevin Spacey’s unknown patient arrive at a mental institution, where...
