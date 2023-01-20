ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Pick 4 Midday” game were:

5-9-9-7

(five, nine, nine, seven)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

