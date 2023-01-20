Read full article on original website
Accident reported on the northbound lane of I-35
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A car accident causes traffic congestion on I-35 Tuesday morning. The accident was reported at around 9 a.m. on the northbound lane of I-35 right in front of the H-E-B Building at 4801 San Dario Avenue. KGNS crew members captured a Mazda vehicle that was damaged...
15 car accidents reported across Laredo due to slick roads
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - 15 car accidents took place all across Laredo on Tuesday, January 24. One of the incidents happened along the northbound lane of I-35 near Baltimore Street shortly before 10 a.m. Reports say three people were injured and one of them was taken on a stretcher. Two...
Fire reported in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A vehicle fire is causing road closures in north Laredo. The fire happened on Monday near the intersection of Loop 20 and Havana. According to Laredo Police, the fire has prompted the temporary closure of the southbound lanes. Authorities are asking drivers and residents to avoid...
Affidavit details man allegedly injured Laredo police officer and crashed into a unit
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There are new details into what led up to a man allegedly hurting a Laredo police officer with a car on Sunday, January 22. KGNS has obtained the affidavit into the case of 36-year-old Fernando Alfredo Mora. Mora is now behind bars and charged with aggravated assault with a vehicle and an accident involving damages. According to the affidavit, Mora is accused of intentionally and knowingly threatening an officer.
A month later: no arrest yet in north central Laredo homicide case
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been a month since a man was shot and killed outside a Laredo nightclub. Now police are turning to the public for help in catching the person they believe is responsible for the crime. In December 2022, 32-year-old Daniel Arroyo was found dead outside...
Truck crashes into fire hydrant on Del Mar Blvd.
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An accident on a busy part of town leaves one driver in a tough spot. The incident happened near 120 West Del Mar Boulevard. City crews and the Laredo Police Department are trying to help get a white pick-up truck out of a ditch. According to...
Man accused of sending LPD on chase and hitting officer with vehicle
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after sending officers on a chase across Laredo Sunday night and allegedly assaulting an officer in the process. Laredo Police arrested 36-year-old Fernando Mora and charged him with aggravated assault with a vehicle, and accident involving damages. The incident happened...
Laredo police looking for another person connected to theft case
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department (LPD) is looking for a second person connected to a theft case. The department is actively looking for 28-year-old Crystal Lizette Regalado. She’s been identified as the second suspect in the theft of two Apple Watches from the Best Buy store on San Dario Avenue.
Laredo police launch campaign after series of vandalism at city parks
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It may only be four weeks into the new year, but the Laredo Police Department said it has already seen six parks get vandalized. In an effort to call attention to the issue, LPD is launching a campaign called “See Something, Say Something.” The campaign is encouraging everyone to report any act of vandalism they might witness.
Webb County Fire Department requests funding
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Fire Department is looking to get funding to buy and replace equipment. The commissioners’ court supported this request and decided to petition the federal government for $300,000. For this, the county must provide 10% of the amount while awaiting a response from the federal government.
Laredo CBP officers catch man wanted for rape and domestic battery
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A fugitive out of Indianapolis wanted for rape and domestic battery was caught at Laredo’s International Bridge #2. It happened on Friday, January 20 as 43-year-old Andres Gerardo Felipe was crossing into the U.S. from Mexico. In doing so, he was referred to secondary inspection by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer. It was there that his name was flagged in a database system that’s shared across law enforcement agencies.
Laredo and Webb County to invest millions to restore Zacate Creek
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Eight million dollars in funds will be going towards the restoration of Zacate Creek. The City of Laredo and Webb County will each be giving two million to be matched with four million from the federal government by way of a grant from the National Park Service as part of a larger Binational River Conservation Project.
Shower Chances and Windy, Cooler Midweek
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A storm system approaching the Trans Pecos will be preceded by a deepening layer of humid gulf air. Although the most widespread heavy rains will occur north of Laredo, we may catch the southern edge of the rains, and possibly a rumble of thunder Tuesday morning. Clearing skies with low humidity and strong gusty winds will present a fire hazard Tuesday afternoon, and a Red Flag Warning has been issued for that danger. Cooler Great Plains air will follow Tuesday night and much of the rest of the week.
Crews demolish old Movies 12 Theater
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the end of an era for an old Laredo movie theater. The Cinemark Movies 12 cinema that had been in operation for decades before the pandemic hit, is in the process of being demolished. On Monday afternoon, crews were seen destroying the Cinemark Movies...
City of Laredo addresses drug addiction cases and detox center at special council meeting
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city is finding a new way to fight drug addiction in the community. On Tuesday, January 24, city council met for a special session to discuss the update to the Laredo/Webb County Detox Center, as well as a discussion to create a new department to help reduce the number of overdoses.
Municipal court to hold off-site court proceedings
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you have pending warrants or payments you still need to take care of at the Laredo Municipal Court, the judges will be offering a court off-site to the community. On Friday, January 27, at the McKendrick Ochoa Salinas Branch Library in south Laredo, court proceedings...
LBJ wins Border Olympics
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - LBJ beat Alexander 2-1 to win Border Olympics Tournament. For more headlines. click here.
Morning off and on Tuesday Rain
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning no it’s not a dream, rain with cloudy skies will continue through the morning in the 60s. It will become mostly sunny and temps will increase into the upper 60s a high of 74. Today a strong cold front will leave behind dry...
Man turned over to Mexico for ‘attempted femicide and rape’, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted in Mexico on suspicions of “attempted femicide and rape” was turned over to Mexican authorities last week, U.S. officials announced Tuesday. Carlos Mario Zacarias-Jimenez, 39, was transported from the South Texas ICE Processing Center in Pearsall to the port of entry in Laredo on Jan. 17, according […]
Laredo Police need help identifying men accused of theft
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a couple of men believed to be tied to a recent theft. According to the Laredo Police Department, two men are believed to be tied to multiple thefts at a convenience store located at the 6500 block of Springfield Avenue. One...
