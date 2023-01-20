Read full article on original website
KCJJ
Transient accused of trashing IC apartment bathroom
A local transient faces charges that she trashed the bathroom of an Iowa City apartment. Arrest records indicate 44-year-old Jeannine Torres entered an apartment at Cross Park Place on Cross Park Avenue around 11:00 Friday morning and wrote on the walls, door and floor of the bathroom. Surveillance video shows Torres entering the apartment at the time of the vandalism. Damage is estimated at $600.
KCRG.com
Iowa City Police looking to identify vandalism suspect
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in multiple reports of attempted break-ins and vandalism to vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275 or Officer Abe Schabilion at Schabilion@iowa-city.org.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect drove into oncoming cars, led chase, officers allege
A 32-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police allege he led officers on a chase then took off running through a field. Ronald Hanchett Jr. faces a felony charge of eluding and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, court records show. At 1:43 a.m. Sunday, Davenport Police...
cbs2iowa.com
ICPD look for person of interest in vandalism case
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City Police Dept. (ICPD) is in need of the public's help to identify someone with multiple reports of attempted break ins and vandalism to cars. ICPD sent out a press release on Tuesday with information and a picture of the person of interest.
KCJJ
Suspect accused of stealing copper, aluminum from IC business
An Iowa City man faces charges that he stole copper and aluminum from a local business last month. 39-year-old Joshua Kelley of Southgate Avenue was booked into the Johnson County Jail last Friday after police say he tried to register a stolen van with the Johnson County Treasurer’s Office. He now faces charges relating to an unrelated incident on December 11th. Investigators say an employee of Brandt Heating & Air Conditioning on Heinz Road found Kelley on the property around 10am that day. Kelley was reportedly transporting air conditioner parts to his vehicle parked nearby.
Did This Davenport Student Fake Cancer And Steal Over $37,000?
Bettendorf woman charged with theft after allegedly faking cancer and claiming $37,000 in donations from GoFundMe. Police say 19-year-old Madison Russo of Bettendorf said she'd been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, stage 2 pancreatic cancer, and a tumor, the size of a football, that wrapped around her spine. Those false...
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of threatening to shoot citizens and police
An Iowa City man was arrested last week when he threatened to shoot people downtown. The incident occurred Thursday morning at the Old Capitol Mall. Police were called around 10:30 because 19-year-old Emmanuel Joselson of Graslon Drive was threatening to shoot people. While out with the officers, Joselson allegedly made...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man gets 20 years in prison for 2011 taxicab robbery
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 44-year-old Johnathan DeWayne Mitchel has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after robbing a taxi over a decade ago. In the plea hearing, Mitchell admitted he robbed a Century cab on April 29, 2011, and took money and personal effects from the driver. Evidence admitted at the trial, showed the cab driver died of multiple stab wounds she sustained during the robbery. Investigators say Mitchell used the robbery proceeds to purchase crack cocaine.
Man wounded in Friday Rock Island shooting, woman arrested
ROCK ISLAND, Ill — A woman is in custody after a Friday evening shooting in Rock Island, according to the Rock Island Police Department. On Jan. 20, at 5:33 p.m., police responded to a report of a fight involving multiple people in the 300 block of 16th Avenue. While responding, police received a report of shots fired at the scene of the fight.
KCJJ
Two squatters charged with living in abandoned trailer at Iowa City mobile home park
Iowa City Police say two squatters have been charged with Trespassing after they were found living in an abandoned trailer at an Iowa City mobile home park. The Forest View manufactured housing community on Laura Drive is being razed for future development. Police say they received a report just after 5am last Monday of three cars parked at one of the abandoned trailers, with the lights on inside.
KCJJ
Coralville man added to list of those charged in Tiffin shooting case
A Coralville man is the latest person charged in connection with a shooting incident in Tiffin last year. 21-year-old Dquavius Kelly of 22nd Avenue was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 10:45 Friday morning. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says on the evening of October 21st, Kelly and...
KBUR
Mount Pleasant man arrested following domestic dispute
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Mount Pleasant Police Department has announced the arrest of a Mount Pleasant man on domestic violence charges. According to a news release, on Friday, January 20th at about 1:27 PM, Mount Pleasant Police officers were dispatched to 1002 West Saunders Street for a report of two males fighting outside with a female present as well.
cbs2iowa.com
No verdict after first day of jury deliberations in Alex Jackson triple murder trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — A Linn County jury will take deliberations into a second day in just the second-ever triple murder case in Cedar Rapids history after the prosecution and defense presented their closing arguments in the Alex Jackson trial on Tuesday morning. Jackson, 22, is...
KCJJ
IC man accused of stealing mountain bike from facility for the chronically homeless
Allegedly stealing a bicycle from public housing for the chronically homeless has led to an Iowa City man’s arrest. Iowa City Police say 29-year-old Michael Preslicka of Plum Street was captured on security video stealing a Fuji mountain bike from the second floor hallway of Cross Park Place on Cross Park Avenue at 2:45 Wednesday afternoon. The bicycle had been parked next to the victim’s door. Its estimated cost is $600.
KCJJ
Several teens, adults arrested for firing gun into occupied vehicle in Tiffin
Several area teens and adults have been arrested on warrants stemming from an October incident when they allegedly fired a gun into an occupied vehicle in Tiffin. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says on the evening of October 21st, the group gathered with the purpose of traveling to assault an unnamed juvenile and several others associated with that juvenile. The group reportedly located the individuals they intended to assault, chased them in a vehicle down Highway 6 West in Tiffin, and a 17-year-old with the group allegedly shot at the occupied vehicle at least six times. Multiple bullets struck the car, but none of the occupants were injured.
Eastern Iowa man shoots, kills armed intruder
An eastern Iowa man shot and killed an armed man who broke out a basement window and entered his home, authorities said Thursday.
KCJJ
North Liberty Police: Man found staggering along Highway 965 asked officer for a hug, took a “fighting stance” when request refused
North Liberty Police say they encountered an intoxicated subject who requested an officer give him a hug, then tried to fight the officer when the request was denied. The suspect…31-year-old Jorge Cadena Cruz…has no known address. Police say Cadena Cruz was seen by an officer staggering along Highway 965 near Cherry Street just before 1:45 Sunday morning. He reportedly fell multiple times while trying to walk, had slurred speech, and smelled of ingested alcohol.
KCJJ
Three teens charged after fight resulting in injuries at IC theater
Three teens have been charged after a reported assault earlier this month that left one participant injured. Iowa City Police were called to a fight at the Sycamore Theaters just after 11:45am on January 12th. A 16-year-old boy reportedly poured a cup of soda on another 16-year-old boy who the first boy thought had been harassing him. The second boy and a 15-year-old girl allegedly responded by punching the other boy multiple times, leading to a chipped tooth, bleeding from the nose and mouth and bruising on both cheeks.
KCJJ
Trial of former UI student accused of killing his family to get to closing arguments this week
The trial of a former University of Iowa student accused of killing his mother, father and sister, is expected to go to closing arguments and jury deliberation this week. Prosecutors say 22 year old Alexander Jackson fatally shot the three in their Cedar Rapids home the morning of June 15th, 2021. Alexander claimed that a masked intruder broke in and executed the murders, then shot him in the foot during a struggle. Police found no evidence of a break in or struggle and arrested Jackson.
KCJJ
IC man arrested after allegedly attempting to register stolen van with Johnson County Treasurer’s Office
An Iowa City man faces charges after he allegedly tried to register a stolen van with the Johnson County Treasurer’s Office. 39-year-old Joshua Kelley of Friendship Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 12:30 Friday afternoon. Police say Kelley entered the treasurer’s office on South Dubuque Street just after 11am on November 23rd, 2021 and attempted to register a 2008 Chrysler Town & County van as a 2004 Chrysler Town & County van by using a false vehicle identification number. Kelley also allegedly attached the license plate from the 2004 van to the dashboard of the 2008 van.
