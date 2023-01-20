Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF INCIDENT
On Friday, Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged prior criminal mischief incident. An RPD report said on January 10th, the 51-year old allegedly keyed a brand-new pickup which was on display at Costco in the 4100 block of Northeast Stephens Street. An investigation showed that the incident caused...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Roseburg Police cited a man for alleged criminal mischief following an incident Saturday. An RPD report said at 11:00 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance near the Duck Pond in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. A 49-year old had allegedly dismantled a victim’s tent prior to an argument. The suspect was cited for criminal mischief in the third-degree, and was released.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES JAIL PAIR FOLLOWING SUNDAY INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a pair of Elkton residents following an incident on Sunday. A DCSO report said a Sutherlin Police officer notified a deputy that he had probable cause for arresting a 36-year old man associated with an older motor home that was currently located in Elkton.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE WOMAN FOR ALLEGED MAKEUP THEFT
Roseburg Police cited a woman for the alleged theft of makeup, on Friday night. An RPD report said just after 7:30 p.m. the 59-year old was cited and released for second-degree theft after she allegedly stole nearly $562 worth of makeup from a business in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway.
kqennewsradio.com
ONE JAILED, ONE CITED AFTER LITTERING AT CAMP SITE
One person was jailed and one was cited for offensive littering by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said the male and female transients, both age 35, were contacted at their camp which is along the multi-use path between Interstate 5 and the Roseburg VA Medical Center. Trash was scattered on the ground around their campsite, along with a very large amount of trash piled up around their tent. Officers estimated there to be about 7 large trash bags worth of debris and trash around the camp.
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION
Sutherlin Police jailed a man following an alleged strangulation incident on Friday. An SPD report said at about 5:00 p.m. an officer responded to a residence in the 1100 block of West Central Avenue after a caller said that a victim was being strangled to the point of unconsciousness. 31-year...
KTVL
Suspect arrested at illegal marijuana processing site in Cave Junction
CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says almost 200 pounds of illegal processed marijuana and 500 pre-rolled cigarettes were found inside a Cave Junction home Monday. According to officials, a search warrant was issued for a suspected illegal indoor marijuana manufacturing site. The search warrant not only...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED ON DRUG CHARGES FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP
A Roseburg man was jailed on drug charges, following a traffic stop early Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 1:30 a.m. officers stopped an SUV for traffic violations on Interstate Five at the Garden Valley Boulevard interchange, and recognized the passenger as 41-year old Tracy Fatkin. Fatkin consented...
KTVL
Grants Pass Police seek help identifying theft suspects
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects connected to a recent lottery machine theft. According to police, two men were caught on surveillance footage stealing a large sum of money from lottery machines at Abby's Pizza in Grants Pass.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE TRANSIENT FOR DEPOSITING TRASH NEAR A WATERWAY
Roseburg Police cited a transient for depositing trash within 100 yards of a waterway, on Monday. An RPD report said at 9:30 a.m. the 39-year old man was contacted in his camp along a creek, about 100 feet east of Interstate 5 in Gaddis Park. The camp is approximately 10 feet from the bank of the creek, which flows into the South Umpqua River. There was a large amount of trash scattered all around the camp site, as well as a large amount of trash in and around his tent.
kpic
Police: Roseburg man arrested after keying Jeep displayed in Costco, causing $3K in damage
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A 51-year-old Roseburg man was arrested after damaging a vehicle on display in a store on NE Stephens Street. According to the Roseburg Police Department, on Jan. 10, a Costco manager reported that a customer keyed the white 2023 Jeep Gladiator truck that was on display inside the store.
KTVL
Ripple Effect: Medford Police upgrade patrol cameras as vehicle thefts spike
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford City Council recently approved a five-year $370,000 contract with technology company Axon that will outfit all 35 Medford Police patrol vehicles with new cameras. Medford Police say the purpose of the upgrades is to give officers better tools to help locate vehicles associated with crimes....
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY THREATENING TO SHOOT STORE EMPLOYEE
A Roseburg man was jailed by Roseburg Police, following an alleged criminal trespass incident Thursday night. An RPD report said 31-year old Merrill Ball allegedly stole 2 beers from the Downtown Market in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street and then was trespassed from the business. Ball allegedly returned just after 11:20 p.m. and threatened to shoot the employee when he was told to leave. The suspect reportedly blocked vehicular traffic for approximately 50 feet before being taken into custody.
kqennewsradio.com
OREGON STATE POLICE CITE MAN FOLLOWING FREEWAY WRECK
Oregon State Police cited a man following a freeway wreck Friday night. An OSP report said just before 8:15 p.m. a compact sedan rear-ended an unoccupied SUV, which was parked along Interstate 5 southbound, just prior to the Harvard Avenue exit in Roseburg. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Both vehicles were towed.
kqennewsradio.com
SUSPECT JAILED AFTER JUMPING INTO A CREEK
A suspect was jailed after jumping into a creek while being chased by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thursday afternoon. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. the deputy contacted 43-year old Ryan Cox near the corner of Fifth Street and Canyon Street in Canyonville. Cox allegedly took off running after being told he was under arrest. The suspect was chased to a nearby park and creek area, where he jumped into the water. Other deputies were on the opposite side of the creek, and took Cox in custody.
kqennewsradio.com
PAIR ARRESTED AFTER OVERNIGHT TRAFFIC STOP
Roseburg Police arrested two people following an early morning traffic stop on Friday. An RPD report said just after 12:30 a.m. officers stopped an SUV in the 1100 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and contacted the pair. During the course of the stop, an officer allegedly discovered more than a user quantity of methamphetamine along with scales, in the possession of a 33-year old woman. Her driver license was suspended and the vehicle was towed.
Victims identified in Friday's semi-truck crash
The two people killed in an early morning crash on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Bozeman have been identified.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING DOWNTOWN SHOOTING
January 19, 2023 9:20 a.m. A Roseburg man was jailed following a downtown shooting incident on Wednesday morning. A Roseburg Police report said at about 8:40 a.m. officers contacted the suspect and two victims in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street, just west of the former Rite-Aid building. Officers arrived to find one of the victims holding the alleged shooter down on the ground. Based on the investigation, officers learned that the victim had been shot in the leg by a wooden stock pump-action .410 caliber shotgun used by 53-year old William Saffery. Officers also learned that Saffery allegedly attempted to shoot another man as well.
kqennewsradio.com
JUVENILES TURN THEMSELVES IN FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION
Two Springfield juveniles turned themselves in for being minors in possession of marijuana, on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:45 p.m. the females came to the Juvenile Detention Center in the 200 block of Southeast Jackson Street. One female was lodged at the JDC while the other...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CHARGE MAN WITH SECOND-DEGREE THEFT
Roseburg Police charged a man with second-degree theft following an incident Wednesday afternoon. An RPD report said just before 5:40 p.m. loss prevention employees at Home Depot in the 3000 block of Northwest Aviation Drive, witnessed the 62-year old allegedly push a large cart full of merchandise which he had not paid for, out the door. Employees were able to recover most of the items before the suspect fled on foot.
Comments / 1