ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Day” game were:

9-8-9-5, FIREBALL: 8

(nine, eight, nine, five; FIREBALL: eight)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Evening’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Evening” game were:. 03-05-09-14-19-20-21-30-32-46-51-55-57-63-64-68-69-71-78-80, BE: 71. (three, five, nine, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-two, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-eight, eighty; BE: seventy-one)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

LA Lottery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (thirty-three, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-two; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: four) (eight, five, five, eight, nine) Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 526,000,000.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
625K+
Post
664M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy