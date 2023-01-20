Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
UPMC Hamot to Host Find Your Fit Hiring Event
UPMC Hamot is hosting an in-person Find Your Fit Event next Tuesday, January 31st for those interested in beginning a career at UPMC. The event is open to anyone who is looking for a position within UPMC, including current employees. The Find Your Fit Event will take place at UPMC...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Furniture Mart Restoration Plan Moves Forward
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Plans to redevelop Jamestown’s tallest building are finally underway, just four months after the initial interest was made public. Jamestown City Council is moving forward with a $2 million dollar Restore New York grant application to remodel the Furniture Mart Building, located at 111 West Second Street in Downtown Jamestown.
erienewsnow.com
Experience Meadville to Host First Friday Cookie Walk
Experience Meadville's First Friday Cookie Walk is only two weeks away. Those interested in attending the Cookie Walk can collect cookie boxes at the Meadville market House at 5 p.m. on Friday, February 3rd. From there, participants can wander into over a dozen participating business to grab cookies. The cookie...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Sports Center Acquires Dormitory
The Erie Sports Center is expanding its facility. Owner Troy Bingham has acquired the Pennsylvania International Academy dormitory on the sports center's property. The 108 room facility is currently being used by international students who are attending high school in Erie. According to Bingham, he plans to upgrade the dorms...
erienewsnow.com
Migrants in Jamestown: Schooling Needs
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — While the adults of newly migrated Colombian families in Jamestown search for housing and wait for their court date to obtain legal documents, children of these families are already integrating into our public school system. Educators at Jamestown Public Schools tell us families...
yourerie
Mixed bag of weather Wednesday
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Strong low pressure will ride up through central Ohio into Pennsylvania tomorrow. This will bring a variety of weather. Precipitation will begin as wet snow just before daybreak for the region. The snow will become steady through midday, with up to 4″ possible Meadville to Warren. Little less for Erie. Still, the snow will be heavyweight and slippery on untreated surfaces.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Community Rallies Behind Vandalized Business
After an act of vandalism, the Erie community shared its support for cafe 7-10 both financially and through words of encouragement. Every Tuesday night at 6pm, Cafe 7-10 hosts a poetry reading. The owner, Mabel Howard, aims to provide a safe space for the community to share their creative work. At one of their recent meetings, someone threw a piece of pavement at the storefront of Cafe 7-10, shattering the window and startling all that were inside.
WATCH: Presque Isle State Park confirms presence of river otters
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It has long been rumored that North American river otters call Presque Isle State Park home. Sights from visitors have been plentiful. Park staff have noted otter signs throughout the park. But until New Year’s Eve, there had been no photographic evidence of the animals. Presque Isle State Park has announced that otters […]
Tony Bowers running for district judge in west Erie County
A man whose family has worked in law enforcement for years is hoping to move to the bench in the west county. Deputy Sheriff Tony Bowers is running to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of District Judge Chris Mackendrick. Bowers’ father, Chuck Bowers, served as Erie Police Chief in Erie for years, as […]
erienewsnow.com
Vietnam Reflections Receives Award
The citation from Erie County Council recognized a series of personal stories of local Vietnam veterans and their families. "The whole series is great. I'm glad it's continuing on for another year. There are generations out there that haven't got a clue about Vietnam. Thanks to Mike, we're out there now, and people are hearing our stories, and it's marvelous," said Vietnam veteran Ken Kensill.
erienewsnow.com
Gus Macker Basketball Tournament Returning To Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A popular summertime basketball tournament is returning to the City of Jamestown this year. Collaborative Children’s Solutions announced on Tuesday they will host the Gus Macker’s three-on-three basketball tournament. While planning is still in the works, like where the two-day event...
explore venango
WEATHER ALERT: Mixed Precipitation, Up to Five Inches of Snow Forecasted for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. Up to five inches of snow is predicted. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following URGENT WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE at 3:31 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023:. Winter Weather...
venangoextra.com
Issues, possible solutions outlined at forum to address EMS crisis
The current ambulance service crisis in the region was the focus of discussion during a forum Wednesday at Grove City High School that drew a crowd of about 60 people. Dan Basnak of the Emergency Care Ambulance Service said “we have a limited number of providers and that number has only gotten worse since the pandemic. It has gotten to the point that help may not always be there.”
Historic Erie building to be put up for lease after closure of charter school
The 118-year-old Emerson school building that houses Erie Rise will soon be put up for lease. The Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) owns the former Emerson school building located on W. 10th St. in Erie. Erie Rise Leadership Academy was leasing the historic building from GECAC. Leaders from GECAC said they are sad to […]
Erie Land Bank sells two properties, tackling blight build-up
The Erie Land Bank continues to tackle blight in the City of Erie. Just last week, a former restaurant and bar were demolished on West 5th Street thanks to the work of the Erie Land Bank. Members of the bank met on Monday and announced that two properties have been sold to neighboring owners. One […]
Brick House Coffee says goodbye
It’s a bittersweet weekend for a local coffee shop. Brick House has become a beloved coffee shop over the years, and many are sad to see it go but thankful for the time they got to share. Four years ago, the owners of a local coffee shop located in Millcreek decided to take the leap […]
cleveland19.com
Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in Western New York
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials on Friday confirmed the body of the Lake Erie kayaker that went missing late last year was found in New York State. The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. New York...
erienewsnow.com
United Airlines to Increase Capacity on Flights between Erie, Chicago O'Hare Airports
United Airlines will increase its capacity on flights between Erie and Chicago O'Hare International Airports, according to the Erie airport. The airline will start using CJR-700 aircraft for United’s morning departure and last arrival of the day in Erie on March 4. The CRJ-700 features a 3-cabin service with...
erienewsnow.com
Presque Isle Downs & Casino Halts Gaming and Dining Operations Due to System Upgrades
Presque Isle Downs & Casino's is halting all gaming and dining operations Tuesday evening until 10 a.m. Wednesday due to player card system upgrades taking longer than expected. The Casino's player card system was upgraded early Tuesday morning, and was taking longer to complete than the Casino originally expected. Table...
yourerie
Winter is finally waking up
ERIE, PA – So far this winter has been soft with not that much snow and no real cold air. But just in time for the heart of winter, the weather pattern is looking more winter-like. A relatively weak storm is currently moving through the region with light, wet...
