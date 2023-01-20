Read full article on original website
Young People Scams In The Panhandle
Young people are the target of scams in the Texas Panhandle. Even though young people ages 18 to 24-years-old are more proficient in social media, they are more likely due to their online presence, and are not aware of how to prevent scammers from hitting them. Amarillo Police say they’re...
Potter County deputies, Amarillo police to receive new equipment for active shooter situations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office and the Amarillo Police Department are in the process of getting new bullet-resistant shield for school liaison officers. Potter County Sheriff’s Office says these shields will help in case of an active shooter situation. “My opinion is it came after...
Amarillo Joint Operation: Law enforcement arrest 5 suspects involved in human trafficking
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - During a joint operation, Law Enforcement arrested five suspects who were involved in human trafficking. According to DPS, on Thursday, Jan. 19, DPS along with Amarillo police and Homeland Security Investigations arrested multiple people who were involved in human trafficking. As a result, the following suspects...
Randall County Creates Special Court For Soaring DV Cases
Domestic violence reports rose significantly in Amarillo over the last few years. The pandemic and lockdowns of 2020 brought about a unique set of complicating factors in how domestic violence cases are processed. In an effort to provide relief to a court system besieged by a staggering backlog of pending...
Another Greyhound Drug Bust In Amarillo. No Bag Checks?
It's not a big secret that Amarillo seems to have a bit of a drug problem. We hear of a lot of arrests being made due to drugs. Some of them small busts, some of them big ones. There's one bust that seems to happen more often than it should...
‘It’s a multibillion dollar industry’: Scams targeting young adults in the Tx Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Nationally, senior citizens are the main target of scams but in the Texas Panhandle, that’s not necessarily the case. Young adults, ages 18 to 24, are highly targeted but less money is taken from them. Senior citizens are targeted less but more money is taken, experts said.
Man pleads guilty to drug possession after November 2020 traffic stop in Oldham County
A man recently pled guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to drug possession after officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety allegedly found methamphetamine when he was pulled over in Oldham County in November 2020.
VIDEO: Childress man sentenced to 40 years after escaping county jail
VIDEO: Potter County deputies, Amarillo police to receive new equipment for active shooter situation. VIDEO: ASID, CISD, other panhandle schools cancel and postpone games amid inclement weather. Updated: 13 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Amarillo High Sandies boys basketball posting best record since 2015. Updated: Jan. 23,...
PABTU Stolen Auto Of The Day
The Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit is on the hunt for a 2007 silver Lexus LS460 for this week’s “Stolen Auto of The Day”. This vehicle was reported stolen from the 3100 block of Palm on Thursday, January 19th, and should display a Texas license plate CD3-F305, and the last six of the VIN are 014102.
Potter County Commissioners Monday Meeting
Potter County courthouse // Photo courtesy of News Channel 10. Potter County Commissioners are meeting this morning. Some of the items on their agenda include giving land to a local nonprofit, fire equipment purchases, and, possibly accepting a grant award for an access road at the Cross Bar Ranch. The...
“Letters Soaked With Meth” Mailed to Capital Murder Suspect in Potter County Detention Center
I've said it once before, I'll say it again. I love the chaos that surrounds Amarillo's SWAT team. In a media release from the Potter County Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested after an investigation linked them to "letters soaked with narcotics (methamphetamines)" being sent to an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center via United States Postal Service.
Three Arrested In Connection with Potter County Detention Center Drug Scheme
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged 3 individuals for their part in an elaborate drug scheme inside the Potter County Detention Center. Officials say during a narcotics investigation they learned letters were being sent to an inmate soaked in methamphetamines. It is believed the letters were...
1 indicted after October shooting in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One man has been indicted in Potter County District Court on multiple charges related to a late October 2022 shooting in north Amarillo that resulted in the death of one man and left two injured. According to three indictments filed in Potter County District Court on Jan. 12, 23-year-old Bol Marko […]
Potter County donates land to house homeless veterans
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Monday, the Potter County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to donate about 10 acres of land to Amarillo non-profit Homeless Heroes to start a housing development for homeless veterans in the Panhandle. The land is in Willow Creek and will be the site for at least 10 tiny homes. “We finally […]
Weather Closings and Cancellations for the Texas Panhandle 2023
As the snow and weather move into the Amarillo Area, here are the current closings and cancellations. This list will be updated regularly. Borger ISD - Delayed 5 hours; classes start at 10 am. Bovina ISD - Closed Today. Boys Ranch ISD - Closed Today. Bushland ISD - Closed Today.
UPDATE: Amarillo Police report woman has been found
UPDATE: The Amarillo Police Department report that the woman from Clovis who was reported missing has been found safe by the Clovis Police Department. Original Story AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is searching for a woman who was last seen driving east on I-40 from downtown Amarillo at around […]
Some DPS Offices Closed Others Delay Opening
The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued new information on office hours. Due to inclement weather, the following counties in the Amarillo District will be CLOSED on Tuesday, January 24th:. Armstrong, Briscoe, Carson, Childress, Collingsworth, Donley, Gray, Hall, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Moore, Potter, Randall, Roberts, Swisher, and Wheeler. The following...
Potter County man sentenced to 38 years in prison for 2020 murder
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Potter County jury has convicted one man for the murder of Alejandro Chavez which happened in June of 2020. On Jan. 12, officials with the 47th District Attorney’s Office said a jury convicted Christopher Yager for the murder of Chavez after an original trial in April 2022 that resulted […]
Amarillo police: Pedestrian hit by car, killed on South Osage
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Saturday night. Amarillo police said Hayden Paul Ducommun, 32, was walking across the 2700 block of S. Osage Street around 8 p.m. when he was hit by a 2005 Mercury Montego. Ducommun was not at an...
Body found west of Amarillo confirmed to be man missing since June
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Human remains found in December near Indian Hill and Hope Road have been confirmed as that of a man missing since June. Wade Benjamin Pierce, 28, was reported missing on June 6, 2022, after family members had not seen him for six days. The...
