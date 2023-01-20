ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Ja’Marr Chase Had 2-Word Reply When Asked If He Was The Best Receiver In Football

By Cameron Flynn
 4 days ago

© Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

In just his first NFL season, Ja'Marr Chase won Offensive Rookie of the Year and helped lead the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance.

Not bad, eh?

Well, according to Chase himself this Friday, the receiver was apparently chasing after a different title this season - becoming the best wideout in football.

Asked earlier this week if he felt he'd accomplished that, Chase replied "Hell yeah."

Chase burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2021, snagging 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.

His yardage output was fourth-best in the NFL last year, behind only Cooper Kupp (1,947), fellow former LSU Tiger Justin Jefferson (1,616) and Davante Adams (1,553). Ja'Marr's 13 touchdown grabs were third-most in the league last season, as well.

Despite missing five games during the regular season in 2022, Chase still ranked amongst the games top wideouts. He topped 1,000 receiving yards for the second consecutive year and his 9 receiving touchdowns ranked fourth-best among wide receivers.

Chase will have a chance to duel against another top receiver in this weekend's upcoming divisional round matchup between the Bengals and Bills.

Buffalo's Stefon Diggs had the fifth-most receiving yards in the league in 2022 and his 11 touchdown grabs were third-most in football this season.

