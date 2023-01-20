ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SB Nation

Shannon Sharpe picked a courtside fight with Grizzlies over defending LeBron James

A bizarre scene played out midway through the Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday night when FS1 talking head (and former NFL wide receiver) Shannon Sharpe got into a courtside shouting match with Grizzlies players and Tee Morant, the father of Memphis star Ja Morant. Security and the referees eventually broke up the scuffle and Sharpe returned to his seat after halftime.
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools

Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times.  “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3.  The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
OREGON STATE
Yardbarker

Watch: Shannon Sharpe Gets In Altercation With Grizzlies & Tee Morant Although Cooler Heads Prevail

Friday night’s contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies turned into an extremely exciting contest down the stretch. But well before then there was some buzz in the arena surrounding an altercation between NFL Hall of Famer and noted LeBron James fan Shannon Sharpe, and members of the Grizzlies team as well as Tee Morant, father of Grizzlies star Ja Morant.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston's Jayson Tatum on if lingering wrist issues may need surgery: 'Maybe'

Fans of the Boston Celtics likely panicked a bit when they heard Jayson Tatum’s response to a question about whether his lingering wrist discomfort might need surgery in the 2023 NBA offseason. “Maybe,” he replied via CLNS Media. “I don’t want to say yes, I don’t want to say no. It’s something we’ve got to look at once the season is over.”
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy