IN Lottery

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 5

06-30-31-37-38

(six, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $375,000

Cash4Life

13-28-53-54-58, Cash Ball: 3

(thirteen, twenty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: three)

Quick Draw Midday

02-08-15-28-30-31-32-38-49-51-56-58-59-61-68-70-73-74-75-78, BE: 58

(two, eight, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-six, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-eight; BE: fifty-eight)

Daily Three-Midday

4-3-0, SB: 3

(four, three, zero; SB: three)

Daily Three-Evening

1-2-1, SB:

(one, two, one; SB: zero)

Daily Four-Midday

7-2-2-4, SB: 3

(seven, two, two, four; SB: three)

Daily Four-Evening

8-3-5-2, SB:

(eight, three, five, two; SB: zero)

Quick Draw Evening

08-11-12-17-31-32-36-37-39-41-45-50-51-53-55-56-57-65-69-78, BE: 56

(eight, eleven, twelve, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-five, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-eight; BE: fifty-six)

Mega Millions

20-29-31-64-66, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4

(twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-one, sixty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $31,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 473,000,000

