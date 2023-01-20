ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

WFAA

Dress in style at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

These boots are made for walking in style at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. From traditional to cowboy chic and trending colors, Holly Quartaro of Galleria Dallas brings the boots and hats. For more information, visit GalleriaDallas.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

It's snowing! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas

DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Dave Matthews Band is bringing summer tour to Dallas

DALLAS — Dave Matthews Band is making a pair of Texas stops this summer on a tour coinciding with the launch of their 10th studio album "Walk Around The Moon." After playing a trio of dates in Mexico, Dave Matthews Band will kick off its U.S. tour at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas on May 19, followed by another Texas stop at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, on May 20.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Winter weather updates: Latest impacts around North Texas

DALLAS — North Texas had a chance of winter weather on Tuesday, with cold rain potentially turning to a wintry mix through the day. Get the latest WFAA forecast here, and watch the live radar of North Texas in the video player above. We're tracking any weather-related impacts here,...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

North Texas K-9 unit busts 840 pounds of marijuana, 242 pounds of mushroom-laced edible candy bars in traffic stop

WISE COUNTY, Texas — A K-9 unit in Wise County made a drug bust along Highway 287 worth $1.7 million, according to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin. In a Facebook post, Akin said a patrolling deputy observed a white Tacoma pulling a U-Haul van trailer, which was swerving from lane to lane and driving on the rumble strips. The deputy stopped the truck and the driver acted "exceedingly nervous," according to Akin.
WISE COUNTY, TX

