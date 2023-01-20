FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 Guaranteed Sign-Up Bonus In OH

Ohio residents can access a sign-up bonus and claim $200 with a bet of just $5. Learn how to claim this offer without needing a FanDuel Ohio promo code.

It’s a great time for sports in Ohio. The Bengals are in the NFL playoffs, the Cavaliers are contenders in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, Ohio State Buckeyes basketball is set to move into Big Ten conference play, and the Blue Jackets look to make an impact in the NHL’s Metropolitan division.

These teams and more give fans in the state lots of opportunities to bet on the home team when they join FanDuel Sportsbook . Without needing a unique FanDuel Ohio promo code, new customers can get up to $200 when they make a bet of just $5.

Get started today when you click here to sign up for a new account. No promo code is required to claim this sign-up bonus; just register for a new account through one of the links throughout this article. We’ll discuss how to claim the FanDuel Ohio promo code, take advantage of this amazing offer, and learn the benefits of becoming a FanDuel user.

FanDuel Ohio promo code sign-up bonus lets you bet $5, get $200

Once you activate your FanDuel account , a first bet of just $5 will get you $200 in bonus bet credits - guaranteed. This is a fantastic offer that you won't want to miss out on.

The FanDuel Ohio promo code bonus is an exclusive offer available only to new users in Ohio. Remember, no promo code is necessary when you sign up for a new account through our links in this article.

Feel free to make your first bet with the peace of mind, knowing that no matter the result of that bet, you will come away with $200 in bonus credits. It's a great introduction to the platform and your sports betting journey. To claim the FanDuel Ohio promo code sign-up bonus, click here to get started and become a new user today.

How to claim the “Bet $5, Get $200” offer at FanDuel

Using your FanDuel Ohio promo code takes just a few simple steps. To get started, use this link to make a new account and make your first deposit of at least $10. Once your account is loaded up, bet at least $5 on any sport in any market and receive $200 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses. No promo code is required.

After your bet is settled and your account has been credited with your bonus, you can use those credits to bet on any sport in any market.

First, add a selection or selections to your bonus bet. Then go to the bet slip and follow the prompts to claim your signup bonus. You can adjust the wager to add more cash from your wallet or only use a portion of the bonus to place your wager. All winning bets will be fulfilled within 72 hours if they win. Users who earned the $100 pre-registration offer will also be eligible for the 'Bet $5, get $200' offer. The bonus expires within 14 days of issue.

Get started by registering for a new account through this link and joining FanDuel.

Is sports betting legal in Ohio?

Sports betting became legal in Ohio in 2023, and since then, FanDuel Sportsbook continues to establish its reputation as an industry leader.

FanDuel provides a platform for safe betting options in the state as a reputable and trustworthy company. Its desktop and mobile app offer an interface that is user-friendly and intuitive, making it easy for new users to navigate and place bets.

What states does FanDuel operate in?

FanDuel continues its expansion across America but as of now, Ohio joined the list of eligible states that also includes AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN KS, LA, MI, MD, NJ, NY, PA, TN and VA.

FanDuel is known for its great odds, wide range of betting markets, and user-friendly platform on both desktop and mobile apps. It is also fully licensed and regulated in Ohio, so you can trust that your funds are safe and secure.

In addition to this sign-up bonus, FanDuel regularly offers promotions, boosted odds, and bonuses to new and existing customers. Users can turn their sports knowledge into cash in so many ways on Fanduel. There’s Moneyline, ATS, Parlays, Props and so much more. FanDuel's interface is user-friendly and intuitive, making it easy for new users to navigate and place bets.

With all that FanDuel offers, now is the perfect time to take advantage of this opportunity and claim your $200 signup bonus with a bet of just $5. No promo code is required if you sign up through this link today and make every moment more with FanDuel.

What can I bet on in Ohio?

FanDuel offers a wide range of sports to bet on, including football, basketball, baseball and more. Take a look at the sports schedule and odds to see what's available, and choose the events and teams that you're most interested in.

In Ohio, you still have an opportunity to bet on the Bengals, the Cavaliers, the Buckeyes, the Flyers and the Blue Jackets in team sports and if your interest is in combat sports, place a wager or two on local natives Jake Paul or Matt Brown.

With so many ways to play on FanDuel, users can turn their sports knowledge into cash in so many ways through money line bets, ATS, parlays, props and so much more.

If you register for a new account now , you can bet on Sunday's Bengals vs. Bills matchup, and the odds for that game can be seen below:

Cincinnati Bengals +5.5 (-110) vs. Buffalo Bills -5.5 (-110)

FanDuel Ohio promo code key terms and conditions

To claim this offer, there are a few requirements to keep in mind. First, you must be a FanDuel user, so if you’re not, go ahead and create a new account . You'll also need to deposit to activate the bonus bet. As always, be sure to read and understand the terms and conditions before placing any bets.

This offer is available to new Ohio-based customers only and is live until January 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Customers must be 21 years or older. Deposit a minimum of $10; the maximum bet placed for the offer is $5 and is available on all markets. All winning bets will be fulfilled within 72 hours. Users who earned the $100 pre-registration offer will also be eligible for the FanDuel Ohio promo code offer. Any unused portion of the bonus will be removed from your account after 14 days

Now that you know all the details of this great offer, it's time to get started, and you can sign up for a FanDuel account today . After your deposit of $10 or more, place your first bet.

Ohio sports betting promos are live - get your first FanDuel Ohio promo code sign-up bonus now

The biggest and best sportsbook in the country is now available in Ohio, but FanDuel Sportsbook is heads and shoulders above the competition. In addition to this sign-up offer, FanDuel regularly offers promotions, boosted odds, and bonuses to new and existing customers.

So why wait? Sign up for FanDuel today and claim your FanDuel Ohio promo code to get $200 in bonus credits after a bet of just $5. Make every moment more with FanDuel.

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.