A 'prohibition experience' bar - secret phone number required - is coming to North Texas
THE COLONY, Texas — Flappers, prohibition and Jazz music galore!. If the "Roaring Twenties" sparks your fancy, then get ready to light up a cocktail and a cigar! There is a new, 1920s-inspired prohibition experience coming to North Texas in March. It's a speakeasy called "Red Phone Booth." Red...
WFAA
Dress in style at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
These boots are made for walking in style at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. From traditional to cowboy chic and trending colors, Holly Quartaro of Galleria Dallas brings the boots and hats. For more information, visit GalleriaDallas.com.
Endangered vulture found dead had 'suspicious' wound, Dallas Zoo says
DALLAS — An endangered lappet-faced vulture was found dead by Dallas Zoo officials over the weekend -- the third suspicious event to happen within the last 10 days at the zoo. During a news conference on Monday, officials said the "unusual" death of Pin, the vulture, is "extremely concerning,"...
WFAA
WFAA Live Radar | Snow in DFW. Track weather here
Cold rain was falling across North Texas on Tuesday morning. Track the potential for snow and wintry mix here.
Dallas Asian American community reacting to back-to-back shootings in California
DALLAS — At least 18 people are dead after attacks in a Southern California ballroom and at a mushroom farm on the coast. Authorities continue to investigate the motives behind the attacks. Locally, in the Dallas area, Asian community activists are left heartbroken by the news. "The last thing...
Country duo Brooks & Dunn announce North Texas stop on upcoming tour
FORT WORTH, Texas — The "Boot Scootin' Boogie" is coming to Dickies Arena this Spring. Duo Brooks & Dunn announced a May 6 stop at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth for their Reboot 2023 Tour. “Last year, you all reminded us just how much fun it is to walk...
It's snowing! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas
DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
Proposed Universal Studios theme park in Frisco not a done deal yet
FRISCO, Texas — A Universal Studios theme park and the city of Frisco might just be a perfect fit. But the deal isn’t quite finalized and residents have expressed some concerns. Mayor Jeff Cheney joined us on Inside Texas Politics this week and told us that planning and...
Dave Matthews Band is bringing summer tour to Dallas
DALLAS — Dave Matthews Band is making a pair of Texas stops this summer on a tour coinciding with the launch of their 10th studio album "Walk Around The Moon." After playing a trio of dates in Mexico, Dave Matthews Band will kick off its U.S. tour at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas on May 19, followed by another Texas stop at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, on May 20.
Warming shelters in North Texas ahead of cold rain, snow chances Tuesday
DALLAS — As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, a Winter Weather Advisory is in place for western and northern Texas. Areas under the advisory will have the best chance of accumulating snow by mid-afternoon. While the Dallas-Fort Worth area is currently not under that advisory, warming shelters have...
WATCH: SUV crashes through backyard fence and into pool at North Texas home
LAKE WORTH, Texas — Home surveillance video showed an SUV crash through a backyard fence and into a pool at a home in Lake Worth, Texas, on Tuesday evening. Police said the incident happened in the 6100 block of Lakeside Drive, across the street from Lake Worth High School.
WFAA
Snow flurries falling in Wise County, Texas
Snow flurries are expected through parts of North Texas on Tuesday. Here's a look from Wise County.
DFW weather: Timeline, amounts, what to expect as rain and possible snow head to North Texas
DALLAS — Quick recap of what we're expecting:. Rain/snow mix or snow is possible for parts of North Texas. Freezing rain or sleet (icy conditions) do not look likely. Temps stay above freezing all day Tuesday for most of the area. Significant snow totals are not likely for DFW,...
WFAA
Winter weather updates: Latest impacts around North Texas
DALLAS — North Texas had a chance of winter weather on Tuesday, with cold rain potentially turning to a wintry mix through the day. Get the latest WFAA forecast here, and watch the live radar of North Texas in the video player above. We're tracking any weather-related impacts here,...
Granbury ISD votes to sell private plane after WFAA investigation revealed district leader was using it for family trips
GRANBURY, Texas — Granbury ISD’s board of trustees voted to sell its private plane following several WFAA stories that revealed a district leader repeatedly used the plane for personal trips. On Monday, the board voted unanimously to sell the plane, saying the costs were higher than expected. The...
North Texas K-9 unit busts 840 pounds of marijuana, 242 pounds of mushroom-laced edible candy bars in traffic stop
WISE COUNTY, Texas — A K-9 unit in Wise County made a drug bust along Highway 287 worth $1.7 million, according to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin. In a Facebook post, Akin said a patrolling deputy observed a white Tacoma pulling a U-Haul van trailer, which was swerving from lane to lane and driving on the rumble strips. The deputy stopped the truck and the driver acted "exceedingly nervous," according to Akin.
WFAA
Dallas Children's Advocacy Center to host the Child Abduction Response Team Training
Starting today, Dallas Children's Advocacy Center is hosting the Child Abduction Response Team Training where they will educate on the best defenses against those who seek to harm children. They join us with more. For more information, visit DCAC.org.
'He was my rock': Mother of 17-year-old killed outside Fort Worth Whataburger speaks out
FORT WORTH, Texas — We're learning more about the teenager who was killed in a shooting outside of a Whataburger in Fort Worth on Friday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a Whataburger on West Berry Street, across from Paschal High School.
