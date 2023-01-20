PA Lottery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 5

11-16-26-29-31

(eleven, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

Cash4Life

13-28-53-54-58, Cash Ball: 3

(thirteen, twenty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: three)

Match 6 Lotto

06-07-13-15-24-45

(six, seven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-four, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $740,000

Mega Millions

20-29-31-64-66, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4

(twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-one, sixty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $31,000,000

Pick 2 Day

4-5, Wild: 8

(four, five; Wild: eight)

Pick 2 Evening

8-5, Wild:

(eight, five; Wild: zero)

Pick 3 Day

8-3-7, Wild: 8

(eight, three, seven; Wild: eight)

Pick 3 Evening

1-2-9, Wild:

(one, two, nine; Wild: zero)

Pick 4 Day

9-5-8-2, Wild: 8

(nine, five, eight, two; Wild: eight)

Pick 4 Evening

7-1-9-7, Wild:

(seven, one, nine, seven; Wild: zero)

Pick 5 Day

8-8-1-1-0, Wild: 8

(eight, eight, one, one, zero; Wild: eight)

Pick 5 Evening

3-8-4-9-3, Wild:

(three, eight, four, nine, three; Wild: zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 473,000,000

Treasure Hunt

03-11-12-19-26

(three, eleven, twelve, nineteen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $12,000