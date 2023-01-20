ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kgncnewsnow.com

Young People Scams In The Panhandle

Young people are the target of scams in the Texas Panhandle. Even though young people ages 18 to 24-years-old are more proficient in social media, they are more likely due to their online presence, and are not aware of how to prevent scammers from hitting them. Amarillo Police say they’re...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Childress man sentenced to 40 years after escaping county jail

VIDEO: Potter County deputies, Amarillo police to receive new equipment for active shooter situation. VIDEO: ASID, CISD, other panhandle schools cancel and postpone games amid inclement weather. Updated: 13 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Amarillo High Sandies boys basketball posting best record since 2015. Updated: Jan. 23,...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

PABTU Stolen Auto Of The Day

The Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit is on the hunt for a 2007 silver Lexus LS460 for this week’s “Stolen Auto of The Day”. This vehicle was reported stolen from the 3100 block of Palm on Thursday, January 19th, and should display a Texas license plate CD3-F305, and the last six of the VIN are 014102.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Potter County Commissioners Monday Meeting

Potter County courthouse // Photo courtesy of News Channel 10. Potter County Commissioners are meeting this morning. Some of the items on their agenda include giving land to a local nonprofit, fire equipment purchases, and, possibly accepting a grant award for an access road at the Cross Bar Ranch. The...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
Mix 94.1

“Letters Soaked With Meth” Mailed to Capital Murder Suspect in Potter County Detention Center

I've said it once before, I'll say it again. I love the chaos that surrounds Amarillo's SWAT team. In a media release from the Potter County Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested after an investigation linked them to "letters soaked with narcotics (methamphetamines)" being sent to an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center via United States Postal Service.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Some DPS Offices Closed Others Delay Opening

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued new information on office hours. Due to inclement weather, the following counties in the Amarillo District will be CLOSED on Tuesday, January 24th:. Armstrong, Briscoe, Carson, Childress, Collingsworth, Donley, Gray, Hall, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Moore, Potter, Randall, Roberts, Swisher, and Wheeler. The following...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police: Pedestrian hit by car, killed on South Osage

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Saturday night. Amarillo police said Hayden Paul Ducommun, 32, was walking across the 2700 block of S. Osage Street around 8 p.m. when he was hit by a 2005 Mercury Montego. Ducommun was not at an...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Body found west of Amarillo confirmed to be man missing since June

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Human remains found in December near Indian Hill and Hope Road have been confirmed as that of a man missing since June. Wade Benjamin Pierce, 28, was reported missing on June 6, 2022, after family members had not seen him for six days. The...
AMARILLO, TX

