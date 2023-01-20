DALLAS — Dave Matthews Band is making a pair of Texas stops this summer on a tour coinciding with the launch of their 10th studio album "Walk Around The Moon." After playing a trio of dates in Mexico, Dave Matthews Band will kick off its U.S. tour at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas on May 19, followed by another Texas stop at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, on May 20.

DALLAS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO