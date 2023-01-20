IN Lottery
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 5
06-30-31-37-38
(six, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $375,000
Cash4Life
13-28-53-54-58, Cash Ball: 3
(thirteen, twenty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: three)
Quick Draw Midday
02-08-15-28-30-31-32-38-49-51-56-58-59-61-68-70-73-74-75-78, BE: 58
(two, eight, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-six, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-eight; BE: fifty-eight)
Daily Three-Midday
4-3-0, SB: 3
(four, three, zero; SB: three)
Daily Three-Evening
1-2-1, SB:
(one, two, one; SB: zero)
Daily Four-Midday
7-2-2-4, SB: 3
(seven, two, two, four; SB: three)
Daily Four-Evening
8-3-5-2, SB:
(eight, three, five, two; SB: zero)
Quick Draw Evening
08-11-12-17-31-32-36-37-39-41-45-50-51-53-55-56-57-65-69-78, BE: 56
(eight, eleven, twelve, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-five, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-eight; BE: fifty-six)
Mega Millions
20-29-31-64-66, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4
(twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-one, sixty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $31,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 473,000,000
