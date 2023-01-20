Read full article on original website
Validea's Top Ten Basic Materials Stocks Based On John Neff - 1/22/2023
The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC...
Where Will Dutch Bros Stock Be in 1 Year?
Dutch Bros' (NYSE: BROS) business is growing rapidly, which is impressive given that it faces material competition in the coffee niche. If you are wondering where the chain will be in a year, the easy answer is bigger -- much bigger. But that's not enough; you need to look deeper if you are going to invest in this company. Here are the key stats you'll need to know about.
Interesting BGS Put And Call Options For March 17th
Investors in B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) saw new options begin trading this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BGS options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Is It Too Late to Buy Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's Stock?
If you were hoping for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) stock to fall after offering up weak guidance for the coming first quarter, you were likely disappointed when the stock of the leading manufacturer of semiconductor chips instead took off. It now trades about 10% higher than it did before its report.
2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
Despite What Headlines Say, Long-Term Investors Should be Buying Bonds at These Levels
Regency bias, giving too much weight to recent occurrences and ignoring historical trends, is almost inevitable in investing. We pay attention to headlines over a few months, and we look at short-term charts to find highs and lows and likely levels of support and resistance. But often, when you stretch out your view, the picture changes. Even as much as a year’s price action then often looks more like a blip in a long-term trend, or maybe a significant level that you missed before is revealed, and the headlines seem less important when viewed in the light of that level and that trend.
Technology Sector Update for 01/23/2023: IDAI, VERB ,IDCC, WDC
Technology stocks rallied Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 4.9% this afternoon. In company news, Trust Stamp (IDAI) was almost 46% higher after the US Patent Office issued a notice of allowance for its Privacy-First Identity Company trademark and its low-code identity verification software platform. Nearly two dozen banks have signed on for paid pilot programs of the the Privacy-First Identity system over the past three months, the company said.
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,709,428 shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK). This represents 16.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 3,490,289 shares and 14.80% of the company, an increase in shares...
Power Corp of Canada Updates Holdings in Blue Chip Value Fund, Inc. (BLU)
Fintel reports that Power Corp of Canada has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,937,730 shares of Blue Chip Value Fund, Inc. (BLU). This represents 3.9% of the company. In the last filing dated January 31, 2020 they reported owning 8.90% of the company, indicating no...
Here's Why Deckers (DECK) Stock Seems a Promising Bet Now
Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK stock has been doing well on bourses, thanks to its efforts related to product innovations, store expansion and enhancement of e-commerce capabilities. DECK’s focus on expanding its brand assortments, bringing a more innovative line of products and optimizing omnichannel distribution bode well. Buoyed by the...
AXSM April 21st Options Begin Trading
Investors in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) saw new options begin trading today, for the April 21st expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 88 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the AXSM options chain for the new April 21st contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
EcoR1 Capital, LLC Updates Holdings in Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)
Fintel reports that EcoR1 Capital, LLC has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,478,050 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD). This represents 5.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 27, 2022 they reported 4,278,069 shares and 5.80% of the company, an increase in...
BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7,378,311 shares of Progress Software Corp (PRGS). This represents 17.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 8,136,361 shares and 18.60% of the company, a decrease in shares...
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7,343,546 shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC). This represents 12.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 9, 2022 they reported 5,925,203 shares and 10.00% of the company, an increase in shares...
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in SM Energy Co (SM)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20,555,732 shares of SM Energy Co (SM). This represents 16.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 19,248,951 shares and 15.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.79% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Oceaneering International Inc (OII)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17,860,382 shares of Oceaneering International Inc (OII). This represents 17.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 18,822,569 shares and 18.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
MYGN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Monday, shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (Symbol: MYGN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.55, changing hands as high as $20.99 per share. Myriad Genetics, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MYGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
BlackRock Inc. Updates Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23,960,942 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR). This represents 12.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 19,810,848 shares and 13.10% of the company, an increase in...
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,361,132 shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP). This represents 15.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 3,234,837 shares and 14.70% of the company, an increase in...
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
