Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
The Chiefs go into their 5th AFC Championship GameChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Related
KMBC.com
Threats with 'racist language' targeted students at Bishop Miege High School
ROELAND PARK, Kan. — Threats were made to Black students at Bishop Miege High School on Monday, according to the school. The school said in a statement on Tuesday that a "disturbing social media screenshot with racist language" targeted black students. After the discovery of the threat, Miege officials...
Attorneys file motion to dismiss lawsuit from former communications director
Attorneys representing the city of Kansas City, Missouri, are asking a judge to throw out a lawsuit filed last month by the city’s former director of communications.
kcur.org
A problematic Kansas City apartment is without heat. Residents are paying the price
Dozens of residents of an apartment building in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast spent the weekend without heat, after an electrical fire knocked out utilities early Friday morning. Kansas City firefighters responded to a fire in the basement of Gladstone Court apartment complex on N. Lawn Avenue in the early...
Group to build $200M food processing center in south KCMO; 583 new jobs possible
Economic development officials Monday announced plans for a new $200 million food processing center and cold storage facility in south Kansas City, Missouri.
Staff member found shot near Kansas City’s Plaza Academy
Kansas City police are investigating after a paraprofessional was shot near Plaza Academy at West 39th and Broadway Boulevard.
Kansas City, Kansas, police officer on leave as department reviews viral video
A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer is on administrative leave as the department investigates a viral video in which the officer exhibited unusual behavior.
kcur.org
Kansas City religious leaders sue over Missouri abortion ban: 'That doesn’t represent my faith'
A lawsuit brought by an alliance of 13 religious leaders, along with The National Women’s Law Center and Americans United for Separation of Church, attempts to overturn Missouri’s nearly total abortion ban, which went into effect in June after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Two religious leaders...
Olathe middle school student found unresponsive in swimming pool
An Olathe Middle School nurse gave a student CPR after the 11-year-old was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Prairie Trail Middle School.
Chiefs running back helps boost business for longtime Kansas City-area restaurant
Since Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco started dining at Pegah's in Kansas City, business has boomed.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Antonio Bell
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Antonio Bell is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear in court concerning a sex offender registration violation. According to KC Crime Stoppers, Bell’s last known address was near Gregory Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. Bell is...
Student struck by car outside Raytown High School
A student was hurt on their way to school Monday after being hit by a car outside Raytown High School.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: How close we are/were to a big snowstorm (MON-1/23)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s turning into a delightful day in the region as the lower clouds and fog are dissipating revealing extensive snow cover up across northern Platte County, Missouri, and north/west as a result of the weekend snow system. That generally gave the metro a dusting to about an inch or so of sticking snow overnight on Saturday into early Sunday morning.
KMBC.com
2 suspects, including one wearing a onesie, hold up Bank Midwest location in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are looking for two men who held up a Bank Midwest late Monday morning in Kansas City. The Bank Midwest branch at 7904 Ward Parkway was robbed at 11:43 a.m., according to the FBI. Two suspects are wanted in the case, one of which...
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: What are the best nachos in Johnson County?
However you take your nachos, we want to hear what your go-to picks are for kickoff times in Johnson County. There should be something for everyone, like a heaping plate that all can pick from. How to tell us your nachos picks. We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try”...
KCTV 5
Residents accuse KCK officer of being high; Department says could be a medical event
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Kansas Police Department is responding to allegations surrounding the behavior of an on-duty officer. A video of an interaction between officers and people at the home they were called to has been making the rounds on social media. Police were there regarding...
KMBC.com
One of the Kansas City Zoo's newest animals now has a name
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the Kansas City Zoo's newest animals now has a name. The Zoo announced Monday evening the name of the baby eastern black rhinoceros: Zumi. Zumi was the winning choice after 14,421 votes were tallied by the Zoo. A video from The Zoo shows...
Kansas City man connected with Belton overdose deaths charged with fentanyl trafficking
Tiger Dean Draggoo, federally charged with fentanyl trafficking, is also connected with three overdose deaths in Benton, Missouri.
Parents notified of medical incident at Olathe middle school
A boy attending Prairie Trail Middle School is recovering after suffering a medical scare Tuesday morning.
kcur.org
Hungry for pizza in Kansas City? Here's a guide to the city's many shops and styles
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Pizza could be considered the third pillar of Kansas City’s culinary milieu, ranking just below barbecue and tacos. Being in a food lover’s city, many...
KCTV 5
‘Just couldn’t believe it’: Utility company wants woman to pay for meter mistake
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Imagine opening a utility bill and finding a $1,000 charge in addition to your monthly bill. That’s what happened to an Olathe grandmother. She was billed “retroactively” for two years of electrical use after a “meter mix-up.”. Anna Searle received a...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
82K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0